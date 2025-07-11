39 Songs That Hurt So Good, According To Netizens Who Keep Listening Anyway
Have you ever heard a song and immediately felt like your soul’s been gently touched? Yup, same. Whether it’s a powerful ballad or a slow instrumental that plays like a love letter to your ears, music has this almost magical way of making us feel …everything.
One Reddit thread got really deep, really fast when someone asked: “What song breaks your heart every time you hear it?” From bittersweet classics to absolute sob-fests, netizens shared the tracks that leave them emotionally wrecked every single time.
Linger - The Cranberries.
Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World
Song by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole ‧ 1990
Heard in on ER when Dr. Green passed away from brain cancer. Which is how my mom had recently passed from, and I hadn't completely processed that yet. I just broke down crying when I got to that scene. And the song stuck with me. For years it could make me cry if I just heard it. And even now it makes me feel sad.
Don't listen to this song if you don't want to cry. Trust me on this.
Wish you were here - pink Floyd.
Let’s be honest, we all sob to sad songs sometimes. It’s almost like music is the original therapist. No awkward small talk, no bills, just a few chords and suddenly you’re reflecting on your entire existence while staring out the window like you’re in a sad indie film. Yup, been there.
Whether it’s your go-to breakup anthem or that one instrumental that makes you cry and you don’t even know why, music is there, doing emotional damage in the best possible way.
Landslide by Fleetwood Mac
“Even children grow older” and then I ugly cry thinking about my kids.
The Scientist by Coldplay. It was my first breakup song haha all the way back in 2006. I was on my bike with a massive mp3 player riding through a park. I can smell the park when I put that song on, it was early summer and it was sunny out.
Hurt- Johnny Cash.
But why does music have this wild power over our emotions? Apparently, it’s got everything to do with our brains. If you want to get specific, it’s all in the limbic system, the part of the brain in charge of feelings, memories, and that full-body shiver you get when the chorus hits just right. At least that's what the pros say.
When we listen to music we love, our brain rewards us by releasing dopamine, that feel-good chemical. It’s the same stuff we get from chocolate, hugs, and falling in love. Delicious, right?
Sad songs often hit harder because they help us connect with our emotions in a safe, controlled way. They let us process grief, heartbreak, nostalgia, or longing without actually going through a full-blown crisis. Think of it as emotional cardio, just without the sweating.
I know it's overplayed at this point, but Creep by Radiohead still makes me fight back tears.
“Fast Car” - Tracy Chapman.
Iris by Goo Goo Dolls ♡
"And I'd give up forever to touch you 'Cause I know that you feel me somehow" 🥺.
You probably didn’t know this, but music has healing powers too. Studies have shown that listening to music can help reduce stress, boost mood, and even lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone we’d all like less of. So, those sad bops? They’re not just turning on the waterworks; they’re helping you, too.
Of course, some songs just come pre-packaged with heartbreak, even if you’ve never lived the experience. Take “He Stopped Loving Her Today”—you don’t need to have lived through the loss of a spouse to feel that emotional devastation.
If you could read my mind- gordon lightfoot.
Fourth of July by Sufjan Stevens and Home by Edith Whiskers.
Someone like you - Adele.
If you’ve ever found yourself ugly crying to a song and weirdly feeling better afterward, congrats—you have experienced one of music’s sneaky little superpowers. Sad songs can offer catharsis, clarity, and comfort. They remind us we’re not alone in feeling a little broken sometimes.
Whether it's a string quartet that takes you back to a friend's memorial or a folksy tune that reminds you of a love long gone, music is one of the few things that can totally shatter your heart… and still leave you feeling grateful for the wreckage.
Slipping Through My Fingers by ABBA.
The night we met - Lord Huron.
He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones.
So, next time someone says “It’s just a song,” you have permission to dramatically clutch your headphones and whisper, “You just don’t get it.”
Now, excuse me while I go listen to “Home” by Edith Whiskers and cry into my coffee.
I can’t make you love me- Bonnie Raitt.
~"You Are My Sunshine" (I sang it to one of my cats while I held him as he was dying)
~"Mockingbird" by Eminem.
What was I made for.
Adam’s Song - Blink 182
This song came at a time during early high school where we lost a friend to s*****e. Great song tho.
The Jeff Buckley version of Hallelujah.
Cats in the cradle.
When She Loved Me - Sarah McLachlan.
Time in a bottle. It sounds like a song from a partner that long misses their other half. I know that's the point but it never fails to tug at my heart strings. It always makes me cry.
The show must go on - Queen.
"Can you perform under pressure?" "I guess, but I'm better at bohemian rhapsody."
I'll Fly Away. It was played at my wife's funeral.
Nothing Compares to You - Sinead O'Connor
also the Chris Cornell version
Wrecked - Imagine Dragons
song was playing when I found out my best friend had suddenly died.
Everybody hurts, REM.
I’ll Follow You Into the Dark.
Youth - Daughter.
One More Light by Linkin Park.
Landslide.
Kate Bush - This Woman's Work.
I was looking for this one. I cannot hear this song (this version) without crying. If i try to sing it I will literally sob.
Hate Me - Blue October.
Tears in heaven by eric clapton.
Who Knew - P!nk.
Dance with my father again-Luther Vandross-I haven’t been able to listen to it since my father, my biggest supporter in my life-passed.
Chasing Cars.
Fade into you - Mazzy Star.
When You Were Young - The Killers.
Oh swell - now I have to watch kitty + puppy videos to not be sad anymore. Thanks a lot, Monica!
