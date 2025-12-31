Relatives Gobble Up Man’s Homemade Pies Behind His Back, Mad As He Refuses To Make Christmas Bread

ADVERTISEMENT

In the old days, people traditionally passed down family skills and hobbies from the older generations to the younger ones, thus giving rise to dynasties of weavers and jewelers, watchmakers and bakers. Nowadays, anyone can, in theory, choose an occupation they enjoy (and can afford). However, grandparents are still delighted when their grandkids express a desire to learn their skills.

The author of our story today, for example, began learning the beautiful art of baking from his grandma as a child, and can now proudly say that he has become a decent baker himself. However, as it turns out, his relatives now view his hobby more as a duty. Okay, let’s just cut to the chase.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Being a skilled person in an entitled family can be really difficult, since you probably face numerous demands from relatives to manifest your skill for them for free

Grandmother and child preparing homemade pies together at a table filled with baking ingredients and utensils.

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author of the post got his grandma’s baking skills from her as a kid, and eagerly bakes for his relatives during the holidays

Text excerpt about a man baking homemade Christmas bread and dealing with relatives eating his pies behind his back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background reads When I got to my parents’ house this morning I had two pies with me which I made for dessert.

Text excerpt from a story about relatives eating homemade pies and Christmas bread without permission.

Text on screen showing a man explaining relatives gobbled up his homemade pies behind his back during Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding an empty plate with crumbs and forks, symbolizing homemade pies eaten behind their back.

Image credits: Olivie Strauss / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One day, before Christmas, the man arrived at his parents’ home with two self-baked pies, left them there, and went to buy ingredients for Christmas bread at the store

Text excerpt showing a man upset that relatives gobble up his homemade pies behind his back before dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about argument over relatives eating homemade pies without permission, highlighting pie conflict and misunderstanding.

Text excerpt about relatives eating homemade pies without permission while the man refuses to make Christmas bread for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a man's account of relatives gobbling up his homemade pies behind his back during Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation where a man discusses being called entitled and ruining their family Christmas due to homemade pies dispute.

Older man and woman in kitchen, woman gesturing upset while man crosses arms, illustrating homemade pies conflict.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After returning home, the man found out that the relatives had gobbled up everything to the last crumb

Text excerpt showing a man conflicted about making Christmas bread after relatives secretly eat his homemade pies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about someone making Christmas bread after relatives secretly eating his homemade pies, expressing frustration.

Text about man’s homemade pies gone missing while he refuses to make Christmas bread, sharing his frustration.

Text on a plain background stating everyone usually brings an appetizer, side, or dessert, mentioning other desserts there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing relatives and holiday gathering, with mention of homemade pies and Christmas bread refusal.

Image credits: anon

ADVERTISEMENT

The man then threatened to stop making Christmas bread, and got bashed by his relatives heavily

The Original poster (OP) is now 24 years old, and from childhood, he was really eager to learn to bake like his grandma. The elderly lady took on the task of teaching her grandson, and it has now become his constant hobby, even after the grandmother is no longer with us. The guy enjoys baking for his relatives for Christmas and other holidays.

Recently, our hero stopped by his parents’ house carrying two freshly baked pies. He left them in the kitchen and went to the store to buy ingredients for Christmas bread, which he had previously promised to make for the family. When the author returned, he was upset heavily – it turned out that his relatives had already eaten both pies in his absence, leaving him no crumbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP was outraged, especially since he had requested that no one eat the pies while he was away. However, in response, one of his relatives stated that the pies “were his ‘payment’ for staying with the family and ‘eating their food.'” Our hero, however, is a vegetarian and usually cooks for himself – especially since his relatives never make meatless dishes for him on holidays.

One thing led to another, a fight ensued, and the OP declared that if that were the case, he wouldn’t bake Christmas bread the next morning. The guy suggested his mom could’ve easily done it instead. In response, he received a barrage of accusations and outright insults – so he stormed out of the house and went to a friend’s place. There, they baked bread together – but the author, of course, left disappointed that X-mas.

Homemade Christmas bread decorated with pecans, green and red candied cherries wrapped in foil on a dark surface.

Image credits: anon

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation, of course, is absolutely outrageous and, unfortunately, quite typical in many families,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Relatives often seriously believe that if you possess some skill that’s useful to them, you’re definitely obligated to demonstrate it, always and for free.”

The expert believes that the only proper solution in this situation would be what the author actually did: leave home, confront his entitled relatives, and assert his personal boundaries. Otherwise, the situation described here would have perhaps happened again and again.

“It’s worth remembering that this man noted that this wasn’t the first time his relatives had behaved this way. So, in my opinion, the right thing to do would be to not return the day after Christmas – and then, a few days later, communicate his ‘red lines’ to relatives for future communication,” Irina summarizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments also fully sided with the original poster, criticizing his relatives and advising him not to give in to any possible provocations from his fam. After all, according to readers, someone else can bake the Christmas bread, and no one but us will defend our personal boundaries. So do you agree with this as well? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters unanimously sided with the man and urged him to not give in to his relatives’ possible provocations

Screenshot of an online comment discussing refusing to be a personal chef and asking for a homemade pie recipe.

Reddit comment explaining family greed over homemade pies and refusal to make Christmas bread demands.

Comment on relatives secretly eating homemade pies and reactions to refusing to make Christmas bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family members secretly eating homemade pies and refusing to make Christmas bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s homemade pies being taken by relatives without permission.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration over relatives eating homemade pies behind the man's back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment criticizing a family for secretly eating homemade pies and causing conflict over Christmas bread refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing boundaries and refusal to be a baker-on-demand during Christmas family gatherings.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing relatives for gobbling up homemade pies and urging not to make Christmas bread.

Comment expressing frustration about relatives eating homemade pies and refusing to make Christmas bread peacefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relatives eating homemade pies and conflicts over Christmas bread baking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives eating man’s homemade pies behind his back while he refuses to make Christmas bread, causing family conflict.

Reddit comment discussing homemade pies being eaten by relatives without permission, causing family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to bake bread and send a photo, related to homemade pies and Christmas bread conflict.

Comment discussing relatives eating homemade pies behind the man’s back and entitlement over Christmas bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about family members eating homemade pies without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy and support for a man whose relatives gobble up his homemade pies behind his back.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing homemade pies and frustration over relatives eating them without permission.

Comment about Finnish braided loaf recipe with cardamom called pulla, shared in an online discussion thread.

ADVERTISEMENT