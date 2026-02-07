Teen Is Sick Of Being A Third Parent To 7 Kids At His Mom’s House: “I Ran Away”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one thing for a parent to ask their teen to help out with a younger sibling now and again. But when a mom expects their 16-year-old to be a full-time babysitter to her second husband’s 2 kids, his ex’s 3 kids and the teen’s 2 half-siblings, (yes, that’s 7 children!), things have reached a whole new level. A netball team-size level.

A 16-year-old says he had enough of being a parent to “a bunch of kids” at his mom’s house so he moved out and in with his dad instead. His mother thinks he’s selfish and cannot understand why he refuses to play happy family with her blended clan. She’s also angry that her son refuses to call her second husband “dad.” Now, the teen feels guilty…

He was devastated when his sister passed away and his parents later got divorced

Instead of giving him space to heal, his mother expects him to jump straight into her new blended family and help raise 7 kids

He later revealed a bit more about his past and his future plans

“She wanted a 3rd parent”: many felt sorry for the teen and gave some advice

