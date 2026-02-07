Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Is Sick Of Being A Third Parent To 7 Kids At His Mom’s House: “I Ran Away”
Teen sitting outside looking upset and tired, feeling sick of being a third parent to seven kids at his momu2019s house
Family, Relationships

Teen Is Sick Of Being A Third Parent To 7 Kids At His Mom’s House: “I Ran Away”

It’s one thing for a parent to ask their teen to help out with a younger sibling now and again. But when a mom expects their 16-year-old to be a full-time babysitter to her second husband’s 2 kids, his ex’s 3 kids and the teen’s 2 half-siblings, (yes, that’s 7 children!), things have reached a whole new level. A netball team-size level.

A 16-year-old says he had enough of being a parent to “a bunch of kids” at his mom’s house so he moved out and in with his dad instead. His mother thinks he’s selfish and cannot understand why he refuses to play happy family with her blended clan. She’s also angry that her son refuses to call her second husband “dad.” Now, the teen feels guilty…

RELATED:

    He was devastated when his sister passed away and his parents later got divorced

    Teen sitting alone outside, looking upset and overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Instead of giving him space to heal, his mother expects him to jump straight into her new blended family and help raise 7 kids

    Alt text: Teen feeling overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house, expressing frustration and running away.

    Text explaining a teen overwhelmed with being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Text excerpt about coping with family loss, reflecting a teen’s perspective on being a third parent to seven kids at mom’s house.

    Teen expressing frustration over being treated like a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Teen frustrated with being a third parent to 7 kids at mom’s house shares feelings about family and stepparents.

    Teen overwhelmed by being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house shares struggles and feelings of running away.

    Teen looking frustrated while talking to his mom on a couch, illustrating teen sick of being a third parent at home.

    Image credits: korrawinj (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Teen sick of being a third parent at mom’s house, responsible for helping with seven kids and babysitting duties.

    Text discussing a teen sick of being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house seeking to live with his dad.

    Teen feeling overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house, struggling with family conflicts.

    Alt text: Teen expressing frustration about being a third parent to seven kids at his mom's house and feeling overwhelmed

    Teen overwhelmed being third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house shares struggle and reason for running away.

    Image credits:

    He later revealed a bit more about his past and his future plans

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing a teen overwhelmed by being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a teen feeling overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    “She wanted a 3rd parent”: many felt sorry for the teen and gave some advice

    Comment about a teen sick of being a third parent to seven kids at his mom's house, expressing boundaries and grief.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing support for a teen overwhelmed by parenting seven kids at his mom's house.

    Teen overwhelmed by being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house shares feelings of running away.

    Text post discussing a teen overwhelmed by being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Comment discussing the teen being sick of acting as a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Text excerpt from an online advice forum discussing a teen feeling like a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen feeling burdened as a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Comment advising a teen feeling like a third parent to siblings at their mom’s house to set boundaries and seek therapy.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen feeling burdened as a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Alt text: Teen expresses frustration about being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house and running away.

    Commenter advising a teen overwhelmed by parenting seven kids at mom’s house and feeling forced to run away.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a teen sick of being a third parent to get child support and protect their credit.

    Comment discussing a teen feeling overwhelmed and not ready to be a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a teen feeling overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at home.

    Reddit comment discussing a teen’s frustration with being a third parent to multiple kids at his mom’s house.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen feeling overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen overwhelmed by being a third parent to multiple kids at his mom's house.

    Comment about teen feeling overwhelmed and refusing to be a third parent to 7 kids at his mom's house.

    Teen overwhelmed by being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house, feeling forced into responsibility too soon.

    Screenshot of online comment stating You are not the parent, related to teen sick of being third parent to 7 kids at mom’s house.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parentification and a teen being overwhelmed as a third parent to 7 kids.

    Comment advising a teen sick of being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house to stay firm and protect themselves.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a teen feeling like a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment by a teen expressing frustration about being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Reddit comment discussing a teen's struggle being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    ADVERTISEMENT