Teen Is Sick Of Being A Third Parent To 7 Kids At His Mom’s House: “I Ran Away”

It’s one thing for a parent to ask their teen to help out with a younger sibling now and again. But when a mom expects their 16-year-old to be a full-time babysitter to her second husband’s 2 kids, his ex’s 3 kids and the teen’s 2 half-siblings, (yes, that’s 7 children!), things have reached a whole new level. A netball team-size level.
A 16-year-old says he had enough of being a parent to “a bunch of kids” at his mom’s house so he moved out and in with his dad instead. His mother thinks he’s selfish and cannot understand why he refuses to play happy family with her blended clan. She’s also angry that her son refuses to call her second husband “dad.” Now, the teen feels guilty…
He was devastated when his sister passed away and his parents later got divorced
Teen sitting alone outside, looking upset and overwhelmed being a third parent to seven kids at his mom’s house.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
