“I Warned Her”: Woman Refuses To Pay £2,300 After Baby Breaks Friend’s iPhone And Gucci Sunglasses

Babies are adorable, but let’s be honest, not all the time. They might bite, spit, grab at anything shiny, or throw things across the room. That’s just part of being a baby, and most people understand it comes with the territory.

But sometimes, people just refuse to see it that way. For instance, one woman shared how she repeatedly warned her friend that her 6-month-old loves grabbing things. Instead of taking the advice seriously, the friend brushed it off, only to regret it later when the baby managed to break her pricey Gucci sunglasses and iPhone. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded.

Babies can be unpredictable and moody at times



Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her friend demanded she pay for costly items her 6-month-old accidentally broke

Image credits: kennejima/Flickr (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Actual_Try1272

The author went on to provide more details about the situation

When holding babies, always keep your hands clean and maintain hygiene

When it comes to babies, there are certain dos and don’ts that people should always keep in mind. For instance, one of the most essential rules when interacting with a baby is hygiene. Parents often insist on visitors washing their hands before holding or even touching the little one, and for good reason. A newborn’s immune system is still developing, making them vulnerable to infections. Even a simple cold can feel overwhelming for a baby. By keeping your hands clean, you’re not just respecting the parents’ wishes, but you’re also helping protect the child.

To get more perspective on this, we spoke with Violetta Carvajal. She may be an engineer now, but during her high school years, she worked extensively as a babysitter. Reflecting on her experience, she says, “When it comes to babies, you can never be too careful.” According to her, most parents appreciate visitors who are considerate, cautious, and mindful of the baby’s routine. It’s not about being overly strict, it’s about prioritizing the child’s wellbeing.

“Always maintain hygiene, no matter how short your interaction might be,” Violetta emphasizes. She shared that even something as simple as forgetting to sanitize hands before playtime can make parents feel uneasy. Beyond that, avoiding strong perfumes, freshly smoked clothes, or unwashed items can also make a big difference. Babies are highly sensitive, so maintaining cleanliness and creating a safe, fresh environment around them is essential.

Another important thing to remember is keeping noise levels down around babies. Violetta advises, “Don’t be too loud near them.” Babies can easily be startled by sudden noises or overstimulation. While gentle talking, humming, or singing can soothe them, loud laughter, shouting, or blaring music can overwhelm their senses. A calm, quiet environment helps babies feel secure and reduces the chances of fussiness or tears.

In today’s world, screens are everywhere, but Violetta strongly recommends avoiding excessive screen time around babies. “Don’t watch too much screen near them,” she says. The constant flashing lights, sounds, and movements can be harsh for their developing eyes and brains. Instead, it’s much better to engage with the baby directly: making eye contact, smiling, or simply letting them explore their surroundings in peace.

Never feed a newborn without asking the parents first

Another surprising but important point is to limit excessive photography. “Don’t click too many photos, it might irritate them,” Violetta adds. While parents may love capturing every little milestone, constant flashes or being passed around for pictures can overstimulate babies. Instead, a few sweet, natural shots without forcing the baby into position are much more thoughtful.

Perhaps one of the most crucial rules is to never feed a baby anything without asking the parents first. Violetta is firm on this: “Never feed a baby anything without permission.” Babies often have strict feeding schedules, and in some cases, allergies or sensitivities that only the parents are aware of. Offering food without checking could pose serious risks.

Overall, when it comes to interacting with babies, the golden rule is to always ask the parents first. “It’s always better to ask than to assume,” Violetta concludes. Whether it’s about holding, feeding, taking photos, or even playing with the baby, parents know what works best. Respecting their boundaries not only keeps the baby safe but also builds trust between you and the family.

In this case, the woman ignored the author’s warning about the baby’s habit. Do you think the author should really pay her £2,300, or was it the friend’s fault for not listening? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Many readers agreed that since she had given clear warnings, it wasn’t her fault



Others argued that because it was her baby, she should take responsibility and cover the costs

