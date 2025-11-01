ADVERTISEMENT

Living in the 21st century has its perks, but there is no denying that, like every group of people living through their decade, we’ve got our own unique set of problems in front of us. Sometimes it can ultimately feel like some issues are way too much to handle.

We’ve gathered posts from this Facebook page dedicated to sharing people’s thoughts on modern society and why everything feels dystopian. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote the most poignant ones and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments down below.

#1

Tweet by killjoy about dystopic housing with 167.2K likes, highlighting troubling societal issues in 2025.

pvnkpilled Report

    #2

    Tweet by Andrea Junker discussing shaming the poor vs the rich, highlighting dystopic societal issues and economic inequality.

    Strandjunker Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or creating products with built-in obsolescence that cannot be repaired so that people are forced to buy new every few years,

    #3

    Tweet about aging and embracing reality reflecting dystopic societal concerns with mortality and youth obsession in modern culture.

    iDavey Report

    The term "dystopia" has become ubiquitous in contemporary discussions of literature, film, and political discourse, but its origins trace back to the mid-19th century. Understanding the etymology of this word and the common elements that define it provides insight into how societies conceptualize and critique their worst fears about the future.

    It was first used publicly by British philosopher and economist John Stuart Mill in an 1868 speech before Parliament, where he employed it as an antonym for "utopia" by adding the Greek prefix "dys" (meaning "bad") to "topia" ("place").

    #4

    Tweet about Ireland passing a living wage for artists and introducing basic income, highlighting dystopic societal trends.

    lapislagoons Report

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion: but if you;ve worked your a*s off to pay off a house selling it seems extremely wrong call. 1 home and one rental is one thing, not talking 12 properties here.

    #5

    Cartoon depicting dystopic society shifts from mask skepticism in 2020 to fear of federal agents in 2025.

    theLLAG Report

    #6

    Tweet by LaCroix Jenkins discussing societal issues on stable housing, meals, and healthcare amid working 40 hours a week dystopic society

    spaceghost Report

    In this speech on Irish land policy, Mill stated: "It is, perhaps, too complimentary to call them Utopians, they ought rather to be called dys-topians, or cacotopians." However, recent scholarship has revealed earlier usage. The original spelling "dustopia" first appeared in Lewis Henry Younge's work "Utopia: or Apollo's Golden Days" in 1747. Jeremy Bentham proposed an alternative term in 1818, "cacotopia" (from the Greek "kako" meaning "bad"), though this never gained widespread acceptance.
    #7

    Social media post highlighting how dystopic society is due to people not reading books, articles, or academic works.

    theLLAG Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw someone say that the only thing keeping teenage literacy rates from going to 0% was fanfictions, and I kinda believe that more and more. (I read a lot of fanfics and honestly some of them were so well written that I cried)

    #8

    Tweet by Rev. Benjamin Cremer stating anti-intellectualism rebranded as patriotism, reflecting dystopic society trends.

    Brcremer Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Authoritarian dictatorships ALWAYS attack, discredit and if allowed, persecute (and even execute) intellectuals... they can't have people thinking for themselves and challenging their authority.

    #9

    Tweet by Meacham highlighting the lack of alternative healthcare proposals, illustrating dystopic societal issues.

    MeachamDr Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't want to because then they would have to admit that they are wrong!

    The word "dystopia" stands in direct opposition to "utopia," a term coined by Sir Thomas More in his 1516 work of the same name. More's "utopia" derives from Greek words meaning "not" (ou) and "place" (topos), literally "no place," describing an imaginary island with ideal social, political, and legal systems.
    #10

    Social media post expressing concern about society's lack of future thinking and awareness of consequences, highlighting dystopic trends.

    theLLAG Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the rate America is going, there isn't going to be much time left.......................for anything!

    #11

    Tweet screenshot showing a user stating many men need to accept they can't impress someone who doesn't want them, reflecting dystopic society views.

    MuneneInc Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This implies i am only impressed by guy thati am attracted to.

    #12

    Animated character pointing to a sign highlighting dystopic societal reality under capitalism, reflecting dystopic society fears.

    theLLAG Report

    While definitions of dystopia vary across disciplines and contexts, scholars and literary critics have identified several recurring elements that characterize dystopian societies. Dystopian societies typically feature oppressive societal control through propaganda, restricted information and independent thought, and the worship of a figurehead or concept by citizens. Citizens experience a sense of powerlessness in the face of oppressive governments run by totalitarian dictatorships or organized into massive bureaucratic institutions.

    #13

    Man holding marker next to whiteboards with text on injustice, ecological destruction, and dystopic society propaganda.

    theLLAG Report

    bec_1 avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof. No it didn't work, but despair at the state of society and our beautiful world is very real.

    #14

    Man in a suit with a child holding a basketball, highlighting dystopic society and issues of affordable healthy food.

    theLLAG Report

    #15

    Tweet by Briana Mills advocating for safe, easy lives for disabled people, highlighting dystopic aspects of society.

    theBrianaMills Report

    A defining characteristic is that citizens are perceived to be under constant surveillance. This monitoring serves as a mechanism of control, limiting personal freedom and enforcing conformity. All dystopias feature strict division of citizens by intellect, ability, and class. Dystopian fiction frequently draws stark contrasts between the privileges of the ruling class and the dreary existence of the working class.
    #16

    Tweet comparing American and French lifestyles highlights the dystopic society and economic disparities already present today.

    VarrockBank Report

    #17

    Tweet screenshot highlighting dystopic society themes, discussing political labels and corporate influence fears.

    upholdreality Report

    #18

    Tweet about racism referencing X-men, highlighting dystopic aspects of society and troubling social attitudes.

    KrystalogyTV Report

    Citizens live in a dehumanized state where they conform to uniform expectations, and individuality and dissent are considered negative. Some dystopian works depict societies that force individuals to conform to radical egalitarian norms that discourage or suppress accomplishment and competence. Common elements include environmental devastation, mass poverty, and the loss of connection to the natural world. The natural world is often banished and distrusted.
    #19

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing ghost jobs on LinkedIn, reflecting dystopic aspects of society today.

    theLLAG Report

    #20

    Man in Joker costume sitting on subway struggling with system, while man talks about mindsets and positive thinking, dystopic society.

    theLLAG Report

    #21

    Cartoon showing dystopic society where tax dollars favor greedy children needing free education over billionaires with few mansions.

    theLLAG Report

    Dystopian fiction features technology more advanced than contemporary society, with the group in power controlling it. This advanced technology serves as a tool for oppression rather than liberation. Society presents an illusion of a perfect utopian world. What appears on the surface to be an ideal society reveals deep flaws and oppression beneath.
    #22

    Woman wearing a red hard hat operating heavy machinery, illustrating dystopic society themes of gender equality and crime statistics.

    theLLAG Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most (if not all) jobs could be performed equally well by a male or female person... Gone are the days when brute strength was the only requirement for a job. Women can work, given the chance, in any field men have traditionally dominated...

    #23

    Tweet discussing the dystopic state of health systems where the US allows insurance companies to profit from basic coverage.

    theLLAG Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Donnie boy would say, "if not for profit, then what is the use of health coverage?"

    #24

    Social media post explaining the importance of criticizing politicians you support in a dystopic society.

    bigsnugga Report

    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. And you don't have to agree with everything your chosen political party stands for.

    Dystopias, through exaggerated worst-case scenarios, present criticism of current trends, societal norms, or political systems, and typically reflect contemporary sociopolitical realities. Dystopian fictions invariably reflect the concerns and fears of their creators' contemporaneous culture.
    #25

    Tweet by Sony Thăng discussing how sovereign nations face demonization and destabilization, reflecting dystopic societal fears.

    theLLAG , nxt888 Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting concerns about voter rights loss, reflecting dystopic societal issues.

    thecindynoir Report

    #27

    Tweet warning about sons consuming right wing red pilled propaganda online, highlighting dystopic aspects of society today.

    carolinerenard_ Report

    The power of dystopian fiction lies in its ability to serve as cautionary tales, warning societies about potential futures if certain trajectories continue unchecked. By understanding both the origins of the term and its defining characteristics, we can better appreciate how dystopian narratives function as mirrors reflecting our deepest anxieties about power, technology, freedom, and human nature.
    #28

    Religious figure wearing a political hat refuses healing, highlighting dystopic societal barriers and distrust in help.

    theLLAG Report

    #29

    Cartoon showing a dystopic society with conflict over gender identity and political beliefs causing family division and distress.

    theLLAG Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand how anyone can possibly be threatened by a minority which makes up less than a percentage point of an entire population... Take a reality check folks. And stop falling for the propaganda of the fear and hate mongers who are trying to have people infighting to distract them from political matters that actually matter.

    #30

    Dystopic society meme showing a sad MAGA supporter asking for healthcare and a cartoon Trump excited about being on a coin.

    theLLAG Report

    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not an actual in circulation coin, right? Because then I'll have to stop using cash.

    #31

    Man in a trench coat sarcastically comments on social media defending billionaires highlighting dystopic societal issues.

    theLLAG Report

    #32

    Tweet discussing contradictions in public perception of evidence linking guns to mass shootings, highlighting dystopic societal issues.

    covie_93 Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a social media post with a Disney scene highlighting how dystopic our society already is.

    theLLAG Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting a dystopic social behavior, illustrating how society’s interactions can be unsettling today.

    eade_bengard Report

    #35

    Man with a serious expression illuminated by red light, reflecting on dystopic societal issues and troubling beliefs.

    theLLAG Report

    #36

    Man sitting alone on an empty swing in a park, illustrating a dystopic society and a sense of waiting and anticipation.

    theLLAG Report

    #37

    Tweet discussing car insurance scams reflecting dystopic aspects of society, highlighting unfair financial practices and public frustration.

    leemahbo Report

    #38

    Social media posts revealing dystopic society issues with fatherhood and relationship challenges in modern parenting.

    theLLAG Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting themes of a dystopic society and social inaction, conveying a powerful message.

    Ange_Amene Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on “too woke” and “it's not that deep” as dog whistles, reflecting dystopic societal views.

    KatanaSpeaks Report

    #41

    Illustration showing how homelessness, fear, and class division create a dystopic society with unfair wages and wealth inequality.

    theLLAG Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone deserves a liveable wage... More money needs to be invested in mental health and support programs to help people get back to being able to cope in the (working) world and have a decent life.

    #42

    Cartoon character holding a flamethrower on a city street, illustrating dystopic society challenges humorously.

    theLLAG Report

    #43

    Tweet discussing Christopher Columbus's crimes with a black and white illustration reflecting dystopic society themes.

    joewrote Report

    #44

    Tweet about absurd electricity usage by AI highlighting dystopic society and environmental contradictions in modern times.

    JieJie_AiNi Report

    #45

    Collage of fall images and a burning building highlighting dystopic society and capitalism fears.

    theLLAG Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a tweet about emotional pain and dehumanization reflecting dystopic aspects of society in 2025.

    ftjaych3 Report

    #47

    Man wearing a MAGA hat pointing at a butterfly labeled shouting over teenagers and editing footage, highlighting dystopic society issues.

    theLLAG Report

    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand how anyone supported Charlie Kirk, or even took him seriously. He was such a terrible debater.

    #48

    Man grimacing and speaking into a microphone with caption highlighting dystopic society and disturbing cultural references.

    theLLAG Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guy is a joke! Just like most of President Cheetos' handpicked psychotic and completely unqualified sycophants...

    #49

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing racial discrimination perceptions, reflecting dystopic aspects of society today.

    theLLAG Report

    Tweet expressing frustration about being apolitical during dystopic societal times, reflecting disturbing social realities.

    nigerianprynce Report

    Tweet by Karly Kingsley showing dystopic societal views where a woman is deemed useless without a man, reflecting disturbing social attitudes.

    karlykingsley Report

    #52

    Tweet highlighting dystopic aspects of society where parents work nonstop to fund a life they barely get to experience.

    ThrillaRilla369 Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see this starting to change with the younger generations (I'm in my mid 50s). People do want an actual work-private life balance, enjoying their lives as they go along rather than seeing enjoyment as reserved for their retirement years they may never get to experience.

    #53

    Digital art of a giant armored figure and children playing on a beach, illustrating dystopic society themes and imperialism.

    theLLAG Report

    #54

    Tweet text discussing societal disposability and safety, highlighting dystopic themes in modern society.

    emanabdelhadi Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have reverted to the Naz! era.......only this time it is spreading with little resistance!

    #55

    Image of Earth partially sliced open revealing a fiery core, illustrating dystopic society themes and global destruction fears.

    theLLAG Report

    #56

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a dystopic view of society where toxic behavior is rewarded and admired.

    BrodyFoxx Report

    #57

    Tweet by @ceciATL discussing pattern recognition and questioning how dystopic society has become in a troubling social context.

    ceciATL Report

    #58

    Tweet from Seasonal Clickfarm Worker about political silence labeled as right wing, highlighting dystopic society concerns.

    ClickingSeason Report

    #59

    Tweet highlighting the dystopic reality of unaddressed trauma and damage caused by ICE raids in society today.

    Tanishaevonne Report

    #60

    Young man expressing a dystopic view on far right beliefs, illustrating how dystopic our society already is and it's terrifying.

    theLLAG Report

    Tweet highlighting societal issues of racism and violence, reflecting a dystopic view of current social conflicts.

    FlowsAndolini Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously. I used to live in that neck of the woods and it is whiter than white. As white, perhaps, as sheets.

    #62

    Tweet showing a man at the zoo upset about leaving early to play videogames, highlighting dystopic society behavior.

    Sturgeons_Law Report

    #63

    Tweet discussing racial identity among white people, highlighting a dystopic aspect of society through social media expression.

    bodeinebrazy888 Report

    #64

    Animated character with a confident pose and flames in the background, illustrating dystopic society sentiment and tension.

    theLLAG Report

    #65

    Illustration contrasting free speech and aggressive deportation threats, highlighting dystopic societal tensions and conflicts.

    theLLAG Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most people love the constitution as long as they can use it for their own nefarious purposes.

    #66

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting a dystopic view on society and crime statistics discussing how boys are easier to raise.

    Jamesoflife Report

    #67

    Tweet from user Sam Haselby expressing concern about data privacy as an example of dystopic society issues.

    samhaselby Report

    #68

    Tweet by user alex sammon highlighting dystopic economic collapse under libertarian Muskonimics in Argentina within two years.

    alex_sammon Report

    #69

    Tweet criticizing government bailouts for farmers, highlighting harsh societal attitudes reflecting a dystopic reality.

    SarahIronside6 Report

    #70

    Man speaking at podium with caption about racism, illustrating a dystopic society and highlighting social tensions and irony.

    theLLAG Report

    Meme comparing dystopic society views with muscular Doge for progressives and sad Doge for conservatives.

    theLLAG Report

    #72

    Tweet criticizing wage theft by companies highlights dystopic social inequality and injustice in modern society.

    theLLAG , DarrigoMelanie Report

    #73

    Comparison image highlighting dystopic society concerns with genocide question featuring Cory Booker and a normal person.

    theLLAG Report

    #74

    Hand pouring ketchup labeled liberals onto sushi labeled viable class movements, illustrating dystopic society issues.

    theLLAG Report

    #75

    Group of students seated in a circle around a large Ouija board, illustrating dystopic societal themes and conflicts.

    theLLAG Report

    #76

    Tweet text on a social media post criticizing political disengagement, reflecting dystopic society themes.

    cowboybecsbop Report

    #77

    Split image showing a smiling man labeled returned in three days and a serious man labeled didn't, highlighting dystopic society.

    theLLAG Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the f*** is that on the right.................oh, right it's Halloween!

