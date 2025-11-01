These 77 Posts Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It’s Terrifying
Living in the 21st century has its perks, but there is no denying that, like every group of people living through their decade, we’ve got our own unique set of problems in front of us. Sometimes it can ultimately feel like some issues are way too much to handle.
We’ve gathered posts from this Facebook page dedicated to sharing people’s thoughts on modern society and why everything feels dystopian. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote the most poignant ones and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments down below.
Or creating products with built-in obsolescence that cannot be repaired so that people are forced to buy new every few years,
The term "dystopia" has become ubiquitous in contemporary discussions of literature, film, and political discourse, but its origins trace back to the mid-19th century. Understanding the etymology of this word and the common elements that define it provides insight into how societies conceptualize and critique their worst fears about the future.
It was first used publicly by British philosopher and economist John Stuart Mill in an 1868 speech before Parliament, where he employed it as an antonym for "utopia" by adding the Greek prefix "dys" (meaning "bad") to "topia" ("place").
In this speech on Irish land policy, Mill stated: "It is, perhaps, too complimentary to call them Utopians, they ought rather to be called dys-topians, or cacotopians." However, recent scholarship has revealed earlier usage. The original spelling "dustopia" first appeared in Lewis Henry Younge's work "Utopia: or Apollo's Golden Days" in 1747. Jeremy Bentham proposed an alternative term in 1818, "cacotopia" (from the Greek "kako" meaning "bad"), though this never gained widespread acceptance.
I saw someone say that the only thing keeping teenage literacy rates from going to 0% was fanfictions, and I kinda believe that more and more. (I read a lot of fanfics and honestly some of them were so well written that I cried)
Authoritarian dictatorships ALWAYS attack, discredit and if allowed, persecute (and even execute) intellectuals... they can't have people thinking for themselves and challenging their authority.
They don't want to because then they would have to admit that they are wrong!
The word "dystopia" stands in direct opposition to "utopia," a term coined by Sir Thomas More in his 1516 work of the same name. More's "utopia" derives from Greek words meaning "not" (ou) and "place" (topos), literally "no place," describing an imaginary island with ideal social, political, and legal systems.
At the rate America is going, there isn't going to be much time left.......................for anything!
While definitions of dystopia vary across disciplines and contexts, scholars and literary critics have identified several recurring elements that characterize dystopian societies. Dystopian societies typically feature oppressive societal control through propaganda, restricted information and independent thought, and the worship of a figurehead or concept by citizens. Citizens experience a sense of powerlessness in the face of oppressive governments run by totalitarian dictatorships or organized into massive bureaucratic institutions.
A defining characteristic is that citizens are perceived to be under constant surveillance. This monitoring serves as a mechanism of control, limiting personal freedom and enforcing conformity. All dystopias feature strict division of citizens by intellect, ability, and class. Dystopian fiction frequently draws stark contrasts between the privileges of the ruling class and the dreary existence of the working class.
Citizens live in a dehumanized state where they conform to uniform expectations, and individuality and dissent are considered negative. Some dystopian works depict societies that force individuals to conform to radical egalitarian norms that discourage or suppress accomplishment and competence. Common elements include environmental devastation, mass poverty, and the loss of connection to the natural world. The natural world is often banished and distrusted.
Dystopian fiction features technology more advanced than contemporary society, with the group in power controlling it. This advanced technology serves as a tool for oppression rather than liberation. Society presents an illusion of a perfect utopian world. What appears on the surface to be an ideal society reveals deep flaws and oppression beneath.
Most (if not all) jobs could be performed equally well by a male or female person... Gone are the days when brute strength was the only requirement for a job. Women can work, given the chance, in any field men have traditionally dominated...
As Donnie boy would say, "if not for profit, then what is the use of health coverage?"
Exactly. And you don't have to agree with everything your chosen political party stands for.
Dystopias, through exaggerated worst-case scenarios, present criticism of current trends, societal norms, or political systems, and typically reflect contemporary sociopolitical realities. Dystopian fictions invariably reflect the concerns and fears of their creators' contemporaneous culture.
The power of dystopian fiction lies in its ability to serve as cautionary tales, warning societies about potential futures if certain trajectories continue unchecked. By understanding both the origins of the term and its defining characteristics, we can better appreciate how dystopian narratives function as mirrors reflecting our deepest anxieties about power, technology, freedom, and human nature.
I don't understand how anyone can possibly be threatened by a minority which makes up less than a percentage point of an entire population... Take a reality check folks. And stop falling for the propaganda of the fear and hate mongers who are trying to have people infighting to distract them from political matters that actually matter.
Not an actual in circulation coin, right? Because then I'll have to stop using cash.
Everyone deserves a liveable wage... More money needs to be invested in mental health and support programs to help people get back to being able to cope in the (working) world and have a decent life.
I don't understand how anyone supported Charlie Kirk, or even took him seriously. He was such a terrible debater.
That guy is a joke! Just like most of President Cheetos' handpicked psychotic and completely unqualified sycophants...
I can see this starting to change with the younger generations (I'm in my mid 50s). People do want an actual work-private life balance, enjoying their lives as they go along rather than seeing enjoyment as reserved for their retirement years they may never get to experience.
We have reverted to the Naz! era.......only this time it is spreading with little resistance!
Seriously. I used to live in that neck of the woods and it is whiter than white. As white, perhaps, as sheets.
Most people love the constitution as long as they can use it for their own nefarious purposes.
What the f*** is that on the right.................oh, right it's Halloween!
There are some really good ones here, good enough to trigger a few people I can already predict in advance. 🤣
