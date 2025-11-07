ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian cartoonist Pia Guerra is best known as the co-creator and illustrator of the acclaimed comic series Y: The Last Man, but her work extends far beyond this landmark achievement. Guerra has consistently used her art to engage readers on both an emotional and intellectual level. She often explores complex themes that resonate with contemporary social and political realities.

Guerra’s comics are notable for their social commentary. She tackles issues ranging from gender and identity to power, politics, and inequality, inviting readers to reflect on the world around them through a thoughtful, often provocative lens. Her cartoons challenge audiences to confront societal norms, question assumptions, and consider the human impact of political and cultural decisions.

More info: Instagram | hellkitty.com | x.com