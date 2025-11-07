40 Comics That Make Bold Statements About Today’s World
Canadian cartoonist Pia Guerra is best known as the co-creator and illustrator of the acclaimed comic series Y: The Last Man, but her work extends far beyond this landmark achievement. Guerra has consistently used her art to engage readers on both an emotional and intellectual level. She often explores complex themes that resonate with contemporary social and political realities.
Guerra’s comics are notable for their social commentary. She tackles issues ranging from gender and identity to power, politics, and inequality, inviting readers to reflect on the world around them through a thoughtful, often provocative lens. Her cartoons challenge audiences to confront societal norms, question assumptions, and consider the human impact of political and cultural decisions.
More info: Instagram | hellkitty.com | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
376 of Texas' finest waited and counted the shots for an hour.
Justice is the one who's supposed to be wearing the blindfold, you nasty elephant.
if the south pole melts, sea levels will rise 60 meters. 😬 and there are also more smaller land ice that will cause some more rise if they also melts.. but climate change is a hoax? 🤢
lady, do you know where those money have been, cause I've seen some shajt, and I guess that is just the top of the iceberg?
This situation is in part why my ex's parents fled China/Taiwan to emigrate to the US. Now America is approaching the same kind of hellscape that they fled from.
I still can't get over the fact that those idiots were waving f*****g TIKI TORCHES. Do these people just not realising how f*****g ridiculous they look?
Scrolling through this list, went to her Instagram account to check the details on a few of the posts, the whole time, there was something tickling at my brain - I knew I recognized her name from SOMEWHERE. Then I remembered - she's the co-creator and lead penciler of the comic book series Y: The Last Man! Very, very good series (I've got the entire set in TPB form.)
Scrolling through this list, went to her Instagram account to check the details on a few of the posts, the whole time, there was something tickling at my brain - I knew I recognized her name from SOMEWHERE. Then I remembered - she's the co-creator and lead penciler of the comic book series Y: The Last Man! Very, very good series (I've got the entire set in TPB form.)