Canadian cartoonist Pia Guerra is best known as the co-creator and illustrator of the acclaimed comic series Y: The Last Man, but her work extends far beyond this landmark achievement. Guerra has consistently used her art to engage readers on both an emotional and intellectual level. She often explores complex themes that resonate with contemporary social and political realities.

Guerra’s comics are notable for their social commentary. She tackles issues ranging from gender and identity to power, politics, and inequality, inviting readers to reflect on the world around them through a thoughtful, often provocative lens. Her cartoons challenge audiences to confront societal norms, question assumptions, and consider the human impact of political and cultural decisions.

#1

Two people sit on steps in a comic discussing stepping away from the news and noticing a cloud shaped like a face.

    #2

    Two women discussing safety in a comic illustration highlighting important conversations about today's world.

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these are unapologetically dark and I like them.

    #3

    Illustration of a cartoon office with a crown on a chair and a toy car in a cage, representing comics sparking important conversations.

    #4

    Black and white comic illustration of a person in a robe with fingers crossed behind their back, sparking important conversations.

    #5

    Black and white comic-style illustration of a police officer casting a shadow holding a noose, sparking important conversations.

    #6

    Blackboard with "Only two days until summer vacation" amidst bullet holes and an overturned chair in a comic highlighting today's world.

    #7

    Black and white comic illustration of an astronaut analyzing digital data with a caption about social media data concerns.

    #8

    Child watching news about school shooting, toys scattered, questioning helpers, powerful comics sparking important conversations.

    #9

    Blindfolded elephant in a suit weighed against corruption and political issues on a scale, comic on today's world conversations.

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Justice is the one who's supposed to be wearing the blindfold, you nasty elephant.

    #10

    Cartoon showing a man flexing beside a mirror with a stronger reflection, highlighting comics that spark important conversations.

    #11

    Pumpkin with a carved face vomiting spiders, digital comic art sparking important conversations about today's world.

    #12

    Man eating burger at counter watching news about Amazon fires, a comic sparking important conversations about today's world.

    #13

    Person holding a kite near mountains watching helicopters fly by, illustrating comics sparking conversations about today's world.

    #14

    Black and white comic showing two people discussing a smoky building, sparking important conversations about today’s world.

    #15

    Cartoon comic of a person in a wheelchair wearing a dark mask and wielding a glowing stick, sparking important conversations.

    #16

    Political comic showing an elephant hiding behind a Change the Subject sign, sparking conversations about today's world.

    #17

    Melting candle labeled American Civilization with a hat resembling a political slogan, illustrating a comic about today’s world issues.

    #18

    Cartoon showing donkeys outside a SCOTUS door with speech bubbles discussing plans, representing comics that spark important conversations.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    vote, vote, vote! everyone that can vote should now vote!

    #19

    Black and white comic showing a golf bag in an emergency glass box labeled to break glass in case of emergency.

    #20

    Two women discuss an app showing climate change effects, including fires and floods, in a black-and-white comic strip.

    pia.guerra Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if the south pole melts, sea levels will rise 60 meters. 😬 and there are also more smaller land ice that will cause some more rise if they also melts.. but climate change is a hoax? 🤢

    #21

    Woman soaking in a bathtub filled with money, holding a glass, with clothes and cash scattered, comic sparking important conversations.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lady, do you know where those money have been, cause I've seen some shajt, and I guess that is just the top of the iceberg?

    #22

    Black and white comic of a tired parent and baby in a crib, sparking important conversations about today's world.

    #23

    Two people grieving over a child on a stretcher, a comic sparking important conversations about today's world issues.

    #24

    Black and white comic illustration showing a woman in heels with a coat reading be worst, alongside a child holding a doll.

    #25

    Black and white comic of an astronaut discovering a mannequin on the moon illustrating comics that spark important conversations.

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Hunter S Thompson. I wish he was still alive to report on today's news, but I bet he's thankful he's dead.

    #26

    Black and white comic showing two men watching a collapsing building with superhero flying above, sparking important conversations.

    #27

    Black and white comic illustration showing a fallen statue head and broken legs, sparking important conversations about today’s world.

    #28

    Black and white comics showing two women, one with devil tail and one saying to tuck in a paper, sparking world conversations.

    #29

    Man with suitcase walking toward Kazakhstan sign, supporting special operation in Ukraine, comic sparking important world conversations.

    #30

    Cartoon bear trying to reach Taiwan jar while standing on spilling China and Hong Kong jars, illustrating comics about today's world.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This situation is in part why my ex's parents fled China/Taiwan to emigrate to the US. Now America is approaching the same kind of hellscape that they fled from.

    #31

    Child drawing a sun at a table while a missile flies outside the window, illustrating comics that spark important conversations.

    #32

    Black and white comic strip featuring a person in bed and a brain, illustrating comics that spark important conversations.

    #33

    Hand holding a torch resembling the Statue of Liberty extinguishing a bird's flame in a comic sparking important conversations.

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still can't get over the fact that those idiots were waving f*****g TIKI TORCHES. Do these people just not realising how f*****g ridiculous they look?

    #34

    Cartoon of a pope sitting in a chair reading a magazine, illustrating comics that spark important conversations today.

    #35

    Comic showing a woman walking away from a crowd demanding her story, highlighting comics that spark important conversations.

    #36

    Woman dropping broken CBD blocks while asking did I do that in a comic that sparks important conversations about today's world.

    #37

    Black and white comic showing a woman supported by a nurse and soldier beside a sidewalk with a social justice message written in chalk.

    #38

    Black and white comic showing a man in a suit throwing a puppy in the trash, sparking important conversations today.

    #39

    Roll of stickers and loose stickers with the phrase My vote was stolen in Georgia, comics sparking conversations.

    #40

    Black and white comic depicting a matador facing a bull labeled Iran, sparking important conversations about today's world.

