My name is Jakub Polomski. I am a professional landscape and wedding photographer. For the last 20 years, I have used a DSLR camera to photograph. This year I had a chance to test a smartphone as my photography tool. Of course, there are still some features that a smartphone camera lacks in comparison to a DSLR or mirrorless camera. However, the most important advantage of using a smartphone is that you always have it with you just in your pocket.

As for landscape, cityscape, and some portraits I think the smartphone will be my first choice now. Here are the results of my first mobile photography photoshoot captured with my Vivo X60 Pro smartphone. Pictures were taken in my hometown Cieszyn, Poland.

More info: jakubpolomski.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Fun On Snow

Jakub Polomski
Iridescent-Aurora
Good doggo with a kid just as such - beautiful! The background is mesmerising.

#2

Fun On Snow

Jakub Polomski
#3

Footbridge Connecting Poland And Czechia

Jakub Polomski
SeaShell
SeaShell
hello from the other side....

#4

Głęboka Street

Jakub Polomski
#5

Beskid Mountains, Poland

Jakub Polomski
#6

Piastowska Tower

Jakub Polomski
#7

Fun On Snow

Jakub Polomski
Alaina Jones
Alaina Jones
Gorgeous dog, meant for the snow

#8

Fun On Snow

Jakub Polomski
Alaina Jones
Alaina Jones
He looks happy! Not enthused… but happy. Look at that sideways smile!

#9

View From Piastowska Tower

Jakub Polomski
#10

Rotunda On Castle Hill

Jakub Polomski
#11

Wenecja Street

Jakub Polomski
#12

Rotunda On Castle Hill

Jakub Polomski
#13

Market Square

Jakub Polomski
#14

Market Square

Jakub Polomski
#15

Głęboka Street

Jakub Polomski
#16

Głęboka Street

Jakub Polomski
#17

Footbridge Connecting Poland And Czechia

Jakub Polomski
#18

Fun On Snow

Jakub Polomski
Alaina Jones
Alaina Jones
Beautiful bonding right there ❤️

#19

Open Air Museum

Jakub Polomski
#20

Głęboka Street

Jakub Polomski
#21

Głęboka Street

Jakub Polomski
#22

Głęboka Street

Jakub Polomski
#23

Castle Hill

Jakub Polomski
#24

Walk In Snow

Jakub Polomski
