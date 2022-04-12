6Kviews
24 Photos I Took To Prove You Need Nothing More Than Your Smartphone
My name is Jakub Polomski. I am a professional landscape and wedding photographer. For the last 20 years, I have used a DSLR camera to photograph. This year I had a chance to test a smartphone as my photography tool. Of course, there are still some features that a smartphone camera lacks in comparison to a DSLR or mirrorless camera. However, the most important advantage of using a smartphone is that you always have it with you just in your pocket.
As for landscape, cityscape, and some portraits I think the smartphone will be my first choice now. Here are the results of my first mobile photography photoshoot captured with my Vivo X60 Pro smartphone. Pictures were taken in my hometown Cieszyn, Poland.
More info: jakubpolomski.com | Instagram | Facebook
Fun On Snow
Good doggo with a kid just as such - beautiful! The background is mesmerising.
Footbridge Connecting Poland And Czechia
Głęboka Street
Beskid Mountains, Poland
Piastowska Tower
Fun On Snow
Fun On Snow
He looks happy! Not enthused… but happy. Look at that sideways smile!
Proof that there is so very much more to photography than the camera like how you frame and light a shot. Gotta check out your work if this is what you can do with a smart phone camera
Very cool, realy loved your work. Makes me wanna go out and take more pictures.
Lovely pics, looks like a beautiful place.
