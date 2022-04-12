My name is Jakub Polomski. I am a professional landscape and wedding photographer. For the last 20 years, I have used a DSLR camera to photograph. This year I had a chance to test a smartphone as my photography tool. Of course, there are still some features that a smartphone camera lacks in comparison to a DSLR or mirrorless camera. However, the most important advantage of using a smartphone is that you always have it with you just in your pocket.

As for landscape, cityscape, and some portraits I think the smartphone will be my first choice now. Here are the results of my first mobile photography photoshoot captured with my Vivo X60 Pro smartphone. Pictures were taken in my hometown Cieszyn, Poland.

More info: jakubpolomski.com | Instagram | Facebook