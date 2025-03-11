Your Shopping Cart Can Actually Make A Difference With These 27 Small Business Finds
Your Amazon cart wields more power than you think. Between women-owned beauty brands creating inclusive makeup lines and Black entrepreneurs revolutionizing everyday essentials, these 27 small businesses prove shopping can be both selfish and socially conscious. Watch indie brands transform basic water bottles into works of art while supporting real dreams, or discover stress toys crafted by creators who actually understand anxiety (because they've lived it). Each purchase helps turn someone's kitchen table startup into their full-time success story.
Shopping small hits different when you realize that matcha drink mix comes from a family recipe passed down through generations, or that guided meditation Buddha was sculpted by artists pursuing their passion between day jobs. From compressed toilettes saving the planet one flush at a time to beauty products celebrating every skin tone, these finds do more than just solve problems – they support real people building real businesses. Every click fuels dreams, funds innovations, and proves that sometimes the best products come from creators who saw gaps in the market and thought "I can fix that."
With Golde Pure Matcha Powder You Can Get Ready For A Vibrant Boost Of Energy And Antioxidants That's Both Delicious And Ethically Sourced
Review: "This is my first time trying Golde’s products, and I must say I am very pleased. The flavor and smooth texture of the matcha is a definite 10/10 compared to all others I’ve had. this product has natural ingredients (unlike most) and you can basically travel with this product anywhere due to its size!" - De'Kael Miller
Spills And Messes Are About To Meet Their Match Thanks To A Sustainable Solution With Little Help From Portawipes Compressed Towelettes
Review: "I decided to add a picture because when I saw the picture I thought they were the size of a makeup cotton round instead of a breath mint (ha.). They open up in water to a sturdy wipe and I already have one tube in my purse. What a wonderful product." - L. Annette (Smith) Bisbee
Feeling Stressed? Unwind And Support A Small Business With The Mindsight 'Breathing Buddha', Your Guide To Mindful Meditation
Review: "This is so cute. It has been a helpful visual aid for myself and for teaching my kids mindfulness and breathing exercises. Watching the colors change is relaxing as well. I like that it charges with a USB cable." - EJB
Snack Time Just Got An Upgrade, Thanks To Balanced Tiger Mushroom Bars. These Fungi-Fueled Snacks Are Loaded With Adaptogens, Supporting Gut Health, Immunity, And A Small Business, Too!
Review: "As a fan of mushroom tea and nuggets, I was excited to try mushroom bars. With 11g of plant-based protein and antioxidant benefits, I know I'm getting a nutritious snack that will keep me going." - PC
Pucker Up And Support A Dream Because These Bossy Cosmetics Lipsticks Are About To Give You Serious Confidence In A Tube While Empowering A Woman-Owned Small Business
Review: "This line of lipstick is awesome. It’s so vibrant and is just fabulous looking." - Cenandra
Bags Getting You Down? Give This Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel A Try
Review: "This is my second time buying this product. It works well and does what it says. I also like the small tube and bought another one for my travel toiletry bag. You only need a very small amount therefore this tube lasts a long time." - Ka
Now You Can Give Something Good To Both The Body And The Earth With This Larq Bottle Which Is A Sleek Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Comes That Supports A Small Business With Every Sip
Review: "I went on a trip to a certain country and drinking the tap water made me feel sick. Luckily, I took this bottle with me and used it to purify the water, and it didn’t make me sick anymore, and it even tasted different. Highly recommend this for trips!" - Andy
Give This Wine Wash Dishwasher Attachment A Try And Get Sparkling Stemware And Support A Small Business All In One Cycle!
Review: "Had a hard time finding wine glass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built in holders but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wine glasses break during dish washing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wine glasses but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must have for wine drinkers!" - Alicia
Basic Vases? They Are In The Past. Support Small And Bring Botanical Chic To Your Blooms With The Amaranth Vase That Opens From The Bottom For Easy Draining And Pruning
Review: "It is easy to handle and a small to medium bouquet fits nicely." - Nancy L McKay-Hills
Impact meets innovation as we explore more ways your shopping habits can support rising entrepreneurs. The following finds showcase how small businesses often deliver bigger heart, better stories, and more thoughtful solutions than their corporate counterparts. From personal care to practical solutions, each item ahead proves good products feel even better when they help real people succeed.
Level Up Your Backyard Parties Because This Rollors Backyard Game Offers Skill, Strategy, *and* Supports A Small Business, It's A Win-Win!
Review: "This game is so fun, not to mention easy to learn and portable." - OhEmGina
Dog Outings Just Got A Whole Lot Easier Thanks To This Mobile Dog Gear Because It Means You Can Ditch The Bulky Bags, Keep Your Pup Happy, And Support A Small Business All At Once!
Review: "This was exactly what I was looking for! I do lots of car camping and always struggled with finding a solution for having my pups stuff all in one area. Thank you Mobile Dog gear for creating such a durable product with so much storage. I was able to fit two different types of kibble, toys, harness, puppy pads for our hotel stays, treats, toothbrush etc for our 2 week cross country road trip." - GindiShoots
Headaches? They Don't Rule Your Day, Thanks To Icebeanie Migraine Relief Cap, Which Uses Drug-Free Relief And Supports A Small Business With Every Soothing Chill
Review: "The material is soft and it covered my head with room to be adjusted. Most importantly, it gave me immediate relief, I strongly recommend it!" - Jesus Bohorquez
Stress Is So 2023, Because This Needoh Gummy Bear Is Ready To Squash Your Anxiety
Review: "Super happy I also got the pink color as well works great super squishy!" - Gabrielle
This Sweet Water Decor Mulled Cider Candle Is Where Cozy Scents Of Cinnamon And Apples Turn Any Room Into An Autumn Dream
Review: "It smells delicious. I bought it as a gift but I want to keep it myself. 🤪" - J9
Stay Fresh And Support Small With Marlowe Mens Deodorant; It Smells Great, Feels Good, And Helps A Small Business Thrive
Review: "Awesome product really happy with it." - johnny quintero
Put This Phoozy Thermal Phone Case To The Test And See How It Keeps Your Phone Cold In The Heat And Warm In The Cold. A Must For Outdoorsy Folks!
Review: "I bought this for my vacation, to keep the sun and sand off my phone. I now use it daily when I take my phone into the sauna. It keeps my phone from overheating so I can listen to a podcast for the entire 30 minutes in the sauna without my phone overheating and turning off." - Tiffany Lang
Screen Time? We're Taking A Break And Swapping To Family Bonds. This Is All Thanks To The Baketivity Cooking & Baking Set For Kids Which Is The Sweetest Way To Create Culinary Memories While Supporting A Small Biz's Dream
Review: "All of our kids love to cook but the 6 year old is my most devoted sous chef in the kitchen. Grandma bought him this baking tool kit for Christmas and to say it’s been a hit is a drastic understatement. Every time I’m in the kitchen, here he comes with his little stool and he opens his drawer to choose whichever tool looks like what I’m using. It’s really inspired him to try new recipes and even cook for his siblings. I love the quality of the tools and all the colors. If you’re on the fence for your little chef or need a really good gift, this is a great choice." - DQ
Wig Slipping? Totally Dealt With Now Thanks To The Hair Diagram Wig Glue Which Guarantees A Secure Fit That Will Stand The Test Of Time While You Will Be Empowering A Black-Owned Business With Every Slay
Review: "Let me just say this glue works a little too well! I wore a wig to a water park and nothing budged after the rides! Stays on after getting wet and after being on a fast coaster. I’ve used a few different brands and this one is by far the strongest when it comes to adhesion and longevity. I try not to wear wigs for more than three days at a time but it definitely can last way longer without needed touch ups!" - Gabrielle Richardson
Purpose-driven purchasing continues with selections that combine quality products with meaningful missions. Whether addressing underserved markets or reimagining everyday items, these upcoming brands demonstrate how supporting small businesses often means getting better products while making the world a little bit better.
Dull Diamonds Getting You Down? You're About To Shine Brighter Than Ever Thanks To Jewelry Cleaner By Shinery, The Fast Track To Sparkly Gems And A Happy Small Business Owner
Review: "The best way to clean jewelry while wearing it. Fast and easy." - Lori
Dark Outlets Need No Longer Give You The Blues Thanks To Snappower Guidelights, The Brilliant Invention Which Turns Them Into Nightlights
Review: "Product works well. Bought to provide light in a dark hallway when visitors are over. Works like a charm! Easy to install. And the company provides EXCELLENT customer service and are quick to respond to questions." - InfoSec
Basic Hoops? Send Them To The Donation Bin! You Can Upgrade Your Ear Game And Support A Black-Owned Business At The Same Time With These Bychari Hoop Earrings.
Review: "These earrings are absolutely beautiful to add to every outfit. I saw these on an ad from Ayesha Curry and gave them a try." - Olivia Ruiz
Dirty Kicks No Longer Exist Thanks To The Sneakerasers Sole And Sneaker Cleaner Which Will Turn Your Beloved Shoes Box-Fresh
Review: "I am not often so impressed that I write a review, but these sponges are freaking a gift to tenny’s! I started with my Nikes that I had walked for 5 miles in a wet muddy park, and had so much fun seeing how well they worked on all different types of shoes, that I cleaned 11 pairs of my and my husbands shoes! I used 4 pads on the 11 pairs, which I felt was a great pad to shoe ratio. Also, the more water, the better it works!" - Brita Darlington
Warm Wine? Cancelled. Thanks To Vochill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller
Review: "Got these as promised quickly, and they are a great addition to our Wine drinking experience, keeps the Wine nice and chilled, can slow down and enjoy longer." - Rickgo75
