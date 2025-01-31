ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep optimization, or, in other words, ‘sleepmaxxing,’ is getting trendy on social media among those prioritizing their sleep routine for some time already.

From sleep trackers, mouth taping, nostril expanders, or magnesium-laced ‘sleepy girl’ mocktails to kiwi-fueled snooze strategies, social media users are sharing their secrets for achieving more restorative rest.

“If you’re not sleeping, everything falls apart,” shared Dylan Petkus, the founder of Optimal Circadian Health.

“It’s like driving a sports car around constantly without ever stopping to change the tires or fill up the gas tank,” he added.

Sleepmaxxing got its popularity from social media influencers

Sleepmaxxing went viral on TikTok as people started experimenting with different supplements and gadgets to improve their sleep quality and get a better night’s sleep.

Dr. Dylan Petkus, a sleep optimization expert featured in Forbes, shared in an interview with Bored Panda that sleepmaxxing is simply a marketer’s dream.

“There’s a ton of stuff to sell on TikTok shops now, from gadgets to supplements to glow-in-the-dark sleep masks. That said, people are waking up (pun intended) to how important sleep really is,” the sleep optimization expert said.

“The idea of turning your sleep into the ultimate health hack is appealing—especially when influencers are out there making it look like one good night of sleep can turn you into a productivity machine,” he added.

And yet, Petkus noted that sleepmaxxing is less about gimmicks and more about doing what actually helps your body rest.

The right sleep routine can bring lots of benefits

Petkus used to be stuck on a CPAP himself, so he knows how frustrating poor sleep can be and how many benefits sleepmaxxing can bring.

“Now, I help people to ditch the machines and reclaim their nights using simple breathing exercises and lifestyle tweaks,” Petkus shared.

“Let’s just say I’m on a mission to help the world wake up refreshed,” he added.

According to the sleep optimization expert, what actually works is keeping things simple.

“Go to bed at the same time every night, cut the screen time before bed, and breathe better—literally,” Petkus said.

“Nasal breathing and targeted exercises can fix snoring and help your body reset, so you’re not waking up like you just ran a marathon in your sleep,” he added.

Scientist Vanessa Hill has a similar opinion.

“Things like try not to use your devices for half an hour or so before bed. Try to stick to a consistent bedtime. Try to have a relaxing wind-down routine,” Hill shared.

“All of these things can set us up for a good night’s sleep,” she added, noting that sleepmaxxing brings awareness to certain aspects of good sleep hygiene that everyone should try to embrace.

And yet, the latest viral wellness trend can actually be harming rather than helping

While getting enough sleep can improve memory and the ability to think, as well as help with mood swings and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, trying too hard to get the perfect sleep can cause harm.

For instance, the popular supplement Magnesium, which is also the key ingredient in the trendy Sleepy Girl Mocktail, is often linked to better sleep quality, yet taking too much of it can lead to depression, difficulty breathing, and irregular heartbeat.

Another viral trend—mouth-taping—promises to eliminate snoring, yet there is not much evidence that could confirm that, and this method can be very dangerous for people with sleep apnea, of which snoring is a symptom.

While unexpected noises can easily disturb sleep, some studies suggest using white noise to improve rest quality. And yet, according to research, exposure to white noise near its maximum volume can also be harmful in multiple ways.

There are beliefs that melatonin might help with sleep issues temporarily, especially those caused by jet lag, but its side effects include short-term feelings of depression, mild anxiety, irritability, confusion, and disorientation.

Dr. Sheetal Radia, a consultant of Otorhinolaryngology, also noted that those with sleep disorders like insomnia or sleep apnea may find that sleep-optimization techniques aggravate their symptoms rather than alleviate them.

Therefore, there are a lot of myths about sleepmaxxing, and according to Petkus, one is that you need fancy gadgets or a $300 pillow to sleep better.

“Your sleep isn’t a tech problem, it’s a “you” problem,” the sleep optimization expert said.

“Another one is thinking you can hack your way out of bad habits—if you’re bingeing Netflix at 1 a.m. with chips in hand, no app is saving you,” he added.

The catchy term, sleepmaxxing, is a nod to another TikTok trend, looksmaxxing

Sleepmaxxing, the word itself, reminds us of looksmaxxing, which got its popularity a few years ago.

The term, which means the process of maximizing one’s own physical attractiveness, was popularized on TikTok back in the 2020s.

The controversial concept, which may originate from low self-esteem, negative body image, or mental health issues, mainly boomed among young men since it’s common for them to experience dissatisfaction with their body image.

Looksmaxxing pushed millions of youngsters to drastically change their physical appearances to fit certain beauty standards.

Despite sleepmaxxing going viral on social media, netizens don’t seem convinced that this new trend could actually help them get better sleep

