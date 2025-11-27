“Doesn’t That Make You Feel Embarrassed?”: Woman Wants To Skip Thanksgiving After Mom’s Unhinged Text

ADVERTISEMENT

If anyone in the world should be expected to love and accept you as you are, it’s your parents. They might have expectations, but they should never put any pressure on you or make you feel guilty about the choices you’ve made. Especially when you just want to celebrate the holidays in peace!

Unfortunately for one woman, her mom decided to make it clear how she feels about her relationship status and lifestyle right before Thanksgiving. Below, you’ll find the full story detailing why this woman is now considering skipping her family’s gathering altogether, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

This woman is the only one in her family who doesn’t have a spouse or children

Woman sitting on couch looking thoughtful and embarrassed, reflecting on wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s text.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And right before Thanksgiving, her mother decided to shame her for her choices

Text message about skipping Thanksgiving due to embarrassment caused by mom’s unhinged and hurtful comments.

Text showing a woman upset about her mom’s unhinged text and wanting to skip Thanksgiving family gathering.

Text message conversation showing a woman receiving an unhinged text from mom about feeling embarrassed and skipping Thanksgiving.

Image credits: howcanibequiltyasin

Text message showing frustration about driving to see family and staying in a toxic relationship, reflecting Thanksgiving tension.

Text of a woman expressing hurt and anger about skipping Thanksgiving after receiving an unhinged text from mom.

Family gathered around Thanksgiving table with candles and food, highlighting tension after mom’s unhinged text.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text showing a woman expressing frustration and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after receiving an unhinged text from her mom.

Image credits: howcanibequiltyasin

Later, the author responded to several readers and shared more details about her situation

Reddit user discusses feeling embarrassed by mom’s male-centered behavior and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after unhinged text.

Screenshot of a conversation about familial issues and embarrassment related to a mom’s unhinged text before Thanksgiving.

Reddit discussion about woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text causing embarrassment.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving due to a mom’s unhinged text message.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman describes feeling embarrassed and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after her mom’s unhinged text.

Online conversation about woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s embarrassing and unhinged text message.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing skipping Thanksgiving after receiving an unhinged mom’s text message.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving after receiving an unhinged text from her mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving due to a mom’s unhinged text message.

Reddit user responds to a woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving after her mom's embarrassing and unhinged text message.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about handling family drama during Thanksgiving after receiving an unhinged text from mom.

Reddit discussion about family tensions and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text.

Woman looking uncomfortable at chaotic Thanksgiving dinner with family amid tense conversation and food mess.

Image credits: Airam Dato-on / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s extremely common for family arguments to erupt during the holidays

For Americans, Thanksgiving is a very special day. It’s only a month before Christmas, so it’s the perfect start to the holiday season. The day is all about spending time with loved ones, practicing gratitude, devouring delicious food, and getting some much-needed rest. But unfortunately, the day doesn’t always go seamlessly.

Thanksgiving is also notorious for being a day full of arguments, tension between relatives and regression. According to one survey, 40% of Americans deal with “open disagreements” during the holidays. When it comes to the most common issues to fight about, politics, family dynamics and past grievances, relationships, and finances all have the possibility to spark heated arguments.

The entire family comes together on this holiday, so it’s extremely common for the younger generation to have different political views than their parents, aunts and uncles, and/or grandparents. And of course, issues from the past don’t magically melt away just because it’s a holiday. In fact, exhaustion from traveling mixed with alcohol might even exacerbate these issues.

Apparently, it’s common for arguments to erupt about relationships, which means the author of this story is far from the first person to be in her shoes. And finances are always a sensitive topic, so it’s definitely best to avoid discussing them on Thanksgiving.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that 27% of unmarried young adults feel pressure from their parents to tie the knot. And one third of young adults who don’t have kids feel pressure from their parents to give them grandchildren. But the best way to get your children to do something has never been by pestering them.

Woman sitting pensively by window, contemplating skipping Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text causes embarrassment.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Putting pressure on kids to get married or start a family only pushes them away

While many people have dealt with their parents nagging them to start a family, not everyone knows the best way to combat this pressure. So Registered Psychotherapist Stephanie Woo Dearden has some advice. First, she notes that you’re not responsible for your parents’ anxiety. Just because they’re freaking out about not having grandchildren yet doesn’t mean that you have to worry alongside them.

It’s also a good idea to set firm boundaries in your conversations. If they constantly try to bring up kids or marriage, gently let them know that you’re not interested in discussing those things. And if they fail to respect your wishes, don’t be afraid to end the conversation and get some space.

If you happen to feel angry at your parents for the pressure they’re putting on you, let yourself feel that. Acknowledge your frustration; don’t try to bury it. There’s nothing wrong with being mad, it’s simply an emotion like any other. Reflect on where it’s coming from and why exactly you feel that way.

Finally, Dearden says that it’s important to celebrate the fact that you haven’t given into pressure to get married or have kids just because it’s what was expected of you. If you know that your life is happier without those things, at least for the moment, then you should be proud of the fact that you’ve honored your own desires. Not everyone can say the same.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Would you skip Thanksgiving if you were in this woman’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here.

Many readers were appalled by the mom’s behavior and assured the author that she was not overreacting

Screenshot of a social media comment thread about family drama and embarrassment around Thanksgiving plans.

Reddit user discusses family drama and desire to skip Thanksgiving after unhinged toxic texts from mom.

Screenshot of a text post about a woman feeling embarrassed and wanting to skip Thanksgiving due to a mom's unhinged text.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a mom’s unhinged text causing embarrassment before Thanksgiving plans.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about skipping Thanksgiving due to family drama after an unhinged text from mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to skip Thanksgiving due to a difficult mom and suggesting Friendsgiving instead.

Text post showing a woman upset over a mom’s unhinged text, wanting to skip Thanksgiving dinner.

Screenshot of a social media comment about skipping Thanksgiving due to an embarrassing message from a mother.

Screenshot of a text conversation where a woman expresses wanting to skip Thanksgiving due to embarrassment from family.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a woman vents about her mom’s unhinged text causing Thanksgiving embarrassment.

Text post from user shannonkish with 532 points discussing normalization of women choosing to be childless by choice.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user expresses wanting to skip Thanksgiving after receiving an unhinged text from mom.

Reddit comment encouraging pride after leaving a relationship, related to woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving due to mom’s text.

Reddit comment expressing frustration about family drama and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after unhinged mom’s text message.

Text post from a woman expressing feeling embarrassed and wanting to skip Thanksgiving due to a mom's unhinged text.

Text post showing a woman feeling embarrassed after mom’s unhinged text wanting to skip Thanksgiving family gathering.

Reddit comment discussing embarrassment and guilt in relation to a woman wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing embarrassment and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing disbelief about people’s behavior in a family Thanksgiving context.

However, some readers thought that the mom had a point

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family conflict about skipping Thanksgiving after a mom’s unhinged text.

Text conversation about a woman feeling embarrassed and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after her mom’s unhinged text.

Reddit comment about feeling embarrassed at 35 and single in a discussion on skipping Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user tells someone to get their act together and have kids already.

Reddit comment expressing embarrassment and wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text about turkey and cats.

Reddit comment expressing disgust over someone wanting to skip Thanksgiving after mom’s unhinged text message.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing embarrassment and family drama related to skipping Thanksgiving after a mom’s unhinged text.

Comment discussing family challenges and personal decisions after unhinged text leads woman to consider skipping Thanksgiving.

