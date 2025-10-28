Woman Can’t Handle Conservative Uncle Anymore, Kicks Entire Family Out Of Thanksgiving Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people look forward to the holiday season all year long. It means that you’ll finally get to have some time off from work, devour all of your favorite seasonal dishes and spend quality time with your loved ones. But what we tend to forget is how stressful these occasions can be.

One woman who knows all too well how chaotic Thanksgiving can get shared a post on Reddit detailing how her family’s celebration blew up last year. Below, you’ll find the full story of how her relatives managed to get themselves kicked out of her home, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman was happy to host her family’s Thanksgiving for the first time

Woman upset at Thanksgiving dinner, feeling overwhelmed while family members try to comfort her during a tense moment.

But when her relatives ruined the vibe by talking about politics, she decided that they could just go home hungry

Woman frustrated with conservative uncle, kicks entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner in family dispute.

Woman frustrated with conservative uncle kicks entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner after days of prepping food.

Woman frustrated with conservative uncle kicks entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner over political tension and differing views

Woman struggles with conservative uncle’s comments, decides to kick entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Family members in tense discussion around the dining table during a Thanksgiving dinner with conservative uncle present

Text excerpt showing family conflict over politics during Thanksgiving dinner with conservative uncle.

Text describing a woman frustrated with her conservative uncle during a tense Thanksgiving family argument.

Text excerpt showing a woman frustrated with her conservative uncle making jokes about her liberal ideas during Thanksgiving dinner.

Woman frustrated with conservative uncle during Thanksgiving dinner, telling family to stop political talk or leave.

Text describing a woman confronting her conservative uncle and kicking the entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Angry woman upset with conservative uncle, kicking entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner, handing out coats to leave.

Man with beard speaking seriously while woman in background looks upset during family discussion about conservative uncle.

Text excerpt about woman dealing with conservative uncle, feeling empty after kicking family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Text message showing a woman reflecting on kicking family out after a conservative uncle’s comments at Thanksgiving dinner.

Text saying So, AITAH for kicking everyone out before we even got to eat, reflecting woman can't handle conservative uncle controversy.

40% of families admit that they typically argue during the holidays

Woman carving Thanksgiving dinner turkey with family seated, highlighting tension around conservative uncle during holiday meal.

Thanksgiving is all about gathering with loved ones and enjoying a delicious meal together. It’s supposed to be a cozy and relaxing holiday, but we all know that it often escalates into chaos.

Someone will be trapped in the hot kitchen all day trying to juggle hosting with cooking ten dishes at once, while other family members might be getting drunk on the couch, watching football or arguing about politics in the corner. What is it about holidays that makes us so tense?

According to a poll from WROR, 40% of families admit that they fight around the holidays. And unsurprisingly, politics is the number one point of contention.

The American Psychological Association reports that nearly a third of Americans say the current political climate has put a strain on their relationships with family members. And 30% admit that they limit time with relatives because their values don’t align.

Putting all of these passionate people in the same room together on Thanksgiving or Christmas can turn a warm family home into a pressure cooker. But of course, politics aren’t the only issue that comes up during the holiday season. WROR found in their poll that many people also argue about family dynamics and past grievances.

It’s easy to keep things cordial when you don’t have to see your relatives, but it’s a bit more difficult when you’re all in the same room together. Finally, WROR notes that families often argue about relationships or finances.

But we have to be careful and choose our battles wisely, because apparently, a third of holiday arguments actually end up escalating into rifts that can damage relationships for years to come.

Exhaustion, regression and overindulgence can be a recipe for disaster on Thanksgiving

Woman arguing with conservative uncle during Thanksgiving dinner with family and a child at the table.

So why exactly do these arguments often come to a head on holidays like Thanksgiving? Sean Grover, LCSW, wrote a piece for Psychology Today discussing three key explanations for this.

The first reason Grover cites is exhaustion. Many of us travel during the holidays, but we tend to be in a rush while doing so. If you’ve been on planes and trains all night and you show up at Mom and Dad’s house dehydrated and absolutely drained, you might not be in the best mood.

Not to mention the fact that you probably had to wade through endless crowds in the airport and sit in traffic on the drive home. All of these factors are a recipe for irritability.

Another issue that affects many families during the holidays is regression. You may be an adult who’s been living away from your parents for decades, but once you find yourself back in your childhood home, surrounded by your siblings and parents, you might find yourself settling back into old habits. Sibling rivalries can reappear, old wounds might be opened, and you might suddenly feel like an angsty teenager again.

Finally, Grover notes that overindulgence might be another factor contributing to family fights around the holidays. If you’re drinking at these family gatherings, you might be less inhibited and perhaps even a little too honest. Drink responsibly, or you might end up saying something you’ll regret.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was justified in kicking her family out of her home on Thanksgiving? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here!

Many readers assured the author that she had every right to kick her relatives out

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman dealing with her conservative uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.

Comment about woman and conservative uncle conflict during Thanksgiving dinner leading to family drama.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a dramatic Thanksgiving family dispute involving a conservative uncle.

Woman frustrated with conservative uncle, expressing anger and kicking family out of Thanksgiving dinner conversation.

Reddit comment discussing a woman kicking conservative uncle and family out of Thanksgiving dinner over rude behavior.

Text from a forum post explaining rules about raising voices and cursing at home, related to handling conservative uncle at Thanksgiving.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman dealing with her conservative uncle during Thanksgiving family drama.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing frustration with a conservative uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.

Comment discussing family conflict where a woman kicks conservative uncle and family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Comment about woman unable to handle conservative uncle, leading to kicking family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Text post discussing woman frustrated with conservative uncle, leading to kicking family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Text post about woman unable to handle conservative uncle, leading to kicking entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner.

Commenter expressing confusion about why people find it hard to avoid political discussions in conversations

However, some thought that the author overreacted

Comment discussing kicking out family over conservative uncle at Thanksgiving dinner, expressing common sense opinion.

Text comment in black font on white background discussing kicking everyone out but suggesting to only kick conservative uncle out during Thanksgiving dinner conflict.

Comment discussing a woman kicking out her conservative uncle and family from Thanksgiving dinner after conflict.

Comment criticizing woman for kicking entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner due to conservative uncle's actions.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman kicking her family out due to a conservative uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.

Comment criticizes woman who handles conservative uncle by kicking entire family out of Thanksgiving dinner as excessive and overkill.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a woman who can’t handle her conservative uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.