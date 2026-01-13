Woman Blasted For Skipping Her Birthday Party Sister Organized Because Her Ex Was Invited

ADVERTISEMENT

The least people are entitled to on their birthday is deciding how to spend it. Reddit user Unknownlee_0x isn’t really into big celebrations, so she usually just quietly marks the day with her closest friends.

Her sister, however, is different. This year, she decided to throw a surprise party for her sibling—and invited everyone, including her ex.

Unknownlee_0x found out about the plan at the very last minute and was suddenly faced with a choice: go along and embrace the agony or skip it entirely.

Not everyone likes to celebrate their birthday, and that’s ok

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s sister organized a surprise party knowing it was the last thing she wanted

The sister even invited her ex and insisted she should see him again

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: unknownlee_0x

Most people believe the woman made the right call by not going to the party

