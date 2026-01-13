Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Blasted For Skipping Her Birthday Party Sister Organized Because Her Ex Was Invited
Woman feeling upset and overwhelmed after skipping birthday party her sister organized due to ex being invited.
Family, Relationships

Woman Blasted For Skipping Her Birthday Party Sister Organized Because Her Ex Was Invited

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The least people are entitled to on their birthday is deciding how to spend it. Reddit user Unknownlee_0x isn’t really into big celebrations, so she usually just quietly marks the day with her closest friends.

Her sister, however, is different. This year, she decided to throw a surprise party for her sibling—and invited everyone, including her ex.

Unknownlee_0x found out about the plan at the very last minute and was suddenly faced with a choice: go along and embrace the agony or skip it entirely.

RELATED:

    Not everyone likes to celebrate their birthday, and that’s ok

    Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But this woman’s sister organized a surprise party knowing it was the last thing she wanted

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sister even invited her ex and insisted she should see him again

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unknownlee_0x

    Most people believe the woman made the right call by not going to the party

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Breakup

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT