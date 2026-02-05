Guy’s GF Gets Bullied By His Best Friend’s GF, Guy Forced To Choose Between GF Or Bestie’s 35th BDay

ADVERTISEMENT

Roasting someone is an art form. Gently flame them, and the victim will only come away singed. Give them third degree burns, and you risk burning a relationship to the ground. Yes folks, it’s a fine line between a sense of humor and a sense of humor failure.

One guy turned to an online community to vent after his bestie’s girlfriend roasted his own girlfriend about her job, only offering a lukewarm apology by text. Now, with his bestie’s 35th birthday coming up, loyalties are being tested and a friendship is fraying.

Sometimes even the best friendships can be put to the test, and that’s when things can go sideways fast

Two men celebrating with one wearing a birthday hat, highlighting a best friend's 35th birthday event.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One guy, who’s been friends with his bestie since they met in college, found himself in an awkward situation after his bestie’s girlfriend publicly roasted his girlfriend’s job

Text about guy’s girlfriend getting bullied by best friend’s girlfriend, and guy facing a tough choice at bestie’s 35th birthday.

Text showing conflict between guy's girlfriend and best friend's girlfriend, highlighting social tension and relationship dilemma.

Text excerpt about sarcasm and tension at a small get-together highlighting Guy's girlfriend being bullied by best friend's girlfriend.

Young woman smiling nervously while man beside her laughs, hinting at tension between girlfriend and best friend’s girlfriend.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His bestie didn’t lift a finger to intervene, and later the guy’s girlfriend confessed to feeling like she was in high school again, being humiliated by the class bully

Text conversation showing a girlfriend being subtly bullied by her boyfriend’s best friend’s girlfriend at a birthday gathering.

Text screenshot showing a story about a girlfriend being bullied by best friend’s girlfriend at a 35th birthday party.

Text excerpt about girlfriend feeling humiliated and bullied, with guy needing to choose between girlfriend or best friend.

Young couple sitting apart on a couch, showing tension and conflict after bullying involving girlfriend and best friend's girlfriend.

Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he texted his bestie later asking him to tell his girlfriend to lay off in future, his bestie basically shrugged it off as her “love language” and said he was “being dramatic”

Text excerpt showing conflict where guy's best friend's girlfriend bullies his girlfriend, causing relationship tension.

Text discussing a guy's dilemma about attending his best friend's 35th birthday as his girlfriend asks him not to go.

Text excerpt about guy’s girlfriend being bullied by best friend’s girlfriend and conflict over bestie’s birthday celebration.

Image credits: BluejayCrate

Now, with his bestie’s big 35th birthday celebration just around the corner and pressure from his girlfriend not to go, he’s turned to netizens for advice

Meet the original poster (OP), a 34-year-old guy caught between bro code and boyfriend duty. His best friend “Dan” is throwing a blowout 35th birthday bash, rented bar, packed guest list, the works. They survived college chaos together, but now one shiny new variable threatens the peace: Dan’s girlfriend, who treats banter like a combat sport.

At a supposedly chill hangout, things went from awkward to mean-girls speedrun. When asked about her work, OP’s quiet girlfriend mentioned clinic admin. That’s when OP’s bestie’s girlfriend, Maya, pounced, dubbing her an “adult receptionist,” joking about whether doctors allow her to speak. Cue nervous laughs, flushed cheeks, and zero intervention from Dan.

When they were alone again, OP’s girlfriend admitted she felt humiliated, like she’d time-traveled back to high school bullying. Dan, however, waved it off as “banter” and Maya’s “love language.” The apology? A classic non-apology: “sorry you’re sensitive, please stop ruining my vibe.”

Now Dan’s 35th birthday looms, complete with pressure texts and guilt confetti. OP refuses to attend unless Maya behaves; Dan calls it an ultimatum. Friends are saying “keep the peace” and show up for a little while at least, but bailing might be the loudest message he can send. Up against the wall, he turned to netizens for advice.

Let’s be real: OP’s stuck between a bit of a rock and a hard place here. Dan’s refusing to take him seriously and his girlfriend expects some respect. So, when does humor cross a line? And what’s the best way to deal with someone who doesn’t know when the joke’s over?

Two young men in a serious discussion on a couch, expressing tension related to girlfriend and best friend conflict.

Image credits: undefinedstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The experts at Psychology Today explain that sarcasm and “just joking” comments can mask contempt, letting someone take a dig while dodging responsibility. If you laugh, they’re funny; if you flinch, you “can’t take a joke.” Sneaky.



You see, contempt isn’t harmless sass, it’s disrespect in a party hat. The pros over at PsychCentral note that repeated sarcastic jokes, the narcissist’s favorite weapon, can slowly erode self-esteem. Fun fact? Sarcasm literally means “to tear flesh.” How delightful.

Maya seems like a dyed-in-the-wool narcissist, so how can OP and his girlfriend handle her? Therapists at VeryWellMind say interacting narcissists can leave you feeling angry and confused. They often try to provoke emotional reactions to gain a sense of control over others and may resort to personal attacks to get a rise out of you. Charming, right?

If you find yourself the target of narcissist’s sarcastic wit, Quick and Dirty Tips suggests some useful strategies, like answering their questions literally, labeling real feelings (followed up with sincere questions) or just blanking them, but not before throwing some compassion their way.

We’d say OP and his girlfriend should go to Dan’s 35th some flaming hot roasts for Maya up their sleeves. Let’s see how she likes getting a doe or two of her own medicine – she’ll probably implode like a bully that picks on the wrong kid.

What’s your take? Should OP and his girlfriend laugh Maya off, or is it time Dan got a brutal reality check about his choice of romantic partner? Drop your thoughts in the comments!



In the comments, readers urged the guy to back his girlfriend and drop Dan like a hot potato

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a guy choosing between his girlfriend or best friend's girlfriend after bullying incident.

Reddit comments discussing a guy’s girlfriend being bullied by his best friend’s girlfriend at a birthday party conflict.

Text comment about standing by girlfriend amid bullying from best friend's GF on 35th birthday dilemma situation.

Reddit user defending guy's GF after bullying by best friend's GF, highlighting choice between GF and bestie's birthday.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy's party and tension between his girlfriend and best friend's girlfriend.

Comment describing a situation where a guy's girlfriend is bullied by his best friend's girlfriend, causing him to choose sides.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy's girlfriend being bullied by his best friend's girlfriend.