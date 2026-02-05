Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy’s GF Gets Bullied By His Best Friend’s GF, Guy Forced To Choose Between GF Or Bestie’s 35th BDay
Two men celebrating a best friend's 35th birthday with a party hat and laughter outdoors.
Friends, Relationships

Guy’s GF Gets Bullied By His Best Friend’s GF, Guy Forced To Choose Between GF Or Bestie’s 35th BDay

1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Roasting someone is an art form. Gently flame them, and the victim will only come away singed. Give them third degree burns, and you risk burning a relationship to the ground. Yes folks, it’s a fine line between a sense of humor and a sense of humor failure.  

One guy turned to an online community to vent after his bestie’s girlfriend roasted his own girlfriend about her job, only offering a lukewarm apology by text. Now, with his bestie’s 35th birthday coming up, loyalties are being tested and a friendship is fraying. 

 More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes even the best friendships can be put to the test, and that’s when things can go sideways fast

    Two men celebrating with one wearing a birthday hat, highlighting a best friend's 35th birthday event.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One guy, who’s been friends with his bestie since they met in college, found himself in an awkward situation after his bestie’s girlfriend publicly roasted his girlfriend’s job

    Text about guy’s girlfriend getting bullied by best friend’s girlfriend, and guy facing a tough choice at bestie’s 35th birthday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing conflict between guy's girlfriend and best friend's girlfriend, highlighting social tension and relationship dilemma.

    Text excerpt about sarcasm and tension at a small get-together highlighting Guy's girlfriend being bullied by best friend's girlfriend.

    Young woman smiling nervously while man beside her laughs, hinting at tension between girlfriend and best friend’s girlfriend.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    His bestie didn’t lift a finger to intervene, and later the guy’s girlfriend confessed to feeling like she was in high school again, being humiliated by the class bully

    Text conversation showing a girlfriend being subtly bullied by her boyfriend’s best friend’s girlfriend at a birthday gathering.

    Text screenshot showing a story about a girlfriend being bullied by best friend’s girlfriend at a 35th birthday party.

    Text excerpt about girlfriend feeling humiliated and bullied, with guy needing to choose between girlfriend or best friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young couple sitting apart on a couch, showing tension and conflict after bullying involving girlfriend and best friend's girlfriend.

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When he texted his bestie later asking him to tell his girlfriend to lay off in future, his bestie basically shrugged it off as her “love language” and said he was “being dramatic”

    Text excerpt showing conflict where guy's best friend's girlfriend bullies his girlfriend, causing relationship tension.

    Text discussing a guy's dilemma about attending his best friend's 35th birthday as his girlfriend asks him not to go.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about guy’s girlfriend being bullied by best friend’s girlfriend and conflict over bestie’s birthday celebration.

    Image credits: BluejayCrate

    Now, with his bestie’s big 35th birthday celebration just around the corner and pressure from his girlfriend not to go, he’s turned to netizens for advice

    Meet the original poster (OP), a 34-year-old guy caught between bro code and boyfriend duty. His best friend “Dan” is throwing a blowout 35th birthday bash, rented bar, packed guest list, the works. They survived college chaos together, but now one shiny new variable threatens the peace: Dan’s girlfriend, who treats banter like a combat sport.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At a supposedly chill hangout, things went from awkward to mean-girls speedrun. When asked about her work, OP’s quiet girlfriend mentioned clinic admin. That’s when OP’s bestie’s girlfriend, Maya, pounced, dubbing her an “adult receptionist,” joking about whether doctors allow her to speak. Cue nervous laughs, flushed cheeks, and zero intervention from Dan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When they were alone again, OP’s girlfriend admitted she felt humiliated, like she’d time-traveled back to high school bullying. Dan, however, waved it off as “banter” and Maya’s “love language.” The apology? A classic non-apology: “sorry you’re sensitive, please stop ruining my vibe.”

    Now Dan’s 35th birthday looms, complete with pressure texts and guilt confetti. OP refuses to attend unless Maya behaves; Dan calls it an ultimatum. Friends are saying “keep the peace” and show up for a little while at least, but bailing might be the loudest message he can send. Up against the wall, he turned to netizens for advice.

    Let’s be real: OP’s stuck between a bit of a rock and a hard place here. Dan’s refusing to take him seriously and his girlfriend expects some respect. So, when does humor cross a line? And what’s the best way to deal with someone who doesn’t know when the joke’s over?

    Two young men in a serious discussion on a couch, expressing tension related to girlfriend and best friend conflict.

    Image credits: undefinedstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The experts at Psychology Today explain that sarcasm and “just joking” comments can mask contempt, letting someone take a dig while dodging responsibility. If you laugh, they’re funny; if you flinch, you “can’t take a joke.” Sneaky.

    You see, contempt isn’t harmless sass, it’s disrespect in a party hat. The pros over at PsychCentral note that repeated sarcastic jokes, the narcissist’s favorite weapon, can slowly erode self-esteem. Fun fact? Sarcasm literally means “to tear flesh.” How delightful.

    Maya seems like a dyed-in-the-wool narcissist, so how can OP and his girlfriend handle her? Therapists at VeryWellMind say interacting narcissists can leave you feeling angry and confused. They often try to provoke emotional reactions to gain a sense of control over others and may resort to personal attacks to get a rise out of you. Charming, right? 

    If you find yourself the target of narcissist’s sarcastic wit, Quick and Dirty Tips suggests some useful strategies, like answering their questions literally, labeling real feelings (followed up with sincere questions) or just blanking them, but not before throwing some compassion their way.

    We’d say OP and his girlfriend should go to Dan’s 35th some flaming hot roasts for Maya up their sleeves. Let’s see how she likes getting a doe or two of her own medicine – she’ll probably implode like a bully that picks on the wrong kid.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s your take? Should OP and his girlfriend laugh Maya off, or is it time Dan got a brutal reality check about his choice of romantic partner? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers urged the guy to back his girlfriend and drop Dan like a hot potato

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a guy choosing between his girlfriend or best friend's girlfriend after bullying incident.

    Reddit comments discussing a guy’s girlfriend being bullied by his best friend’s girlfriend at a birthday party conflict.

    Text comment about standing by girlfriend amid bullying from best friend's GF on 35th birthday dilemma situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user defending guy's GF after bullying by best friend's GF, highlighting choice between GF and bestie's birthday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy's party and tension between his girlfriend and best friend's girlfriend.

    Comment describing a situation where a guy's girlfriend is bullied by his best friend's girlfriend, causing him to choose sides.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy's girlfriend being bullied by his best friend's girlfriend.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First, anyone who boasts about “just being honest” as a way to justify their rudeness and cruelty can go f**k themselves. Second, “Schroedinger's D*******g: The person who says something cruel and nasty, then decides whether it was ‘just a joke’ based on the reaction they get.” BOTH 100% apply to Maya, and by association plus not telling her to stop, the supposed “best friend” here. They’re both rotten people, and deserve to be shunned by all of their acquaintances who aren’t also rotten people.

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First, anyone who boasts about “just being honest” as a way to justify their rudeness and cruelty can go f**k themselves. Second, “Schroedinger's D*******g: The person who says something cruel and nasty, then decides whether it was ‘just a joke’ based on the reaction they get.” BOTH 100% apply to Maya, and by association plus not telling her to stop, the supposed “best friend” here. They’re both rotten people, and deserve to be shunned by all of their acquaintances who aren’t also rotten people.

    2
    2points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT