Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For “Magical” Theme Park
Disney World castle with crowds of visitors walking in foreground on a sunny day
Crime, Society

Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

Pratik Handore
1

28

1

On January 2, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, described as the “most magical place on earth,” was struck by tragedy after a man was mysteriously found unresponsive in a garage.

According to reports, the man was later pronounced deceased, and an investigation is currently ongoing. 

The incident was the sixth reported fatality at the entertainment resort complex following five similar cases in the last four months.

Highlights
  • A man was found unresponsive in a Disney World parking garage on January 2, marking the sixth reported demise at the resort in just four months.
  • Authorities are investigating the incident, with limited details released, as a second related police call added to the confusion.
  • The tragedies come amid reports of declining park attendance, despite Disney’s theme parks posting record profits in 2025.

Furthermore, a second demise was reported just hours after Friday’s incident, adding to the chaos and confusion. 

RELATED:

    Police discovered a body under mysterious circumstances at Disney World

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Image credits: Unsplash

    On January 2, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, described as the "most magical place on earth," was struck by tragedy after a man was mysteriously found unresponsive in a garage.

    According to reports, the man was later pronounced deceased, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Image credits: botoxbrained

    Woman smiling in sunglasses and shorts posing by Cinderella Castle at Disney World on a sunny day

    Woman smiling in sunglasses and shorts posing by Cinderella Castle at Disney World on a sunny day

    Image credits: Facebook / Summer Equitz

    The incident was the sixth reported fatality at the entertainment resort complex following five similar cases in the last four months.

    Furthermore, a second demise was reported just hours after Friday's incident, adding to the chaos and confusion. 

    Police discovered a body under mysterious circumstances at Disney World

    Smiling couple in kitchen holding ultrasound photos and announcing pregnancy, Disney World

    Smiling couple in kitchen holding ultrasound photos and announcing pregnancy, Disney World

    Image credits: Facebook / Summer Equitz

    On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) received an emergency call at 8:55 p.m. EST, informing them of an unconscious man near the East Buena Vista Drive area.

    It was first labeled as a “person down” incident, but when the police found the man, he had already passed away.

    Disney World resort exterior at dusk with monorail passing, lit hotel facade and landscaping in foreground

    Disney World resort exterior at dusk with monorail passing, lit hotel facade and landscaping in foreground

    Image credits: Disney World / Contemporary Resort Hotel

    Authorities reported that the incident was being investigated, and they suspected the individual had taken their own life. However, the man is yet to be identified, and the police have not shared additional details about the incident. 

    “We have no additional information to release and will have no further updates this weekend,” reads a statement from the OSCO. 

    Young man in gray suit smiling outdoors, accompanying Disney World news article

    Young man in gray suit smiling outdoors, accompanying Disney World news article

    Image credits: Instagram / matthewacohn

    Just hours after the incident, a separate fatality was reported at Disney Springs, the establishment’s shopping district. This police allegedly received a distress call on Saturday (January 3), at approximately 10:17 a.m.

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Image credits: MrKrisSteel

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Minutes As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Image credits: ddkorosi

    X account @WDWActiveCrime, which tracks the OSCO’s calls in real time, initially reported that the second call carried “a different call number” from the previous day’s incident.

    However, Orlando Theme Park Zone later confirmed that the second call was related to a follow-up investigation by detectives regarding Friday’s incident.

    Disney World has faced six fatalities in the past four months 

    Disney World Fort Wilderness sign with flowers and a parked SUV at the resort entrance

    Disney World Fort Wilderness sign with flowers and a parked SUV at the resort entrance

    Image credits: Disney World / Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

    The recent incident follows a series of puzzling demises that occurred on the property between October and November last year. 

    According to reports, on October 14, 2025, Summer Equitz, a 31-year-old Disney superfan, was found deceased at the Contemporary Resort Hotel.

    Empty wooded campsite at Disney World with RV, canvas tent, picnic table and coiled hose

    Empty wooded campsite at Disney World with RV, canvas tent, picnic table and coiled hose

    Image credits: Disney World / Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Equitz, who was pregnant, had allegedly flown to Florida without informing her family, and local law enforcement determined that she had taken her own life.

    Pop Century Resort entrance sign illuminated at night at Disney World, colorful retro signage and resort driveway

    Pop Century Resort entrance sign illuminated at night at Disney World, colorful retro signage and resort driveway

    Image credits: Disney World / Pop Century Resort

    A week later, on October 21, an unidentified 60-year-old man suffered from a medical episode at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds. He was travelling with his wife, who found him unresponsive, and he was later declared deceased. 

    Two days later, Matthew Cohn, a 28-year-old aspiring referee, reportedly took his own life and was found near the Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. 

    Disney World lakeside pastel resort with gazebo and sightseeing boat on calm water under blue sky

    Disney World lakeside pastel resort with gazebo and sightseeing boat on calm water under blue sky

    Image credits: Disney World / Saratoga Springs Resort

    On November 2, an unidentified woman was found unresponsive at the Pop Century Resort. She later passed away in the hospital, and the police suspected no foul play in the incident.

    Another unidentified person was found deceased at the Saratoga Springs Resort on November 8, bringing the total number of demises to 5 in just 2 months.

    Disney reported record earnings from theme parks despite a decline in visitors

    Despite the tragedies on one of its most-visited properties, the Disney Experiences division (which includes the theme parks and resorts) reported a record-breaking $10 billion profit in fiscal 2025.

    However, the profits were accompanied by a downtrend in footfalls.

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Image credits: AIporium_

    Inside the Magicreported that the theme parks in the United States saw a 1% decline in annual attendance for 2025. However, it is unclear whether the series of demises had an impact on the declining visits. 

    Mickey Mouse mascot waving from colorful parade float at Disney World under blue sky

    Mickey Mouse mascot waving from colorful parade float at Disney World under blue sky

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Walt Disney World also recently announced that it was offering savings of up to 40% for Annual Passholders. Other offers, which are expected to last until October 2026, include a 30% discount for general public booking five or more consecutive nights at premium resorts. 

    As a result, the publication suspected that the aggressive nature of the promotional offers indicated a possible decline in visitors, especially during the Summer period.  

    “This is scary.” Netizens were concerned after the shocking demises at Disney World

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Social comment: I know there's something going on there but I just can't prove it about Disney World

    Social comment: I know there's something going on there but I just can't prove it about Disney World

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Social media screenshot about Disney World: user tara_rashelle claims hospitals/EMS avoid pronouncing dead on site, 177 likes.

    Social media screenshot about Disney World: user tara_rashelle claims hospitals/EMS avoid pronouncing dead on site, 177 likes.

    Social media comment arguing Disney World not at fault for deaths, cites heart attacks and personal responsibility

    Social media comment arguing Disney World not at fault for deaths, cites heart attacks and personal responsibility

    Social media comment reading this is scary from user harper with 46 likes, noting Disney World sixth body

    Social media comment reading this is scary from user harper with 46 likes, noting Disney World sixth body

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Social media comment by user Ashley reading This is so sad, sending thoughts on a post about Disney World

    Social media comment by user Ashley reading This is so sad, sending thoughts on a post about Disney World

    Sixth Body Found At Disney World In Just Four Months As Horror Continues For "Magical" Theme Park

    Social comment screenshot saying Bro, why is everyone dying at Disney World all of a sudden, username Jake256, 15 likes

    Social comment screenshot saying Bro, why is everyone dying at Disney World all of a sudden, username Jake256, 15 likes

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Millions of people visit Disney World so you would expect some fatalities at the park, especially medical ones. They can't control people wanting to off themselves and a lot of times there are copycat spates of su icides. It's just an unfortunate coincidence that these are clustered in a few months.

    1
    1point
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Millions of people visit Disney World so you would expect some fatalities at the park, especially medical ones. They can't control people wanting to off themselves and a lot of times there are copycat spates of su icides. It's just an unfortunate coincidence that these are clustered in a few months.

    1
    1point
