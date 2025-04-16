Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Regrets Hosting Sister And Newphew After It Ends Up In $2,000 Damages And Family Drama
Family, Relationships

Woman Regrets Hosting Sister And Newphew After It Ends Up In $2,000 Damages And Family Drama

There are around 1.86 billion PC gamers worldwide. And many of them take it very seriously. They invest time and money into their hobby, with some competing on a professional level. Of course, equipment doesn’t come cheap. So when one woman’s 3-year-old nephew completely trashed her $2,000 gaming set-up, she was beyond livid.

The woman shared how the kid and his mom had recently spent the night and how she’d closed her office door, asking them to please stay out of that area. She awoke the following morning to cracked monitors, juice in the tower, keyboard caps lying around, and general chaos. To make matters worse, the woman’s sister is blaming her for not “baby-proofing” her home—and the rest of the family agrees. She’s considering going to court, but has first turned to the internet for advice.

    This student software developer takes her PC gaming pretty seriously

    Image credits: wosunan / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    So when her 3-year-old nephew trashed her PC set-up, she was ready to go to war with his mom

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ok-Jelly-6298

    There’s a big difference between an average computer and a gaming machine

    Unlike those of us who use our PCs or laptops for general use, browsing the net, writing documents, saving files, or logging onto Zoom meetings, gamers have very specific requirements when it comes to what their machines are capable of.

    According to PC International, a gaming PC is a powerful computer designed primarily for video games. “One of its many significant advantages lies in the level of performance it offers,” reads the site. “In other words, this type of machine can support advanced video games with heavy graphics and high-level features.”

    While a classic computer user might be satisfied with standard computer performance, that can handle office applications, a gamer expects a lot more. They don’t tolerate graphics glitches, and they certainly wouldn’t be happy if their gaming is interrupted by the computer freezing or crashing. Overheating is also a big no-no because many gamers tend to play for extended periods of time.

    For this reason, many gamers tend to invest more in their machines than the average Joe. According to data center platform Andover, “$5000 is common for a ‘high end’ game PC. Some of them go for $10,000 or more. Some graphics cards cost over $1500 and even fancy cases can cost $300.”

    Gamers also spend money on other gear like professional headsets, comfortable gaming chairs, keyboards, mice, and controllers. Some even splurge on special glasses to protect their eyes while sitting in front of their computer screens for long hours.

    As per Slashgear, they’re designed specifically with gamers in mind. “These amber-tinted glasses aim to block out blue light as much as possible without compromising the look or quality of the screen,” reads the site.

    Recent data shows that the gaming industry is set to be worth over $691 billion by 2029. Sales revenue for gaming software alone has increased by almost 4x since 2008, reaching an estimated $39.45 billion in 2025.

    “I’d die on that hill”: netizens rallied behind the woman, and some had harsh words for her sister

    Some felt the sibling was taking it too far by threatening court action

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    camilleflournoy avatar
    CF
    CF
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Notice how everyone who says OP should bear any responsibility, or should have locked the door, etc, all talk like they have kids. They don't remember how they learned the hard way how destructive little kids can be, and they assume everyone knows this as it has become common sense to them. As a vet I am occasionally surprised that people don't already know some very basic and common sense things (to me), like how a syringe works (can't come up with a better example right now). Because I learned these things so long ago that I don't really remember what it's like not knowing some of these things. Edited to finish, posted accidently early.

    ivonash avatar
    Ivona
    Ivona
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should've locked the door to the computer room.

    camilleflournoy avatar
    CF
    CF
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Notice how everyone who says OP should bear any responsibility, or should have locked the door, etc, all talk like they have kids. They don't remember how they learned the hard way how destructive little kids can be, and they assume everyone knows this as it has become common sense to them. As a vet I am occasionally surprised that people don't already know some very basic and common sense things (to me), like how a syringe works (can't come up with a better example right now). Because I learned these things so long ago that I don't really remember what it's like not knowing some of these things. Edited to finish, posted accidently early.

    ivonash avatar
    Ivona
    Ivona
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should've locked the door to the computer room.

