“Miracle”: Sisters Are Discovered Alive 36 Years After They Were Reported Missing

ADVERTISEMENT

For over three decades, two adopted sisters living in California had no idea where they came from or who their real family was.

They lived ordinary lives under the care of their adoptive parents, completely unaware that they were once abandoned as babies in a public bathroom.

This year, the sisters not only discovered their chilling past but also found out that their biological mother was found lifeless in spine-chilling circumstances in an Arizona desert.

Highlights Two adopted sisters living in California had no idea about their heartbreaking past for over three decades.

Authorities discovered that their biological mother was the woman found lifeless in an Arizona desert without any clothes on in 1989.

The mother and daughters had vanished in 1989, just months after she said she was moving to another city with a man named “Fernando” to start a new life.

RELATED:

For over three decades, two adopted sisters living in California had no idea about their heartbreaking past

Vintage newspaper clipping showing two baby girls, related to sisters discovered alive 36 years after being reported missing.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

ADVERTISEMENT

The mystery began when a 28-year-old woman’s body was found in the desert in Mohave County, Arizona, in 1989.

The corpse had multiple stab wounds and was discarded without any clothes.

At the time, authorities referred to her as a Jane Doe victim. She was buried without her identity being known.

Two young sisters in white dresses sitting on a bench, representing the miracle of sisters discovered alive after 36 years.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Years passed by with investigators finding no answers to who the woman was.

In 2022, the cold case saw a major breakthrough when authorities used fingerprinting technology and discovered that the woman was Marina Ramos.

Marina Ramos was found lifeless in an Arizona desert with multiple stab wounds and no clothes on

Woman in a pink top believed to be one of the sisters discovered alive after being missing for 36 years.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Marina was living in Bakersfield, California, and had vanished with her two daughters, Elizabeth and Jasmin Ramos.

Prior to her disappearance, the mother was in jail for shoplifting while her cousin, Esther, was taking care of her two daughters.

After being released from jail, Marina picked up her daughters and said she was moving to Ontario, California, to start a new life with a man known as “Fernando.”

Two smiling young sisters indoors, a miracle discovery alive after 36 years of being reported missing.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Four months later, Marina became the Jane Doe victim whose body was discovered in the Arizona desert.

It took another 36 years for authorities to confirm that the body belonged to Marina. But there was still no information about her missing daughters or Fernando.

Investigators used DNA technology to find the two missing girls, last known to be with their mother before her violent passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marina’s two daughters were found crying on the bathroom floor of a park bathroom

Two abandoned babies cared for by social workers in a health mystery, linked to miracle sisters found alive 36 years later

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

The search eventually led to them finding a match with two adopted sisters in California, now known as by their new names Tina and Melissa.

Authorities confirmed that the adopted sisters were Jasmin and Elizabeth Ramos, who were found crying on a bathroom floor when they were 14 months and 2 months old.

Two young sisters wearing lace dresses and hair bows, representing a miracle of being discovered alive after 36 years missing.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 14, 1989, which was two days after their mother’s body was found, a witness heard crying coming out of a woman’s bathroom in an Oxnard park.

“[The] witness walking in the area heard children crying in the women’s restroom,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a September 22 statement.

The sisters were teenagers when they found out they were adopted and had no idea about their tragic past

Vintage photo of young sisters sitting on the floor in a room, related to miracle sisters discovered alive after 36 years missing.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

ADVERTISEMENT

“He asked a woman to check the bathroom, and she found the girls lying on the wet floor with no adult nearby,” they added.

The little ones were placed in foster care and eventually adopted by a couple in Ventura County.

They “were raised together in a loving home” with their new names, the sheriff’s office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I grew up with the name Tina, and just recently I found out that my real name is Jasmin Ramos,” the now 37-year-old said

Woman with glasses appearing in a video call, related to miracle sisters discovered alive after 36 years missing story.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC15 Arizona

The sisters said they were teenagers when they were told they were adopted. However, they didn’t know they were listed as missing persons elsewhere, and their mother suffered a tragic end.

“I grew up with the name Tina, and just recently I found out that my real name is Jasmin Ramos,” the now 37-year-old told ABC15 Arizona.

Woman with curly hair wearing a brown sweater and necklace in an interview about the miracle of sisters found alive after 36 years missing

Share icon

Image credits: ABC15 Arizona

“I was sad to know that my is [sic] mom was gone and I will never be able to see her,” she added. “It still hits me a little bit.”

The younger sister, Melissa, acknowledged how they lived a beautiful life with their adoptive family, but had been completely missing in the lives of their biological family.

“I would like to meet the family in person,” she said.

Before they were abandoned, the sisters were seen with a Hispanic woman and two Hispanic men

Two young sisters in festive dresses sitting by a decorated Christmas tree, a miracle discovery after 36 years missing.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

While the mystery surrounding the sisters was solved, the investigation still isn’t over.

Authorities are working to find the suspects who brutally ended Marina’s life and left the babies on the park bathroom floor.

It is suspected that two Hispanic men and a Hispanic woman were connected to the abandonment of Elizabeth and Jasmin.

Two young sisters wrapped in towels sitting on a lounge chair, representing the miracle of their discovery after 36 years.

Share icon

Image credits: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

One witness told investigators that they saw the group driving a black mini pickup. They saw the woman carrying the younger sister, and the older sister was in the hands of one of the males.

“The woman was described as a Hispanic female wearing a long red skirt and white boots. The two males were only described as Hispanic,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are now working to find the suspect behind Marina’s violent passing

Two sisters emotional and holding hands during interview about miracle of being found alive after 36 years missing.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC15 Arizona

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lori Miller said she always believed she would find Elizabeth and Jasmin someday.

“I always believed they were alive,” she was quoted as saying.

“And to finally find them… It’s hard to describe the feeling. It’s a relief. It’s joy,” she added. “But there’s still a shadow over everything because their mother’s k***er is out there.”

“What a heavy burden they have, to mourn a woman they don’t know,” one commented online. “The oldest looks just like her momma”

Comment by Una Olsen expressing awe over the miracle of sisters being discovered alive after 36 years missing.

Facebook comment by Jr Hunt expressing concern for children and praying for their protection from harm worldwide.

Comment from Alejandra López-Graves expressing gratitude that the sisters were raised together after being missing.

Comment by Cassandra Bowers expressing amazement at DNA advancements helping solve missing persons cases, related to sisters discovered alive.

Comment expressing gratitude that sisters reported missing were found safe and reunited with family after 36 years.

Comment by Erin Marie expressing surprise about missing status and suggesting it should be a Netflix movie.

Comment by Lucy P Vasquez expressing mixed emotions about sisters discovered alive 36 years after being missing.

Comment from Amanda Hughes about sisters discovered alive after 36 years, expressing relief and sadness about their story.

Comment by Justin Hrs Rico questioning family reporting when mother and kids went missing, relating to miracle sisters discovered alive.

Comment text discussing sisters found alive decades after being reported missing, mentioning foster care and adoption.

User comment on a social post reflecting on sisters discovered alive 36 years after being reported missing.

Comment by Linda Ricci questioning why fingerprints and autopsy details weren't checked earlier in the sisters discovered alive 36 years after missing.

Share icon

Comment text expressing sadness and realization about sisters believed abandoned by their mother, related to miracle discovery case.

Share icon

Comment expressing sympathy and hope for healing after a tragic family revelation in a social media post.

Share icon

Comment expressing amazement about sisters experiencing complex emotions after being discovered alive 36 years after reported missing.

Share icon

Comment from Berber Ber expressing sympathy about the heavy burden of mourning unknown woman in sisters discovered alive miracle story.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment praising law enforcement for a miracle of sisters found alive after 36 years missing.

Share icon

Facebook comment praising the miracle of sisters discovered alive after being missing for 36 years.

Share icon

Comment discussing the perseverance and family history of sisters discovered alive after being reported missing for 36 years.

Share icon

Comment on miracle sisters discovered alive 36 years after being reported missing, expressing amazement and confusion.

Share icon

Comment on a social media post expressing hope for finding the perpetrator in a cold case involving missing sisters.

Share icon

Comment praising sisters discovered alive after 36 years, expressing pride and love for their families and children.

Share icon