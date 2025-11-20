Entitled Lady Demands Sis Hand Over Her “Bride Money” As Per Cultural Tradition, Mad When Refused
Weddings are supposed to be about the bridal couple, but sometimes, culture, tradition, and people’s expectations might take center stage. That’s why the bride and groom need to figure out what they value the most and stick to that regardless of outside pressure.
This is what one woman faced when her sister tried to lay claim to her “bride price,” even though she and her fiancé had decided to forgo Asian cultural traditions when getting married. The woman was shocked by her sister’s entitlement and considered uninviting her.
Weddings might be the time when overbearing relatives come out of the woodwork, which is why the bridal couple needs to be on guard
Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that since she’s Asian and weddings last two days in their culture, she and her fiancé decided to follow American traditions
Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster had also forgone the traditional “bride price” that women are given, so she was shocked when her older sister tried to get that money for herself
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster had been a caretaker for her parents almost all her life, with no support from her siblings, so she was shocked by her sister’s entitlement to the money
Image credits: IridescentApplePie
The annoyed bride decided to disinvite her older sister from the wedding and to stop sharing any plans with her as a result of her behavior
When the poster and her fiancé began thinking about their upcoming wedding, they realized that they didn’t want to go through anything “long and tedious.” That’s why they decided to forgo her Asian marriage traditions, which would have taken two days, and do a simple wedding according to his culture.
It’s sometimes tough for the bridal couple to put their foot down when it comes to their wedding, and experts say that this is usually because of the expectations of their family and loved ones. With so many cultural components and traditions to follow, it might be hard for the bride and groom to do what they want and risk letting other people down.
In this case, the poster’s older sister kept pushing for her to follow Asian wedding traditions, despite being uninvolved with the rest of her life. From a young age, the OP had to be the sole caretaker for her parents, while her siblings offered no help or support, which is why the older sister’s sudden insistence was so surprising.
It is a lot of effort for one child to have to take care of their parents, and research states that it can lead to resentment if their siblings shirk their responsibilities. In such cases, it’s important for all the kids to have an honest talk about the situation and figure out fairer ways of dividing tasks and caregiving.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
What shocked the woman the most was when her overbearing older sister demanded she get the poster’s “bride price,” as she deserved it the most. She claimed that she had helped take care of the OP when she was younger, and that’s why the money should ideally be given to her.
According to researchers, the bride price, which is also known as bridewealth, refers to money, assets, or property that the groom’s family gives to the bride’s side as part of their marriage arrangement. The OP explained that in her culture, the money was usually paid to the woman’s parents or to her siblings if her parents were no more.
Therefore, it was shocking that the woman’s sister was trying to get her hands on the money, despite their mother still being alive. She was also disregarding the poster’s wishes for a simple wedding by presuming that their Asian cultural traditions would still be followed, despite the OP clarifying it multiple times.
It’s difficult to deal with a greedy sibling like this, and it seems like this situation was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, as the poster decided to uninvite her sister from her wedding. Although going no-contact or cutting loved ones off isn’t the first thing you should do, it makes sense if they keep trying to force their point of view.
What are your honest thoughts on this story, and do you think the OP did the right things? Let us know what you think.
Folks were shocked by the older sister’s behavior and felt that the woman needed to stand up to her
OK, OK. I'll tell the poster's sister what she can get. Get f****d. The possibly only good thing about being American is our long-standing tradition of saying "f**k no" to old world traditions like bride prices and such. And yes, before you Europeans mention it, I know America s***s in absolutely every other way. If I didn't, I wouldn't be so mad about Poland's MEGA SEXIST immigration laws that kept my family from leaving here back in 2022.
In the UK, the bride's parents had to send a dowry in order to 'persuade' the groom to take the bride on, but this hasn't happened officially since the Stuart era. Just because there's a tradition, you don't *have* to follow it, although some (such as the bride being the only one in white) will have more severe consequences than others if you don't follow them.
