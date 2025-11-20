Entitled Lady Demands Sis Hand Over Her “Bride Money” As Per Cultural Tradition, Mad When Refused

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are supposed to be about the bridal couple, but sometimes, culture, tradition, and people’s expectations might take center stage. That’s why the bride and groom need to figure out what they value the most and stick to that regardless of outside pressure.

This is what one woman faced when her sister tried to lay claim to her “bride price,” even though she and her fiancé had decided to forgo Asian cultural traditions when getting married. The woman was shocked by her sister’s entitlement and considered uninviting her.

More info: Reddit

Weddings might be the time when overbearing relatives come out of the woodwork, which is why the bridal couple needs to be on guard

Young woman arranging flowers at market stall, reflecting sister wedding money culture and traditional customs.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that since she’s Asian and weddings last two days in their culture, she and her fiancé decided to follow American traditions

Older sister and bride discuss wedding money and cultural expectations in a family setting.

Text about sister wedding money culture explaining bride price paid by groom to bride's family.

Text about sister wedding money culture describing a clash between traditional and American wedding preferences.

Woman with floral crown and patterned dress embraces man in blue suit, capturing sister wedding money culture moments outdoors.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had also forgone the traditional “bride price” that women are given, so she was shocked when her older sister tried to get that money for herself

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and cultural expectations around sister wedding money and caregiving roles.

Text excerpt discussing family caregiving challenges and lack of support, highlighting sister wedding money culture conflicts.

Text discussing sister wedding money culture, highlighting differences in wedding planning priorities and cultural views.

Two sisters arguing indoors near a window, highlighting tension in sister wedding money culture and family dynamics.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had been a caretaker for her parents almost all her life, with no support from her siblings, so she was shocked by her sister’s entitlement to the money

Text discussing sister wedding money culture and sibling disputes over deserved financial support in cultural context.

Text describing a sister wedding money culture conflict involving entitlement leading to changed wedding plans and exclusion.

Image credits: IridescentApplePie

The annoyed bride decided to disinvite her older sister from the wedding and to stop sharing any plans with her as a result of her behavior

When the poster and her fiancé began thinking about their upcoming wedding, they realized that they didn’t want to go through anything “long and tedious.” That’s why they decided to forgo her Asian marriage traditions, which would have taken two days, and do a simple wedding according to his culture.

It’s sometimes tough for the bridal couple to put their foot down when it comes to their wedding, and experts say that this is usually because of the expectations of their family and loved ones. With so many cultural components and traditions to follow, it might be hard for the bride and groom to do what they want and risk letting other people down.

In this case, the poster’s older sister kept pushing for her to follow Asian wedding traditions, despite being uninvolved with the rest of her life. From a young age, the OP had to be the sole caretaker for her parents, while her siblings offered no help or support, which is why the older sister’s sudden insistence was so surprising.

It is a lot of effort for one child to have to take care of their parents, and research states that it can lead to resentment if their siblings shirk their responsibilities. In such cases, it’s important for all the kids to have an honest talk about the situation and figure out fairer ways of dividing tasks and caregiving.

Bride lifted by groom celebrating with friends outdoors, reflecting sister wedding money culture and joyful autumn atmosphere.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What shocked the woman the most was when her overbearing older sister demanded she get the poster’s “bride price,” as she deserved it the most. She claimed that she had helped take care of the OP when she was younger, and that’s why the money should ideally be given to her.

According to researchers, the bride price, which is also known as bridewealth, refers to money, assets, or property that the groom’s family gives to the bride’s side as part of their marriage arrangement. The OP explained that in her culture, the money was usually paid to the woman’s parents or to her siblings if her parents were no more.

Therefore, it was shocking that the woman’s sister was trying to get her hands on the money, despite their mother still being alive. She was also disregarding the poster’s wishes for a simple wedding by presuming that their Asian cultural traditions would still be followed, despite the OP clarifying it multiple times.

It’s difficult to deal with a greedy sibling like this, and it seems like this situation was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, as the poster decided to uninvite her sister from her wedding. Although going no-contact or cutting loved ones off isn’t the first thing you should do, it makes sense if they keep trying to force their point of view.

What are your honest thoughts on this story, and do you think the OP did the right things? Let us know what you think.

Folks were shocked by the older sister’s behavior and felt that the woman needed to stand up to her

Discussion about sister wedding money and respecting different cultural traditions in wedding expenses and payments.

Screenshot of an online discussion about sister wedding money culture, with users commenting on wedding timing and social media posts.

Online discussion about sister wedding money culture with users commenting on language and communication style.

Reddit comment discussing sister wedding money culture, bride price, and traditional wedding customs.

Comment about sister wedding money culture suggesting to buy a gift for mom using bride price money while siblings are informed.

Comment text on a white background discussing money in the context of sister wedding culture and fiancé relationships.

Comment discussing American wedding culture where the bride’s family typically pays, asking about sister wedding money culture.

Text screenshot of a comment about sister wedding money culture mentioning bride price paid to mom as a wedding gift.

Comment discussing legal advice on family caregiving and addressing sister wedding money culture disputes.

Comment discussing sister wedding money culture, explaining bride’s family traditionally pays and asking about covering bills.

Comment on social media about keeping secrets and independence, relating to sister wedding money culture discussions.

Comment discussing sister wedding money culture and disputes over bride price and caregiving compensation.

Comment about bride price in sister wedding money culture discussing family care and financial expectations.

Comment discussing sister wedding money culture with bride price, dowry, and family financial expectations in different cultures.