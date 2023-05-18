Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Mom Made Her Eat Like Our Dog”: Daughter Pretends She’s A Dog And Refuses To Eat Like A Normal Person, Her Mom Maliciously Complies
31points
Dogs, Food4 hours ago

“Mom Made Her Eat Like Our Dog”: Daughter Pretends She’s A Dog And Refuses To Eat Like A Normal Person, Her Mom Maliciously Complies

Ignas Vieversys and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Most parents can confirm that there are some weirdly hilarious phases that our little ones tend to go through. The ‘painting with poop’ phase or pretending to be their own imaginary friend. You know, the classics.

Well, here’s an interesting one for you. As u/thatogololo recently shared in the “Malicious Compliance” community, ever since she and her little sister watched 101 Dalmatians, all she wanted was to be part of the pack. And while that may sound cute and funny at first, it took a weird turn when she declared she was renouncing table manners and ‘human’ food. Oh, the mom wasn’t happy but she quickly took matters into her own hands by maliciously complying.

After watching 101 Dalmatians, one child decided to fully dedicate herself and be just like the dotted puppers

Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya (not the actual photo)

Even if that means not giving a heck about table manners and ‘human’ food

Image credits: Bethany Ferr (not the actual photo)

Image source: thatogololo

OP’s story garnered some interesting reactions from the internet

This story also inspired others to share their similar experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Food
Homepage
Trending
Food
Homepage
Next in Food
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda