“Mom Made Her Eat Like Our Dog”: Daughter Pretends She’s A Dog And Refuses To Eat Like A Normal Person, Her Mom Maliciously Complies

Most parents can confirm that there are some weirdly hilarious phases that our little ones tend to go through. The ‘painting with poop’ phase or pretending to be their own imaginary friend. You know, the classics.

Well, here’s an interesting one for you. As u/thatogololo recently shared in the “Malicious Compliance” community, ever since she and her little sister watched 101 Dalmatians, all she wanted was to be part of the pack. And while that may sound cute and funny at first, it took a weird turn when she declared she was renouncing table manners and ‘human’ food. Oh, the mom wasn’t happy but she quickly took matters into her own hands by maliciously complying.

After watching 101 Dalmatians, one child decided to fully dedicate herself and be just like the dotted puppers

Even if that means not giving a heck about table manners and ‘human’ food

