Woman Tries To Help Her Brother And His Wife, Is Blindsided By Their Entitled Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is often the first place we turn in hard times. They’re usually the ones we hope will step in and offer support, and that’s something many of us feel deeply grateful for.

So when this Redditor’s brother and his wife could no longer afford their home, she opened her doors and let them move in to live with her for free. But instead of appreciating the help, they threw a fit over the size of the room they were given and followed it up with a stream of rude remarks.

Unsurprisingly, the woman eventually snapped. Read her full story below.

RELATED:

The woman kindly offered to let her brother and SIL move into her home when they could no longer afford theirs

Young woman helping her brother and his wife by carrying a box of plants into their home showing family support and care.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

But instead of being grateful, they threw a fit over the size of the room they were given

Woman tries to help her brother and his wife by offering a place to stay but faces entitled behavior from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a woman tries to help her brother and his wife but faces entitled behavior regarding furniture storage.

Text excerpt showing a woman trying to help her brother and his wife, facing entitled behavior complaints about a small room.

Alt text: Woman tries to help her brother and his wife, facing unexpected and entitled family behavior during a tense moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman tries to help her brother and his wife but faces their entitled behavior over a spare room dispute.

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting her brother and his wife about moving belongings into a spare bedroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining why she won’t move her son’s crib to accommodate her brother and his wife’s demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman tries to help her brother and his wife but faces entitled and difficult behavior causing family tension.

Text excerpt about a woman trying to help her brother and his wife, facing entitled behavior complaints about her baby.

Woman experiences entitled behavior from brother and his wife while trying to help with living arrangements and baby care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a text about a woman facing entitled behavior from her brother after trying to help him and his wife.

Woman tries to help her brother and his wife but faces entitlement and unexpected behavior from them.

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting her brother and his entitled behavior while trying to help them.

Angry woman expressing frustration and shocked by entitled behavior while trying to help her brother and his wife.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman trying to help her brother and his wife, encountering entitled behavior about bedroom arrangements.

Text excerpt highlighting a woman helping her brother and his wife and dealing with their entitled behavior.

Text update showing woman tries to help her brother and his wife, facing entitled behavior, discussing next steps with boyfriend.

Image source: anon

Readers felt the couple’s behavior was completely unacceptable and believed they no longer deserved to stay

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitled behavior of a brother and his wife during a family conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about entitled behavior when a woman tries to help her brother and his wife.

Comment discussing entitled behavior from a brother and his wife when a woman tries to help them.

Comment discussing entitled behavior and family tension as a woman tries to help her brother and his wife in a shared living situation.

Comment discussing a woman trying to help her brother and his wife, facing insults and physical aggression from them.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitled behavior during a family help situation involving a woman and her brother.

Comment discussing entitled behavior of brother and his wife while staying in woman's house, showing ungratefulness.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman helping her brother and his wife facing entitled behavior.

Text comment on a social media post showing frustration as a woman tries to help her brother and his wife amid their entitled behavior.

Text from a woman helping her brother and his wife, describing their entitled behavior and disrespect in her home.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman helping her brother and his wife and their entitled behavior.

Comment discussing entitled behavior of brother and his wife while woman tries to help them during a tough time.

Comment from anon advising a woman dealing with entitled behavior from her brother and his wife, suggesting she set boundaries firmly.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitled behavior while a woman tries to help her brother and his wife.

Reddit comment discussing entitled behavior of brother and his wife when woman tries to help them at her home.

Comment on a forum about a woman helping her brother and his wife facing entitled behavior and ungratefulness.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman helping her brother and his entitled wife, facing passive aggressive behavior.

Comment discussing a woman’s experience trying to help her brother and his wife, facing entitled behavior.

Screenshot of a user comment reacting to entitled behavior when a woman tries to help her brother and his wife.

Comment about entitlement and disrespect from woman trying to help her brother and his wife in a rooming situation.

Comment discussing entitled behavior of a woman’s brother and his wife after she tries to help them.

Reddit comment expressing concern over woman helping brother and sister-in-law, facing entitled behavior and conflict.

Commenter discussing a woman trying to help her brother and his wife, noting entitled behavior with a strong reaction.

Text comment expressing a woman trying to help her brother and his wife, facing entitled behavior from them.

Reddit comment discussing a woman trying to help her brother and his wife but facing entitled behavior.

Comment discussing entitled behavior of brother and sister-in-law toward woman trying to help them.