Woman Tries To Help Her Brother And His Wife, Is Blindsided By Their Entitled Behavior
Family is often the first place we turn in hard times. They’re usually the ones we hope will step in and offer support, and that’s something many of us feel deeply grateful for.
So when this Redditor’s brother and his wife could no longer afford their home, she opened her doors and let them move in to live with her for free. But instead of appreciating the help, they threw a fit over the size of the room they were given and followed it up with a stream of rude remarks.
Unsurprisingly, the woman eventually snapped. Read her full story below.
The woman kindly offered to let her brother and SIL move into her home when they could no longer afford theirs
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
But instead of being grateful, they threw a fit over the size of the room they were given
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
Image source: anon
Readers felt the couple’s behavior was completely unacceptable and believed they no longer deserved to stay
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
from the original thread The general summary from what I can recall is the SIL found the post before OP and her boyfriend finished discussing how to get them to leave. SIL bursts into their room, starts acting insane, attacks OP. Boyfriend stops the SIL from harming OP. Brother sees what boyfriend is doing and attacks him. During the attack OP has been shoved several times, while holding her son. They call the police. Police takes them and tests all of them for d***s as a standard procedure. Turns out the SIL and brother tested positive for d***s, which OP was unaware of. Her family unfortunately knew about their problem and never disclosed it with her. So that was the general gist of the whole situation. The whole situation is upsetting in my opinion because of how her mother and family membermade it look like she was the bad guy for not giving them the room when in reality their judgement in not informing her that the brother and SIL had a d**g problem put her whole family at risk.
OP is crazy entitled. Least she could do is to move herself, her boyfriend and the baby to the smallest room, to not disturb the brother. Better yet if she rented a whole house for the 2 of them. If she cannot afford, she should downsize her own apartment. Who needs 3 bedrooms for 2 adults and a baby, anyway? /S
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
from the original thread The general summary from what I can recall is the SIL found the post before OP and her boyfriend finished discussing how to get them to leave. SIL bursts into their room, starts acting insane, attacks OP. Boyfriend stops the SIL from harming OP. Brother sees what boyfriend is doing and attacks him. During the attack OP has been shoved several times, while holding her son. They call the police. Police takes them and tests all of them for d***s as a standard procedure. Turns out the SIL and brother tested positive for d***s, which OP was unaware of. Her family unfortunately knew about their problem and never disclosed it with her. So that was the general gist of the whole situation. The whole situation is upsetting in my opinion because of how her mother and family membermade it look like she was the bad guy for not giving them the room when in reality their judgement in not informing her that the brother and SIL had a d**g problem put her whole family at risk.
OP is crazy entitled. Least she could do is to move herself, her boyfriend and the baby to the smallest room, to not disturb the brother. Better yet if she rented a whole house for the 2 of them. If she cannot afford, she should downsize her own apartment. Who needs 3 bedrooms for 2 adults and a baby, anyway? /S
30
6