Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Rejects Sister’s Idea For His “Big Wedding”, Fam Livid As She Has Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
Couple in traditional attire near window, bride holding bouquet, highlighting big wedding and rejection sensitive dysphoria theme.
Family, Relationships

Guy Rejects Sister’s Idea For His “Big Wedding”, Fam Livid As She Has Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

When planning a wedding, it’s normal to want it to look the way you imagine, the way you want it to look. After all, it’s your big day, isn’t it? And yet, other people always come in with their ideas of how to “improve” it. 

This couple didn’t avoid them either. For them, it was the groom’s sister, who had grand ideas on what the wedding should look like, which made her way more of a central figure than they intended. To make matters worse, they couldn’t technically say no to her… So, you can imagine what kind of drama ensued – dive in to find out more and see if your imagination served you right.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

    Theoretically, a wedding should look exactly how the couple wants it to and still people like to suggest how to “improve” it

    Young couple planning wedding details at home, discussing ideas with focus and a small house model on the table.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just like this sister who wanted her brother to throw a big wedding

    Alt text: Man rejects sister’s idea for big wedding, causing family conflict over rejection sensitive dysphoria and wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man rejects sister’s idea for his big wedding, causing family tension due to rejection sensitive dysphoria issues.

    Text excerpt of a man’s simple wedding plan rejecting a big wedding with family upset due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Text excerpt discussing a guy rejecting his sister’s big wedding idea with family tensions and rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman sitting in living room looking stressed and upset, illustrating rejection sensitive dysphoria in family conflict.

    Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The thing was that both the man and his fiancée wanted their celebration to be low-key

    Man rejects sister’s idea for big wedding, causing family tension due to her rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about rejecting sister’s idea for big wedding causing family upset due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Text discussing a guy rejecting his sister’s wedding idea, highlighting rejection sensitive dysphoria in family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text explaining rejection sensitive dysphoria linked to sister's emotional reaction after big wedding idea gets rejected.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man rejects sister's idea for big wedding, causing family tension linked to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Couple in traditional clothing holding flowers by a large window, representing a big wedding scene.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But the sister, who struggled with rejection sensitive dysphoria, had hard time accepting that her ideas won’t be implemented

    Text excerpt about a guy rejecting sister’s idea for his wedding, causing family tension and rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man rejects sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family upset due to rejection sensitive dysphoria and wedding planning conflict.

    Text on a white background stating an update about not needing Reddit cares messages, related to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Image credits:

    Groom placing ring on bride's finger during wedding ceremony, highlighting big wedding and rejection sensitive dysphoria issues.

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, the family starting pressuring the couple to change their minds, absolutely disregarding their wishes

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy rejecting sister's idea for his big wedding and dealing with rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for a big wedding causing family conflict with rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Comment conversation about a guy rejecting sister's idea for his big wedding causing family tension due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for his big wedding causing family conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing rejection sensitive dysphoria and a conflict about a big wedding plan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man rejects sister’s big wedding idea while family looks upset, highlighting rejection sensitive dysphoria tension.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The pressure got so bad, that the couple decided that the only way to have the wedding they was without certain family members in it

    Text on a white background reading an update about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea due to her rejection sensitive dysphoria and having his own wedding.

    Text excerpt describing a guy's quick wedding ceremony rejecting sister’s big wedding idea amid family tension and rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Text about a relaxed dinner after a big wedding day where the guy rejects sister’s idea causing family tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for a big wedding, causing family tension due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Text excerpt about father-in-law not controlling kids' weddings and support, related to big wedding decision and rejection sensitivity.

    Text about guy rejecting sister’s idea for his big wedding, causing family conflict linked to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for his big wedding, causing family tension due to her rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man rejects sister’s idea for big wedding, causing family tension due to her rejection sensitive dysphoria emotions.

    Text about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for a big wedding, causing family conflict due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a man explaining why his sister wouldn’t be part of his big wedding party despite family tension.

    Image credits:

    That meant that the man’s sister, brother-in-law and parents were uninvited

    After two years together, the OP got engaged to his girlfriend. They aren’t planning to have a big wedding, as it seems like a headache to deal with. Instead, they planned to go to the city hall and sign the required papers with the closest family members and friends, and go to dinner afterwards. 

    Yet, the man’s sister got upset over their plan. Apparently, she wanted to be the bride’s maid of honor, be part of the wedding ceremony, and stuff like that. In normal circumstances, you could say that the brother could simply refuse her ideas if he doesn’t like them, and that’s it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But in this story, the catch is that the sister has ADHD and a rejection-sensitive dysphoria coming from it. That means that she takes rejection really personally or perceives certain situations as rejection even if it isn’t. As you can guess, she took her brother’s refusal to fulfill her ideas for his wedding as rejection. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, in the end, when the couple threw their wedding in the fashion they wanted, they decided not to invite the said sister to the small celebration. The brother-in-law and parents, who pressured the couple to fulfill their sister’s wishes, weren’t invited either. Why would people who wanted the couple to throw a wedding they didn’t want be invited, right? 

    Close-up of a couple embracing, highlighting a wedding ring symbolizing a big wedding and family tensions.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After all, the general consensus is that the wedding should be about the couple and not their guests. It’s their big day, a celebration of their love. Granted, it’s considerate to think about certain things that would make guests a little more comfortable and have a better time, but it doesn’t have to be regarding every single detail. And especially not when it comes to something as huge as the OP’s sister wanted. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sister herself should have been more considerate of the brother’s wishes and not pushed so hard that he had no choice but to uninvite her. Of course, we’re empathetic towards her rejection-sensitive dysphoria (RSD), as it causes a person to be unable to regulate rejection-related emotions.

    These emotions tend to explode in a much more intense fashion than any other emotion. Just imagine how hard it is to deal with, especially since it’s not an official diagnosis, which means that the research and treatment methods for it are relatively limited. 

    It also seems that the family members try to avoid situations of rejecting her as much as possible, so the brother’s refusal to do what she wanted was rather an unorthodox action. At the same time, it was his day, so he shouldn’t feel pressured to do it in a way he doesn’t want. As someone online pointed out, technically the sister’s RSD is her problem and she should try not to make it others’ too. 

    Do you agree with the OP’s actions? Would you have done things differently? Please, explain your stance in the comments!

    The people online thought it was a sensible move – the wedding should be about the couple and not anyone else

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for his big wedding causing family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about a guy rejecting his sister's idea for his big wedding amid rejection sensitive dysphoria conflict.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy rejecting his sister’s big wedding idea amid family conflict over rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about a guy rejecting his sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family conflict and rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Reddit conversation about a guy rejecting his sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family conflict and rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy rejects sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family tension over rejection sensitivity.

    Social media post discussing rejection sensitive dysphoria in family conflict over big wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment reacting to guy rejecting sister’s big wedding idea, with family upset due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Comment discussing rejection sensitive dysphoria and narcissism in the context of a family disagreement about a wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man rejects sister's idea for big wedding, causing family conflict due to her rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing relief after a guy rejects sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family tension due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    mental health
    relationship
    wedding
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "At least do this for your sister, when you have done nothing else for her!" ??? could have missed something i text, so not 100% if correct statement..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "At least do this for your sister, when you have done nothing else for her!" ??? could have missed something i text, so not 100% if correct statement..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT