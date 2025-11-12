Guy Rejects Sister’s Idea For His “Big Wedding”, Fam Livid As She Has Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When planning a wedding, it’s normal to want it to look the way you imagine, the way you want it to look. After all, it’s your big day, isn’t it? And yet, other people always come in with their ideas of how to “improve” it.
This couple didn’t avoid them either. For them, it was the groom’s sister, who had grand ideas on what the wedding should look like, which made her way more of a central figure than they intended. To make matters worse, they couldn’t technically say no to her… So, you can imagine what kind of drama ensued – dive in to find out more and see if your imagination served you right.
That meant that the man’s sister, brother-in-law and parents were uninvited
After two years together, the OP got engaged to his girlfriend. They aren’t planning to have a big wedding, as it seems like a headache to deal with. Instead, they planned to go to the city hall and sign the required papers with the closest family members and friends, and go to dinner afterwards.
Yet, the man’s sister got upset over their plan. Apparently, she wanted to be the bride’s maid of honor, be part of the wedding ceremony, and stuff like that. In normal circumstances, you could say that the brother could simply refuse her ideas if he doesn’t like them, and that’s it.
But in this story, the catch is that the sister has ADHD and a rejection-sensitive dysphoria coming from it. That means that she takes rejection really personally or perceives certain situations as rejection even if it isn’t. As you can guess, she took her brother’s refusal to fulfill her ideas for his wedding as rejection.
So, in the end, when the couple threw their wedding in the fashion they wanted, they decided not to invite the said sister to the small celebration. The brother-in-law and parents, who pressured the couple to fulfill their sister’s wishes, weren’t invited either. Why would people who wanted the couple to throw a wedding they didn’t want be invited, right?
Close-up of a couple embracing, highlighting a wedding ring symbolizing a big wedding and family tensions.
After all, the general consensus is that the wedding should be about the couple and not their guests. It’s their big day, a celebration of their love. Granted, it’s considerate to think about certain things that would make guests a little more comfortable and have a better time, but it doesn’t have to be regarding every single detail. And especially not when it comes to something as huge as the OP’s sister wanted.
The sister herself should have been more considerate of the brother’s wishes and not pushed so hard that he had no choice but to uninvite her. Of course, we’re empathetic towards her rejection-sensitive dysphoria (RSD), as it causes a person to be unable to regulate rejection-related emotions.
These emotions tend to explode in a much more intense fashion than any other emotion. Just imagine how hard it is to deal with, especially since it’s not an official diagnosis, which means that the research and treatment methods for it are relatively limited.
It also seems that the family members try to avoid situations of rejecting her as much as possible, so the brother’s refusal to do what she wanted was rather an unorthodox action. At the same time, it was his day, so he shouldn’t feel pressured to do it in a way he doesn’t want. As someone online pointed out, technically the sister’s RSD is her problem and she should try not to make it others’ too.
Do you agree with the OP’s actions? Would you have done things differently? Please, explain your stance in the comments!
The people online thought it was a sensible move – the wedding should be about the couple and not anyone else
Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy rejecting his sister’s idea for his big wedding causing family conflict.
Reddit discussion about a guy rejecting his sister's idea for his big wedding amid rejection sensitive dysphoria conflict.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy rejecting his sister’s big wedding idea amid family conflict over rejection sensitive dysphoria.
Reddit conversation about a guy rejecting his sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family conflict and rejection sensitive dysphoria.
Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy rejects sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family tension over rejection sensitivity.
Social media post discussing rejection sensitive dysphoria in family conflict over big wedding plans.
Reddit comment reacting to guy rejecting sister’s big wedding idea, with family upset due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.
Comment discussing rejection sensitive dysphoria and narcissism in the context of a family disagreement about a wedding.
Man rejects sister's idea for big wedding, causing family conflict due to her rejection sensitive dysphoria.
Comment expressing relief after a guy rejects sister's idea for his big wedding, causing family tension due to rejection sensitive dysphoria.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
