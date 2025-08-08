Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Baby-Mad Woman Can’t Conceive, Burns Through 2 Marriages, Has Meltdown When Sis Suggests She Adopt
Sad woman lying in bed upset about infertility, unable to conceive, while partner sits reading in background.
Family, Relationships

Baby-Mad Woman Can’t Conceive, Burns Through 2 Marriages, Has Meltdown When Sis Suggests She Adopt

Getting pregnant isn’t always a walk in the park. Some couples try for years and pursue every medical avenue available, only to come up empty-handed time and time again. Of course, this can take a serious mental toll, if not just a physical one.

One woman’s twin-sister has struggled to conceive since she was 20 and has burned through two marriages in the process. During one of her rants about how unfair it is that some people can fall pregnant easily, the frustrated woman suggested adoption. That’s when all hell broke loose.

More info: Reddit

    Pregnancy can be a sore point for people struggling to conceive, as this woman found out the hard way

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her twin sister had been trying to get pregnant for years, burning through two marriages in the process

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day her sister started whining about how unfair it is that some people can fall pregnant so easily

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Having been through this drama one too many times, the woman snapped and told her sister she should just adopt

    Image credits:

    Her sister and mom hit the roof, and have since cut off all contact, leaving the woman to ask netizens if her suggestion had been a jerk move

    OP and her twin sister had both battled infertility, but only OP had given up and moved on. After trying once years ago, she embraced a childfree life, finding joy in a second marriage and peace with her reality. Meanwhile, her twin was consumed by the dream of motherhood, chasing pregnancy through every scientific option, heartbreak, and failed relationship.

    Despite multiple miscarriages and years of disappointment, OP’s twin never gave up. Her desperate journey cost her two marriages and left a string of abandoned partners. Still, she kept hoping. The emotional roller coaster became a defining feature of her life, one that OP quietly distanced herself from to protect her own peace.

    During a family dinner, the topic of a cousin’s surprise baby came up. OP’s sister spiraled, ranting about how unfair life was. Caught between awkwardness and frustration, OP casually suggested adoption, but her comment sent the room into emotional chaos. Tears, locked doors, and screams followed. OP’s mother called it an unforgivable insult.

    Confused why adoption, a loving, valid path, was so offensive, OP left but her mother demanded an apology and has not spoken to her since. OP’s husband said she lacked empathy but also warned her to ignore the drama. Now she’s stuck wondering: Was she too blunt, or is this just another chapter in her sister’s never-ending quest?

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    OP might have been lacking some tact in the moment, but her adoption idea wasn’t coming from a bad place. If anything, her sister owes her an apology for taking it so badly, and her mom needs a reality check for her stinking thinking. What are the realities of adoption, though? And how can OP’s sister better navigate her struggle with fertility? We went looking for answers. 

    According to American Adoptions, the circumstances of each adoption vary greatly, and no two adoptions look alike. However, most adoptions generally fall into one of five categories: domestic infant adoption, independent adoption, foster care adoption, stepparent adoption and international adoption. The different types of adoption vary in process, costs, wait times, advantages and challenges.

    Some people who struggle to conceive resist adoption. Reasons for this may include holding onto the hope of a biological child, cultural and social expectations, emotional and psychological barriers, practical and logistical challenges, misinformation and lack of awareness, and family and partner opposition.

    In her article for Psychology Today, Fenella Das Gupta writes that, in the fertility journey, our thoughts can be our greatest allies or our most formidable foes. Unhelpful thinking styles can sabotage both mental health and fertility efforts, so it’s critical to identify them and counter them with mindfulness and a growth mindset. 

    It sounds like OP’s sister could use some therapy to challenge her habit of catastrophizing and overgeneralization. Perhaps in time she can replace her longing for a biological child, make peace with her situation, or even reconsider adoption. 

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her suggestion was outlandish, or does she make a good point? Let us know in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly agreed that the woman was not being a jerk and suggested the sister was in serious need of therapy

    Family
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    56 minutes ago

    I don't know if happens to humans but chickens and ducks can get 'broody' - locked in a reproductive mode they can't satisfy. They can become so distressed you can see it in their behavior and grooming. The last time I had an issue, I set her up a nest with a few eggs from another mother and she was able to break free (of the hormones, I guess). She was a pretty good mom once things hatched out.

    13 minutes ago

    I can see both sides of this - it was an insensitive comment to a woman that has spent 15 years or so trying to have a baby. I'm sure she would have considered adopting if that was something she would have been happy with. I can also see how it would be draining on someone, who has the identical problem, to have someone always saying "woe is me" and how bad the world is because she can't have a baby. Burning through two marriages and other relationships suggest this is a real problem for her and she probably needs some help processing. Mother saying it is insulting to suggest adopting is also loony - nobody can understand the OP's twin better than the OP, who has exactly the same problem. Sounds like some unexplored / buried issues in all three. A really sad situation and I wish them all greater happiness in their lives, however that is to come about.

