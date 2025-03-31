50 Stunning And Eerie Abandoned PlacesInterview With Artist
Over the years, our community has shared a lot of amazing pictures taken in abandoned places. Today, to celebrate and look back at their work, we compiled a list of the most-voted pictures from different creators.
The photos were taken around the world in abandoned factories, hotels, and even palaces that have started to decay and be reclaimed by Mother Nature. We spoke with one of the creators, Dimitri Bourriau (Jahz Design), who believes abandoned places captivate people by evoking mystery, nostalgia, and a sense of the unknown. “The contrast between past human presence and present decay tells silent stories, sparking curiosity about what once was. There’s also an element of adventure—exploring these places feels like stepping into a forgotten world frozen in time.”
So, let’s hop into the post to explore and experience these places through the lenses of these amazing creators!
Greenhouse, France By Dimitri Bourriau
We continued our conversation with Dimitri, where he also shared how abandoned places reflect history, culture, or societal change.
He wrote: “Abandoned sites serve as time capsules, showcasing architectural styles, technological advancements, and societal priorities of different eras. They also reveal economic downturns, political shifts, and environmental changes—whether it’s a deserted factory symbolizing industrial decline or a forsaken theme park reflecting changing entertainment trends.”
The Kelenföld Power Station By Pataki Tamás
"What If We Disappeared?" By Romain Veillon
We were curious about what common misconceptions people have about exploring abandoned locations, to which Dimitri replied: “Many assume abandoned places are haunted or inherently dangerous, which isn’t always true. While some have safety hazards, others are relatively stable. Another misconception is that these places are free to enter without consequence—many are still privately owned or protected by laws.”
Castle, France By Dimitri Bourriau
Italy By Dimitri Bourriau
As for ethical considerations, Dimitri shared what people should keep in mind when exploring abandoned places.
“Respecting the site is crucial: take only photos, leave only footprints. Avoid vandalism or theft, as these places often hold historical significance. It’s also important to check local laws—trespassing can have legal consequences. Lastly, safety should always be a priority, as many abandoned structures are unstable.”
Soviet-Era Spa In Georgia By Dimitri Bourriau
"Where Nature Took Over" By Romain Thiery
Lastly, Dimitri added: “Exploring abandoned places can be an incredible experience, but it should always be done responsibly. Research the location, go with a group for safety, and always respect the history behind the decay. Sometimes, the best way to appreciate these sites is through photography or storytelling rather than physical exploration.”
Abandoned Soviet Building By David de Rueda
Historical Palace, Portugal By Pataki Tamás
Reactor Core By Guillaume Prugniel J.
The Sculpture Of Demon In A Decaying Mausoleum In Poland, By Off The Beaten Track
Mint Pastel, Italy By Romain Thiery
Crestfallen By James Kerwin
Light rays burst into a derelict mansion in Belgium, back in early 2014.
The Inner Courtyard Of An Abandoned Palace, Hungary By Anthony & Florent Galasso
Abandoned Bus Meant To Be Used For An Irish Bus Museum By Romain Veillon
Italian Villa By Simon
Abandoned Love Hotel In Japan By Romain Veillon
Villa, Italy By Simon
An Abandoned Castle In Poland By The Lost World
By The Lost World
A Stunning Former Train Station By James Kerwin
Patient Records Storage, Italian Hospital
Abandoned Place In Italy By Luoghi Abbandonati
Abandoned Place In Italy By Luoghi Abbandonati
By Kim Zier Photography
Disused Water Reservoir In Lithuania By Pamiršta.lt
Built in the early 20th century, this spectacular reservoir is vaulted by a dome and supported by columns. It is the most beautiful underground reservoir I have ever seen.
Abandoned Chateau Interior, Belgium
By Anna Mika
The Decline Of The Church In Italy By Roman
Frescoes In Abandoned Place By Roman
Abandoned Building Around Europe By Christian Richter
Abandoned Steel Industry Headquarters By Obsidian Urbex Photography
Abandoned Place In The Apuseni Mountains By Cristian Lipovan
Well-Preserved Abandoned Monastery In Italy By Cristian Lipovan
Round-Shaped Chapel, Czech Republic By Pamiršta.lt
This chapel was part of a large three-wing Baroque castle, which has been abandoned for many years. It is distinguished by its round shape and beautiful ceiling, decorated with religious paintings.
Paintings That People Have Left Behind In Abandoned Buildings, By Romain Veillon
Signal Lugubre By Guillaume Prugniel J.
Forgotten Piano In Abandoned Place, Europe By Romain Thiery
North American Theatre By Simon
By Kim Zier Photography
By Christian Richter
Eerie Abandoned Mansion In Norway By Britt Marie Bye
Abandoned House In Scandinavia By Britt Marie Bye
Blue Boxing Ring By Obsidian Urbex Photography
This once famous venue opened in the early 1960s. It has stood empty since around 2010. There are imminent plans to demolish it.
Abandoned Factory By The Yellow Jackets
Abandoned Factory By The Yellow Jackets
Abandoned Crematorium By Cristian Lipovan
Art Installation From Abandoned Places In Cyprus By Andreas Avraam
Not going to lie but when entering the room of this abandoned house in the United Nations No Mans Land I was terrified for a second. Someone had set up their artwork of sculptures in here, very interesting to see. If anyone knows the artist do let me know in the comments so I can give credit - Nicosia.