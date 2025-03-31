ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, our community has shared a lot of amazing pictures taken in abandoned places. Today, to celebrate and look back at their work, we compiled a list of the most-voted pictures from different creators.

The photos were taken around the world in abandoned factories, hotels, and even palaces that have started to decay and be reclaimed by Mother Nature. We spoke with one of the creators, Dimitri Bourriau (Jahz Design), who believes abandoned places captivate people by evoking mystery, nostalgia, and a sense of the unknown. “The contrast between past human presence and present decay tells silent stories, sparking curiosity about what once was. There’s also an element of adventure—exploring these places feels like stepping into a forgotten world frozen in time.”

So, let’s hop into the post to explore and experience these places through the lenses of these amazing creators!