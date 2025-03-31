ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, our community has shared a lot of amazing pictures taken in abandoned places. Today, to celebrate and look back at their work, we compiled a list of the most-voted pictures from different creators. 

The photos were taken around the world in abandoned factories, hotels, and even palaces that have started to decay and be reclaimed by Mother Nature. We spoke with one of the creators, Dimitri Bourriau (Jahz Design), who believes abandoned places captivate people by evoking mystery, nostalgia, and a sense of the unknown. “The contrast between past human presence and present decay tells silent stories, sparking curiosity about what once was. There’s also an element of adventure—exploring these places feels like stepping into a forgotten world frozen in time.”

So, let’s hop into the post to explore and experience these places through the lenses of these amazing creators!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Greenhouse, France By Dimitri Bourriau

Abandoned glasshouse entrance overgrown with ivy, featuring ornate ironwork and step details.

jahzdesignoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

We continued our conversation with Dimitri, where he also shared how abandoned places reflect history, culture, or societal change.

He wrote: “Abandoned sites serve as time capsules, showcasing architectural styles, technological advancements, and societal priorities of different eras. They also reveal economic downturns, political shifts, and environmental changes—whether it’s a deserted factory symbolizing industrial decline or a forsaken theme park reflecting changing entertainment trends.”
RELATED:
    #2

    The Kelenföld Power Station By Pataki Tamás

    Abandoned control room with green panels and a large circular ceiling design, evoking an eerie atmosphere.

    citromviasz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "What If We Disappeared?" By Romain Veillon

    Abandoned railway overgrown with lush greenery, creating a tunnel-like effect in a forest setting.

    romain_veillon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were curious about what common misconceptions people have about exploring abandoned locations, to which Dimitri replied: “Many assume abandoned places are haunted or inherently dangerous, which isn’t always true. While some have safety hazards, others are relatively stable. Another misconception is that these places are free to enter without consequence—many are still privately owned or protected by laws.”
    #4

    Castle, France By Dimitri Bourriau

    Abandoned place with ivy-covered stone mansion surrounded by overgrown vegetation, exuding an eerie, tranquil atmosphere.

    jahzdesignoff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Italy By Dimitri Bourriau

    Eerie abandoned mansion with ornate architecture and overgrown surroundings under a clear blue sky.

    jahzdesignoff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for ethical considerations, Dimitri shared what people should keep in mind when exploring abandoned places.

    “Respecting the site is crucial: take only photos, leave only footprints. Avoid vandalism or theft, as these places often hold historical significance. It’s also important to check local laws—trespassing can have legal consequences. Lastly, safety should always be a priority, as many abandoned structures are unstable.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Soviet-Era Spa In Georgia By Dimitri Bourriau

    Abandoned place with decaying columns, a central fountain, overgrown plants, and an eerie, open courtyard.

    jahzdesignoff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Where Nature Took Over" By Romain Thiery

    Abandoned, overgrown chapel interior with detailed stone carvings and large windows.

    romainthiery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Dimitri added: “Exploring abandoned places can be an incredible experience, but it should always be done responsibly. Research the location, go with a group for safety, and always respect the history behind the decay. Sometimes, the best way to appreciate these sites is through photography or storytelling rather than physical exploration.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Abandoned Soviet Building By David de Rueda

    Abandoned spacecraft in a dilapidated hangar, surrounded by rusting scaffolding and machinery.

    davidderueda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Historical Palace, Portugal By Pataki Tamás

    Abandoned place with grand staircase and ornate ceiling, showcasing eerie beauty and historical architecture.

    citromviasz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Reactor Core By Guillaume Prugniel J.

    Abandoned place with a circular structure, eerie lighting highlights rusty beams in a desolate industrial setting.

    urbartho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The Sculpture Of Demon In A Decaying Mausoleum In Poland, By Off The Beaten Track

    Eerie abandoned place with a large, imposing stone creature in a dilapidated brick alcove.

    stepoffthebeatentrack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Mint Pastel, Italy By Romain Thiery

    Elegant yet eerie hall in an abandoned place, featuring intricate moldings and faded frescoes.

    romainthiery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Crestfallen By James Kerwin

    Abandoned place with decaying piano in a dusty, sunlit room.

    Light rays burst into a derelict mansion in Belgium, back in early 2014.

    james.kerwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Inner Courtyard Of An Abandoned Palace, Hungary By Anthony & Florent Galasso

    Abandoned places: interior of a deserted multi-story building with balconies and glass windows, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    symphonyofdecay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Abandoned Bus Meant To Be Used For An Irish Bus Museum By Romain Veillon

    Abandoned bus interior, overgrown with moss and plants, showcasing eerie decay and stunning natural reclamation.

    romain_veillon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Italian Villa By Simon

    Abandoned mansion surrounded by overgrown vegetation.

    irnmonkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Abandoned Love Hotel In Japan By Romain Veillon

    Eerie abandoned room with a carriage bed, red curtains, and a knight's armor.

    romain_veillon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Villa, Italy By Simon

    Abandoned place with cracked floor, ornate walls, and a scenic view through an archway.

    irnmonkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    An Abandoned Castle In Poland By The Lost World

    Abandoned place with dilapidated piano in a decaying glass-roofed atrium.

    __the__lost__world__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    By The Lost World

    Overgrown statue in an abandoned place, surrounded by frosty grass and bare trees under a clear sky.

    __the__lost__world__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A Stunning Former Train Station By James Kerwin

    Abandoned structure by a lush river in an overgrown forest, showcasing stunning and eerie beauty.

    james.kerwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Patient Records Storage, Italian Hospital

    A wall of open drawers in an abandoned location, with scattered papers covering the floor, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    abandonagram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Abandoned Place In Italy By Luoghi Abbandonati

    Eerie abandoned place with ornate glass ceiling and doorways, showcasing intricate design and decay.

    abandonedell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Abandoned Place In Italy By Luoghi Abbandonati

    Eerie abandoned place with ornate blue and red walls, arched doorways, and colorful light reflections on the floor.

    abandonedell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    By Kim Zier Photography

    Abandoned castle on Bannerman's Island amid autumn trees, under a cloudy sky.

    KimZierPhotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Disused Water Reservoir In Lithuania By Pamiršta.lt

    Eerie abandoned place with towering columns and a shadowy figure in a dimly lit, circular industrial space.

    Built in the early 20th century, this spectacular reservoir is vaulted by a dome and supported by columns. It is the most beautiful underground reservoir I have ever seen.

    pamirsta.lt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Abandoned Chateau Interior, Belgium

    Abandoned place with decaying furniture, crumbling ceiling, and light streaming through broken windows.

    abandonagram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    By Anna Mika

    Abandoned church interior with colorful light streaming through stained glass windows, highlighting decay and eerie beauty.

    Anna Mika Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Decline Of The Church In Italy By Roman

    Abandoned place with ornate ceiling and sunlight filtering through a window, creating an eerie yet stunning atmosphere.

    romanrobroek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Frescoes In Abandoned Place By Roman

    Luxurious abandoned place with ornate wall designs and a central stone bathtub.

    romanrobroek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Abandoned Building Around Europe By Christian Richter

    Abandoned place with a dusty piano in a decaying room, featuring peeling walls, a broken window, and tattered curtains.

    christianrichter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Abandoned Steel Industry Headquarters By Obsidian Urbex Photography

    Old typewriter in an eerie abandoned room with peeling walls and scattered papers.

    obsidianurbex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Abandoned Place In The Apuseni Mountains By Cristian Lipovan

    Eerie abandoned place with faded religious murals and dimly lit interior, creating a haunting atmosphere.

    cristianlipovan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Well-Preserved Abandoned Monastery In Italy By Cristian Lipovan

    Abandoned courtyard with a central well and overgrown vegetation, featuring eerie, decaying walls and arches.

    cristianlipovan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Round-Shaped Chapel, Czech Republic By Pamiršta.lt

    Abandoned place with ornate wooden pews and detailed frescoes, creating an eerie yet stunning atmosphere.

    This chapel was part of a large three-wing Baroque castle, which has been abandoned for many years. It is distinguished by its round shape and beautiful ceiling, decorated with religious paintings.

    pamirsta.lt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Paintings That People Have Left Behind In Abandoned Buildings, By Romain Veillon

    Abandoned room with intricate ceiling design and peeling mural walls, evoking a stunning and eerie atmosphere.

    romain_veillon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Signal Lugubre By Guillaume Prugniel J.

    Eerie abandoned building at night, illuminated by red light, with a starlit sky and trees surrounding.

    urbartho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Forgotten Piano In Abandoned Place, Europe By Romain Thiery

    Abandoned grand piano and spiral staircase in a decaying room with stained glass window.

    romainthiery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    North American Theatre By Simon

    Eerie abandoned theater with ornate ceiling and peeling walls, showcasing decayed elegance.

    irnmonkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    By Kim Zier Photography

    Abandoned theater with ornate balcony and stained glass ceiling, capturing an eerie and stunning atmosphere.

    KimZierPhotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    By Christian Richter

    Abandoned place with worn stairs leading to a weathered door and peeling walls, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    christianrichter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Eerie Abandoned Mansion In Norway By Britt Marie Bye

    Abandoned white wooden house with gabled roof under a moody sky.

    bybrittm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Abandoned House In Scandinavia By Britt Marie Bye

    Abandoned house in snowy landscape, surrounded by bare trees.

    bybrittm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Blue Boxing Ring By Obsidian Urbex Photography

    Abandoned boxing ring in a dilapidated hall, featuring ornate balconies and a peeling ceiling.

    This once famous venue opened in the early 1960s. It has stood empty since around 2010. There are imminent plans to demolish it.

    obsidianurbex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Abandoned Factory By The Yellow Jackets

    Rusty, abandoned car in an eerie, dimly lit garage.

    ivyphobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Abandoned Factory By The Yellow Jackets

    Rusty vintage car in an abandoned, decaying garage with exposed brick walls.

    ivyphobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Abandoned Crematorium By Cristian Lipovan

    Abandoned place with ornate pillars and peeling walls, showcasing a haunting yet beautiful atmosphere.

    cristianlipovan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Art Installation From Abandoned Places In Cyprus By Andreas Avraam

    Eerie statue in an abandoned building corner with peeling paint and debris.

    Not going to lie but when entering the room of this abandoned house in the United Nations No Mans Land I was terrified for a second. Someone had set up their artwork of sculptures in here, very interesting to see. If anyone knows the artist do let me know in the comments so I can give credit - Nicosia.

    Andrew Avraam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    The Little Corporal By Claire & Frankie The Bull Terriers

    Dog in a tricorn hat sits in an eerie, abandoned room with antique furniture and a cannon wheel.

    alicevankempen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    By Claire & Frankie The Bull Terriers

    Bull terrier on a vintage sofa in an eerie abandoned place, surrounded by peeling wallpaper and old furniture.

    alicevankempen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!