New Mom Saddled With “Real Man” Who Never Helps, Sis Calls It Payback For Insulting Her Kind Hubby

Even though traditional marriages were based on men going to work and women managing the home and kids, this isn’t the case for some of the modern relationships now. The problem is that not everyone is comfortable with these changing roles and might find them bizarre.

That’s exactly why one woman kept mocking her younger sister’s husband when she saw him cooking, cleaning, and taking care of their baby. This led to a huge conflict between the sisters, especially after the older woman got married to a dominating man.

Some people are quick to criticize others without reflecting on their own lives and actions

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she and her husband had an equal marriage, where they both looked after their daughter, cooked, cleaned, and managed chores

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the woman’s elder sister always tried to ruin the things she liked, and she kept making fun of the poster’s husband for being kind and helpful

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The other woman kept insulting her brother-in-law for not being like the stereotypical “alpha male” mold, but later complained about her own husband, who was like that

Image credits: Luxurious_Blueberry

Even though the woman was annoyed with her unhelpful husband, she tried to put her brother-in-law down again, which forced the poster to call her out

Despite the elder sister’s constant putdowns, the couple felt quite secure in their relationship because they each put in a lot of effort for one another. It wasn’t just one person’s responsibility to look after the child or manage the household tasks; both of them took on the roles equally and without complaint.

According to experts, it’s important for partners to put in a lot of effort for each other, without expecting much in return. This is the way that they can maintain a healthy and equal partnership, without resentment building up. Although it’s not fully possible to split things 50/50, they can try their best to lighten each other’s load.

This is exactly what the OP and her husband had been doing, which is why they were proud of their relationship. Unfortunately, the woman’s older sister kept berating her partner for not being a “real man,” simply because he was kind, helpful, and willing to take on household and childcare roles.

This kind of mindset is usually based on the traditional idea of marriage, and professionals state that it can sometimes do more harm than good. The problem is that if men and women are boxed into such rigid roles, it can lead to an imbalance in their relationship, with one person having to take on much more emotional and physical labor.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite the elder sister’s constant mockery, she was shocked when she got married to an “alpha male” kind of guy, and he didn’t help her with any household or child-related tasks. He didn’t want to change nappies, cook, or clean, which meant that the woman had to manage everything on her own.

When the relationship is so one-sided like this, mental health experts state that it can have negative effects on the person who’s managing everything. It also reinforces a power dynamic between partners and might make their connection even more unequal when it comes to money, childcare, and effort.

The problem is that the other woman didn’t seem to realize the hypocrisy of her behavior and kept criticizing her brother-in-law for his kind nature, while also complaining about her unhelpful husband. That’s why the OP couldn’t take it anymore, and she decided to confront her sibling once and for all.

She told the woman that it was her own fault that she was in a toxic marriage because she had chosen that kind of man. She also stood up for her husband and confronted her sibling about her constant negative comments, which must have made the older sister feel shocked.

What do you think about the poster’s outburst, and do you think it was justified? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks sided with the author and told her that her elder sister was simply reaping what she had sown

