Man Mocks Brother-In-Law For Years, Then Uninvites Him From Wedding After He Finally Jokes Back
Woman in a white top holding her head, appearing stressed, illustrating a man uninvited brother in law wedding joke theme.
Family, Relationships

Man Mocks Brother-In-Law For Years, Then Uninvites Him From Wedding After He Finally Jokes Back

Weddings are meant to be celebrations of love, but sometimes, they end up testing it instead.

One Redditor found herself caught in the middle of family drama ahead of her brother’s big day. During a get-together, her husband made what he thought was a harmless joke in front of the groom. The comment didn’t land well, and he was promptly uninvited from the wedding.

In response, the woman decided that if her husband wasn’t welcome, she wouldn’t be attending either—even if it meant not seeing her brother get married. Now, her family is calling her selfish for taking a stand. Read the full story below.

    The woman was stunned to find out her brother had banned her husband from the wedding over a joke

    In solidarity, she made it clear that if he wasn’t going, she wouldn’t be going either

    The author later shared more details in the comments

    Many readers agreed she wasn’t at fault for wanting to skip the wedding

    Others, however, argued she was the one in the wrong

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

