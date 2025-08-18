Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

19YO Basically Raises Sister’s Kid, Snaps At Her When She Criticizes Him For What He Feeds Her
Two women arguing intensely while a toddler eats a banana in a high chair in the background.
Entitled People, Relationships

19YO Basically Raises Sister’s Kid, Snaps At Her When She Criticizes Him For What He Feeds Her

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is a full-time job, something some people don’t fully comprehend before they have a kid. These oblivious parents often have a bad habit of palming off childcare to family members while they carry on as if they’re basically child-free.

One teen who pretty much raises his sister’s toddler reached his limit when she told him she was making her life harder. Frustrated, he told her she could do her own parenting from now on, but has since asked an online community if that was a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    You’re expected to go the extra mile for family, but this teen finally reached the end of his tether

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His sister treats raising her kid as an afterthought, leaving the teen and his folks to do most of the actual parenting

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While the teen was in the middle of his morning routine with his niece, his sister came downstairs and flipped out because he was feeding the toddler bananas

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Irked, the teen told his sister that if she wasn’t happy with how he was raising his niece, she could step up and start doing the parenting for once

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His sister didn’t take it well at all, so now he’s turned to an online community to ask if giving her a reality check was a jerk move

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Life in one household has gotten pretty complicated after OP, 19, stepped up to help raise his sister’s baby. He shared that he lives with his parents, his older sister Ruth, and her 1.5-year-old daughter Scarlet, and that, while Ruth is technically the mom, OP and his parents do most of the actual parenting.

    According to OP, Ruth prioritizes her own wants over her child’s needs. Most of Scarlet’s daily care, from diaper changes to snacks and storytime, falls to her uncle and grandparents. Although OP doesn’t love the arrangement, he admits he’s taken on many responsibilities because he wants Scarlet to grow up surrounded by consistent love, stability, and positive guidance.

    Recently, drama flared up during what seemed like an ordinary moment. After waking from a nap, Scarlet called for her uncle. He followed their usual routine, changing her, reading a book, and offering a snack. That’s when Ruth suddenly came downstairs, noticed her daughter eating bananas, and promptly went bananas. Apparently, she hates the fruit because it’s messy to clean up later.

    Frustrated, OP reminded his sister that if she doesn’t like how he’s raising Scarlet, she’s welcome to start doing it herself, but she lashed back that he has “no right” to judge her parenting and no idea how hard it is being a single mom. Conflicted, OP’s now asking netizens: was he wrong?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    From what OP tells us in his post, his sister is a terrible mom and an awfully entitled one, at that. She clearly thinks the world owes her something, including free childcare, and isn’t shy about demanding it from her family. So, how can OP put her in her place? We went looking for answers. 

    In her article for VeryWellMind, Arlin Cuncic writes that, in general, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. Signs of a sense of entitlement include the need for special treatment, high demands, melodramatic behavior, and a lack of gratitude. 

    According to Cuncic, a number of factors can contribute to a sense of entitlement. It’s a characteristic of narcissism, which may be influenced by how a person was raised, whether adults gave a child special treatment, and societal and cultural factors, among other reasons.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her article for Quick and Dirty Tips, Dr. Monica Johnson suggests a few practical strategies for dealing with someone who has an overwhelming sense of entitlement. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the most useful include first recognizing the signs of entitlement, then practicing assertiveness, setting boundaries, steering clear of reinforcing entitlement, prioritizing self-care, and considering professional support. 

    It sounds like it’s time for OP to set some hard boundaries with his oblivious sister. If she wants any more free parenting, she’s going to have to change her attitude, and perhaps practice a little gratitude for a change. 

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think his sister is entitled to free childcare, or was it time she got a reality check? Let us know in the comments!

    In the comments, readers agreed that the teen was not the jerk in the situation, and slammed his sister for being an absent mother at best

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start charging sis for your time. It will help her prepare for reality.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yo, sis, what happens when I move out? Thought about who takes care of S then? No? Well maybe you should".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start charging sis for your time. It will help her prepare for reality.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yo, sis, what happens when I move out? Thought about who takes care of S then? No? Well maybe you should".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT