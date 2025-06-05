Drama Ensues After Bride Splurges Her $25K Savings And Expects Sis To Fund Her Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, their wedding day is one of the most memorable—if not most memorable—days in people’s lives. Yet, if they want a big celebration, it always costs a lot of money. That’s why some choose to downsize, and give up certain elements to make it more affordable, even if they had in their dream vision.

At the same time, others can’t let go of their visions, just like the woman in today’s story. Only, in her case, the problem is that she doesn’t have any money, she’s borderline broke, and her dream wedding cost at least $50K. So, she came up with a plan for where to get money from, and let’s just say it caused quite a lot of family drama.

More info: Reddit

Weddings are an expensive celebration, and so, newlyweds-to-be have to find ways to pay for a big party, if they want one

A financially irresponsible woman lost all of her money on a multimarketing scheme

Yet, she still hoped to have her dream fancy wedding, even though she couldn’t pay for it herself

She expected her financially responsible sister to chime in with at least $10K

But the sister refused, saying she didn’t want to literally pay for her the woman’s past mistakes

The OP’s sister has always been pretty financially irresponsible. As if she has bought a loan for a simple trip, or the most relevant example – an MLM scheme.

Multimarketing schemes, also known as pyramid schemes, work as a non-salaried workforce sells the company’s products or services, while the earnings of the participants are derived from a pyramid-shaped compensation commission system. Basically, the higher on the pyramid you are (the earlier you join and the more people you bring along), the more you’ll earn.

The thing is that this type of scheme is at least controversial, and at worst illegal, depending on each case. Either way, most of the time, instead of providing financial stability to its participants, it brings the exact opposite to them. The sister from today’s story is no exception.

This lady, dubbed as Chloe, got sucked into one of those “boss babe” types of wellness drink pyramid schemea. You know, those that promote wellness, but in reality they make experts question their addition to health and quality.

Her sister tried to warn her, to save her from giving too much money to it, but that was fruitless – she was convinced it would make her a millionaire. But it didn’t. Instead, she lost her entire $25k savings and was left with basically nothing.

The thing is that she got engaged and has a dream wedding in mind. She’s also set on not letting the fact that she’s essentially broke stop her from having said wedding. As the OP described her, she has “serious main character energy” when it comes to that. This fairytale wedding would cost around $50k+, at least double what this woman lost in MLM – so, very much out of her reach.

So, you wonder what her plan is in a situation like this? Well, the original poster, the bride-to-be’s sister, is the exact opposite when it comes to money. So, she expects her to help out. And by that, she means giving her at least $10K.

At first, she started giving subtle hints about it, hoping the OP would suggest giving money herself, but when she didn’t, she asked straightforwardly. This made the post’s author lose it. Yes, she’s responsible with money, but that doesn’t mean that all of that saving effort should go to funding her sister’s wedding. Especially when this sister was warned against blowing off all of her money and didn’t listen.

This caused the sister to explode over how selfish, unsupportive, and all the things that the OP is. What makes everything worse is the fact that the mom joined in with the “family helps family” narrative.

When it comes to paying for the wedding, yes, sometimes family does chime in on things like that. Especially back in the day, this celebration used to be a parents’ financial burden. Nowadays, it isn’t a given that parents will pay – it always depends on the couple’s financial capabilities, the agreements between members, and everything like that.

It is even less of a given that a sibling would pay for the wedding. So, the OP turned to an online crowd to ask – is she refusing to sacrifice her financial stability because her sister’s irresponsibility is actually such a bad thing as some make it out to be?

Netizens were firm – she wasn’t wrong for doing all of that. As they pointed out, it’s quite likely that if she had agreed to give this money, which is already a huge amount, the sister’s greed would’ve only increased and she would’ve asked for more money along the way. So, yes, she might be painted as a jerk in her family’s eyes, but she might’ve dodged a financial bullet.

What would you have done in the OP’s case? Share your takes in the comments!

Netizens supported the sister, saying she shouldn’t be pressured into paying so much money just because the woman was irresponsible in the past

