Woman Decides To Destroy Child’s Christmas Presents, Because Sister Is “Not Doing Enough For Charity”
Two women having a serious conversation on a couch, reflecting tension around charity and Christmas presents decisions.
Family, Relationships

Many people face family drama in the run-up to Christmas. Maybe it’s just bickering, or perhaps a full-blown war… because despite our best intentions, we can’t all be merry and bright.

The gloves are off between two sisters after a rather wild and unfortunate incident. The younger sibling has told how she spent $200 on gifts for her 18-month-old baby. She blames the shopping spree on excitement but has no regrets.

Her sister, on the other hand, believes she was wasteful and should have given some of that money to charity instead. To teach her a lesson, she destroyed all the gifts – ripping some to shreds. Her act of malice could now see her facing criminal charges.

    These siblings haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, but things came to a head when one completely lost the plot

    Two women having a serious conversation on a couch about charity and Christmas presents in a cozy living room.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    She destroyed her nephew’s Christmas gifts after accusing his mom of not doing enough for charity

    Text excerpt about a woman upset over her sister destroying her child's Christmas presents due to charity concerns.

    Text excerpt showing a woman discussing sister's decision to skip gifts for charity during family dinner conversation.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s decision related to child’s Christmas presents and charity donations.

    Text excerpt about family gifts and charity debate after dinner, highlighting a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents.

    Text excerpt describing a woman leaving quickly and a disaster zone after deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents.

    Text describing gifts smashed or torn apart as a woman decides to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Text discussing a family argument where a woman decides to destroy child's Christmas presents over sister's charity efforts.

    Text about family conflict and Christmas presents, highlighting a woman deciding to destroy child's gifts over charity concerns.

    Torn teddy bear lying on a surface representing a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity dispute.

    Image credits: LifeNorm (not the actual photo)

    She later revealed that it wasn’t the first time her sister had pulled a dodgy stunt

    Text update discussing a woman’s story about her sister not doing enough for charity, leading to destruction of presents.

    Text excerpt about pregnancy and sister relationship struggles, related to woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining how she revealed Christmas gifts to her sister before deciding to destroy them over charity concerns.

    Woman decides to destroy child’s Christmas presents over sister’s lack of charity contribution dispute.

    Text excerpt discussing family opinions on a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity efforts.

    Text excerpt discussing uncertainty about a woman's financial situation and her gift-giving for charity concerns.

    Text excerpt discussing family charity donations, TikTok trend, and impact on woman's decision about child's Christmas presents.

    Woman decides to destroy child's Christmas presents over sister not contributing enough to charity donation debate

    Text excerpt discussing family dynamics, highlighting a woman’s decision involving Christmas presents and charity efforts.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s sister being bossy and stressed, related to a child’s Christmas presents and charity.

    Text excerpt discussing family concerns about sister’s illness and willingness to help, related to woman destroying child's Christmas presents.

    Text excerpt explaining the reasoning behind destroying a child’s Christmas presents related to charity concerns.

    Woman angrily explaining her decision to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity disagreements with sister.

    Image credits: Getty Images(not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents due to sister not doing enough for charity.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining conflicts after deciding to destroy her child’s Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Text on a white background about deciding to go low contact with extended family and not attending the holiday season.

    Text message about refusing help to replace destroyed Christmas presents after charity dispute between sisters.

    Text on a white background discussing a conversation about mental health and settling tensions without attacking.

    Text post explaining woman’s decision to destroy child’s Christmas presents due to sister not contributing enough for charity.

    Image source: TA_ak47

    More details came to light as the woman answered questions from curious netizens

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman destroying a child's Christmas presents over charity efforts dispute.

    Screenshot of online discussion about family conflict involving destroying child's Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Reddit comments discussing woman destroying child’s Christmas presents over sister’s charity efforts, calling for mental help.

    Screenshot of a forum discussing a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity efforts disagreements.

    User comments discussing a woman deciding to destroy child’s Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman deciding to destroy a child's Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Reddit comments discussing woman deciding to destroy child’s Christmas presents over sister’s charity efforts.

    Reddit comments discussing consequences after woman destroys child’s Christmas presents over sister’s charity efforts.

    Screenshot of a heated online discussion about a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity conflicts.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman deciding to destroy a child’s Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    There are many ways to help those less fortunate at Christmas, here are some ideas

    Christmas is a time of giving, and that doesn’t mean only to our families. Millions of people around the world go without a warm meal, let alone gifts, this time of year. There are lots of ways you can make a difference in someone else’s life over the festive season.

    You could consider volunteering at a local food bank or soup kitchen. Many are super busy this time of year and would welcome extra hands. There are various options besides helping with food prep. You can offer to serve meals, pack supplies or make deliveries. There could even be tasks you can do from the comfort of your own home.

    December is a great time to declutter your home and donate clothes, books, toys and other items that you no longer use. Someone out there might need them and your gesture can go a long way.

    A nice idea is to pack boxes of toys and give them to kids who wouldn’t normally be receiving any Christmas presents. You can do the same with a box of everyday essential or toiletries, and hand them out to adults in need.

    Not everyone has family to spend the holidays with. Check in on your elderly or sick neighbors and bring them a meal, or pay them a visit and keep them company. You can also offer to read to the residents of old age homes or children at orphanages.

    Another way to spread some cheer is to support local businesses when doing your Christmas shopping. Buy from small, independent retailers or browse the markets instead of giving your hard-earned cash to huge retailers.

    “Pool together some money to buy a tank of gas for a friend or relative who can’t afford to go home for Christmas,” suggests the Family Life site. It adds that another kind gesture is to recruit several families and adopt a nursing home. “Buy a simple gift for each resident (lotion, slippers, holiday throw blankets, etc) and arrange a time to deliver the gifts.”

    Whatever you choose to do, remember that a little goes a long way and the things you take for granted might mean the world to someone else.

    “You didn’t get angry enough”: many were shocked by the sister’s behavior

    Comment on woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over sister not doing enough for charity, from online discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Comment discussing a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over sister not doing enough for charity.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman deciding to destroy child’s Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Comment expressing strong disapproval of sister's actions related to charity and Christmas presents conflict.

    Comment discussing a woman destroying child's Christmas presents due to sister not doing enough for charity.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a woman who destroyed her child’s Christmas presents over charity disputes.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman deciding to destroy child’s Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman deciding to destroy child's Christmas presents over charity concerns.

    Comment discussing sister not doing enough for charity, sparking woman to destroy child's Christmas presents.

    Family

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello? She's a f#cking psycho! Bin her.

    23
    23points
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does destroying gifts do anything for anyone? She didn't steal "excessive" gifts and give them to a toydrive, which would have been misguided and criminal, but still have some sense of "helping others". Nope, she's lashing out violently against a perceived "evil". It sounds like she is struggling with a mental health problem. Or she's just a b****y narcicist.

    15
    15points
    reply
    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the opposite of giving to charity. Sister is okay wasting money. She didn’t steal the toys to give to charity, she didn’t insist that OP give some of them to charity. She destroyed them, which means hundreds of dollars has been wasted and is now going in the bin. How is that helping anyone? How is that teaching OP any lessons except never to trust her sister?

    4
    4points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the pandas that chose "Misguided but with some good intentions" - no, she's not. She probably doesn't care about charities, she's just using it as an excuse to trot out a holier-than-thou personality wrapped up in a huge dose of uncontrolled bullying (of a toddler, no less) because OP isn't acting the way *she* thinks everybody should. This nutjob should pay to replace everything (by family agreement or legal means, it doesn't matter) and she plus whatever extended family supported her never ever made welcome again. Destroying gifts for a toddler to make a hugely misguided point - JFC!

    11
    11points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should add, I have cut back on a lot of my charitable donations after getting utterly sick of being accosted by chuggers (portmanteau of "charity" and "muggers"). These sorts of people, the ones that don't accept "no" or "not today" as an option, do charities *NO* favours whatsoever. [and, it turns out, more than a few who have proper looking ID cards and everything - total bollocks, they're just scamming people]

    8
    8points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
