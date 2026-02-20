Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Half-Sis Shares She’s Dating Older Guy, Woman Mortified After Learning He’s Her Bio Dad
Couple on a date sharing wine and looking at each other, capturing sister dating bio father theme in a cozy setting.
Family, Relationships

Half-Sis Shares She’s Dating Older Guy, Woman Mortified After Learning He’s Her Bio Dad

1

20

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that some people prefer dating outside their age range. And as long as there is no malice, manipulation, or anything of that sort behind these relationships, there is no problem with them. 

Well, unless you’re the woman from today’s story and you learn that your new boyfriend is… almost your relative! Yeesh! And now that this secret is out in the open, family drama ensues, whether you like it or not. Who’s the person to blame here? We leave you to decide.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    As long as both parties in the relationship are of age and consenting, there is technically nothing wrong with dating with an age gap

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Unless you’re the woman from today’s story, who learned that her boyfriend was basically her relative

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To be more specific, she learned that it was her sister’s biological dad, her mom’s affair partner

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She just laughed, broke up with him, and thought that it was gonna be the end of it, but, oh boy, how wrong she was

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: tornaita

    The mom was so angry that her affair secret was spilled that she couldn’t forgive her daughter for months, which made the whole family uncomfortable

    The OP is a product of her mom’s affair with a man who didn’t want the kid. Yet, it doesn’t mean the girl didn’t have a good upbringing. Well, if you don’t mention the fact that she didn’t really look like her family, since she inherited her dad’s traits, and that made her feel a little bit out of place. 

    When the girl was 17, her mom introduced her to her biological dad, so she knew who he was, and still, he didn’t want to be involved in her life. Fast forward years into the future, the original poster’s sister starts dating an older guy, as it had always been her type. When she shared a pic of him with the OP, the woman realized – this guy was her dad! 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She didn’t tell her that right away, as mom made her swear to her not to spill the beans about the affair. But after a few days, the woman still decided to inform her sister – it was the right thing to do. She had to have full information on who she was getting involved with. This guy was her mom’s lover, after all! 

    The sister didn’t take the news in a bad way, as she just laughed and broke up with him. The person who was unhappy with the secret coming out was the mom – she even called her daughter a traitor for spilling her secret, and kept making comments about how she cannot be trusted. 

    Well, on one hand, we can understand where the mom is coming from – her secret she wanted to keep hidden ended up out in the open. Since all people have secrets, some smaller, some bigger, you can at least partially imagine how she felt. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, secrets about affairs and similar intimate immoralities are one of the most common types of things people like to keep private. So statistically speaking, it’s rather likely that at least some of you can relate to her not wanting the fact of her affair coming out. 

    On the other hand, it’s not like the daughter spilled it out of malice – she did it only to warn her sister about who she was getting involved with. Ultimately, this man was not only her mom’s lover, but he was her sister’s dad – that’s a big fact you cannot really hide. 

    What if they had gotten more serious? The truth might still have come out later on, but it would have been more serious. Not only would it complicate the couple’s relationship, but that of one of the sisters, too. The sister likely would have been very hurt that the OP knew the fact but never shared it. 

    And broken trust is never easy to fix, especially when it comes to siblings. They are the people you trust to be open with you; their betrayal might be deeply painful, which can impact the kinship for years to come. So, netizens easily agreed – the woman wasn’t wrong to spill her mom’s secret. This way, only the mom’s feelings were bruised, but no one was too seriously impacted. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you agree with such an opinion? Please, share your takes in the comments!

    Netizens didn’t agree with the mom in their eyes, the woman did the right thing by spilling the tea and informing her sister who she was getting involved with

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    20

    1

    20

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine if they got engaged and did the meet the family thing?

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine if they got engaged and did the meet the family thing?

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT