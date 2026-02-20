Half-Sis Shares She’s Dating Older Guy, Woman Mortified After Learning He’s Her Bio Dad

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that some people prefer dating outside their age range. And as long as there is no malice, manipulation, or anything of that sort behind these relationships, there is no problem with them.

Well, unless you’re the woman from today’s story and you learn that your new boyfriend is… almost your relative! Yeesh! And now that this secret is out in the open, family drama ensues, whether you like it or not. Who’s the person to blame here? We leave you to decide.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

As long as both parties in the relationship are of age and consenting, there is technically nothing wrong with dating with an age gap

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unless you’re the woman from today’s story, who learned that her boyfriend was basically her relative

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be more specific, she learned that it was her sister’s biological dad, her mom’s affair partner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She just laughed, broke up with him, and thought that it was gonna be the end of it, but, oh boy, how wrong she was

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tornaita

The mom was so angry that her affair secret was spilled that she couldn’t forgive her daughter for months, which made the whole family uncomfortable

The OP is a product of her mom’s affair with a man who didn’t want the kid. Yet, it doesn’t mean the girl didn’t have a good upbringing. Well, if you don’t mention the fact that she didn’t really look like her family, since she inherited her dad’s traits, and that made her feel a little bit out of place.

When the girl was 17, her mom introduced her to her biological dad, so she knew who he was, and still, he didn’t want to be involved in her life. Fast forward years into the future, the original poster’s sister starts dating an older guy, as it had always been her type. When she shared a pic of him with the OP, the woman realized – this guy was her dad!

ADVERTISEMENT

She didn’t tell her that right away, as mom made her swear to her not to spill the beans about the affair. But after a few days, the woman still decided to inform her sister – it was the right thing to do. She had to have full information on who she was getting involved with. This guy was her mom’s lover, after all!

The sister didn’t take the news in a bad way, as she just laughed and broke up with him. The person who was unhappy with the secret coming out was the mom – she even called her daughter a traitor for spilling her secret, and kept making comments about how she cannot be trusted.

Well, on one hand, we can understand where the mom is coming from – her secret she wanted to keep hidden ended up out in the open. Since all people have secrets, some smaller, some bigger, you can at least partially imagine how she felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, secrets about affairs and similar intimate immoralities are one of the most common types of things people like to keep private. So statistically speaking, it’s rather likely that at least some of you can relate to her not wanting the fact of her affair coming out.

On the other hand, it’s not like the daughter spilled it out of malice – she did it only to warn her sister about who she was getting involved with. Ultimately, this man was not only her mom’s lover, but he was her sister’s dad – that’s a big fact you cannot really hide.

What if they had gotten more serious? The truth might still have come out later on, but it would have been more serious. Not only would it complicate the couple’s relationship, but that of one of the sisters, too. The sister likely would have been very hurt that the OP knew the fact but never shared it.

And broken trust is never easy to fix, especially when it comes to siblings. They are the people you trust to be open with you; their betrayal might be deeply painful, which can impact the kinship for years to come. So, netizens easily agreed – the woman wasn’t wrong to spill her mom’s secret. This way, only the mom’s feelings were bruised, but no one was too seriously impacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you agree with such an opinion? Please, share your takes in the comments!

Netizens didn’t agree with the mom – in their eyes, the woman did the right thing by spilling the tea and informing her sister who she was getting involved with

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT