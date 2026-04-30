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Some older siblings become something closer to a second parent without anyone officially appointing them to the role. They show up to the school meetings, take the kid to the doctor, and are the first call when something goes wrong in the middle of the night. They do it out of love, and they do it without complaint, because the alternative is leaving a child without a reliable adult in their corner.

One 23-year-old had been that person for her nine-year-old brother for years. She babysat, she stayed overnight, she was the stable presence in his life. It only took one well-intended moment to bring everything she had built with her family to come crashing down in about thirty seconds.

More info: Reddit

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Some older siblings become something closer to a second parent without anyone officially giving them the title

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This 23-year-old had been taking care of her little brother for years, taking him to doctor appointments, school meetings, and overnight stays

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Image credits: vanyazhdanya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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One night while babysitting, the little brother woke up screaming from a nightmare and asked his sister if he could sleep with her in her bed

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Their mother came home at 3:30 am, called the whole scene inappropriate, and dragged the terrified boy back to her room

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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By morning, the mom had sent a flood of messages calling her daughter inappropriate and proclaiming that she would be taking some time and distance from her

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The boy’s nightmares are thought to be connected to the loss of their father, who had cancer when the child was still very young

A 23-year-old had moved out of her mom’s house but still regularly went back to babysit her nine-year-old brother, “Ben,” whenever their mom pulled overnight shifts. She had been taking care of him for years—school meetings, doctor appointments, etc. Ben was a cool kid with a history of intense nightmares, which had him screaming and occasionally climbing into their mom’s bed for comfort.

On the night in question, she had put Ben to bed and settled into the guest room when he appeared at her door at around 11 pm, upset and shaken from a nightmare. Half asleep, she said yes when he asked to climb in. He fell asleep almost immediately, and so did she. At 3:30 a.m., her mother threw open the bedroom door, grabbed Ben, and yelled: “What the hell are you doing?”

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The text exchange the next morning was brief and confusing. Her mom told her to back off and give her space. That night, a flood of messages arrived accusing her of being inappropriate, saying she would be hiring a professional babysitter going forward, and telling her not to make contact for a while. The OP was thoroughly confused, especially considering they were both fully clothed.

The OP shared that they lost their dad to cancer, and Ben’s nightmares were thought to be partly connected to that loss. Their mother had been a functioning alcoholic for most of her older daughter’s childhood, had been unfaithful to their father during his illness, and had a history of being overly critical. The daughter had been patching things up purely to stay in Ben’s life.

Image credits: bristekjegor / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Sleep experts say that allowing a child to climb into bed with you after a nightmare is not inappropriate, but it is not technically recommended either. Not for any sinister reason, but because it sends the child an unintended message that their own bed is the source of the problem. That said, a half-asleep adult at 11pm making an instinctive decision to comfort a scared child is not a safeguarding issue. It is just Tuesday.

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The Raising Children Network notes that recurrent or particularly intense nightmares in children are often connected to daytime stress and unresolved emotional experiences. Traumatic events are a significant trigger. Ben lost his father to cancer at a young age and witnessed some horrible things during it. The fact that his nightmares are frequent and intense is grief that has nowhere else to go while he is asleep.

There is also something worth noting about Ben’s place in this family dynamic. Experts at Red Rock Fertility point out that second children often receive the benefit of an experienced parent but considerably less undivided attention than the first child did. In this case, the age gap is enormous, the mother works overnight shifts, and the primary consistent caregiver in Ben’s life has been his older sister.

The mother’s reaction was not about what she saw. It was about everything that came before it: a difficult history, unresolved resentment, and a daughter she has never fully trusted. Ben was safe, comforted, and asleep. The internet recognized that immediately, even if his mother could not. Hopefully, there is some family therapy in their near future!

Do you think this was inappropriate? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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The internet was left speechless by this concerned sister’s story, urging her to seek professional help to mend their relationship

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