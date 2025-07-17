Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Gets Revenge On Sister’s Bad Ex By Convincing His Wife To Unknowingly Name Their Baby After Her
Young couple admiring their newborn baby in a bright room, highlighting baby naming and family dynamics.
Entitled People, Relationships

Lady Gets Revenge On Sister’s Bad Ex By Convincing His Wife To Unknowingly Name Their Baby After Her

I have had quite a few friends who got their hearts broken because of a guy who had an affair while dating them. I swear, cheaters deserve a special place in hell because sometimes, their actions not only end a relationship, but also traumatize a person.

Even this cheater deserves to be punished, for he forged his fiancée’s signature so he could give their baby a name that he knew she hated. Of course, she dumped him, but it was her sister who made sure he never forgot her. Read on to see how she took revenge!

More info: Reddit

    Cheaters and liars honestly deserve a special place in hell for all the people they traumatize

    Image credits: bristekjegor / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s sister (Sara) got pregnant, so she got engaged to her boyfriend (Paul), who got sick of her complaints about her pregnancy issues

    Image credits:

    Image credits: pixaflow / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since their due date was on Feb 14, Paul’s parents suggested naming the baby “Valentino”, but Sara hated it and thankfully, Paul agreed to a different name

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During delivery, the doctors found a tumor on Sara’s uterus, so she had a hysterectomy, while sneaky Paul named their kid Valentino in the forms

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He even forged Sara’s signature, so she dumped him and changed their son’s name, but Paul disappeared after that, only to marry his affair partner 6 months later

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Sara was angry, but she couldn’t do anything about it, until 6 years later, when Paul’s wife (Jane) came to the salon where the poster worked as a hairdresser

    Image credits:

    Jane was pregnant, so the poster suggested her sister’s real name, which is very unique, and she really did use it, so Paul will now never forget her

    Today’s story has quite a frustrating start, as the original poster (OP) tells us about her sister (Sara), who got pregnant with her boyfriend (Paul), so the couple got engaged. However, things quickly escalated when she started facing some pregnancy issues. Apparently, her fiancé got sick of her complaining about all the issues.

    Pregnancy is already a stressful task mentally and physically, so of course, complaining about it is only natural. He’s lucky that he doesn’t have to go through it, but the least he can do is be supportive. To make things worse, the due date was Feb 14, which irked Sara as she wanted her son’s day to be his alone. She was further livid when Paul’s parents insisted on naming their son “Valentino”. Tacky much?

    Thankfully, he agreed that they would give the baby a normal name, but the fellow didn’t stay true to his word. Fast forward during the delivery, when the doctors found a tumor on the back of her uterus, and sadly, they had to perform a hysterectomy immediately. While Sara was in surgery, annoying Paul named their son “Valentino” and even had the audacity to forge her signature on the forms!

    Of course, she dumped him, but he just vanished after that, even though she was willing to split custody. Here’s where the plot thickens, as a few months later, they found out that he had gotten married to the woman he was having an affair with while Sara was pregnant! Sadly, research suggests that cheating is common, and 10% of fathers-to-be cheat on their partners during pregnancy.

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As miserable as that statistic sounds, it has been observed that the victim (in this story, Sara) might face emotional pain, sadness, or anger, and this distress can also lead to anxiety. OP’s sister was also angry, but since she couldn’t do anything about it, all she did was file for child support. Again, cheater Paul paid very infrequently, but that’s not the end of his disgraceful behavior.

    Apparently, his wife (Jane) has no clue that she was actually the “other woman” and that Paul has a kid! Six years later, when pregnant Jane showed up at a salon where OP worked as a hairdresser, she knew this was her chance to get revenge for her sister, and boy did she make the most of it! 

    Jane was stuck in a conundrum where she couldn’t decide what to name her baby, and she didn’t like any of the suggestions that Paul had made. OP sneakily suggested using the name “Sara”, which is just dubbed for the story. Apparently, her sister’s real name is the female version of a male family relative who had passed away after her birth.

    It was unique and just what Jane had been looking for! Sure enough, when the poster stalked her Facebook a couple of months later, she found out that Jane had really stuck with it. Now, Paul will be reminded of OP’s sister every time he says his daughter’s name! Wow, that was one dark revenge, which netizens were all too delighted to hear.

    What about you? Did you enjoy it as well? Let us know in the comments below!

    Folks couldn’t believe how shameless Paul was, and applauded the poster for taking such fulfilling revenge

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

