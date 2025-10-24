Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Scapegoats Aunt For Niece’s Issues, Shocked When The Real Problem Turns Out To Be The Parents
Young boy dressed in wizard costume holding a feather and book, symbolizing nephew in sister accuse favoring nephew niece context.
Family, Relationships

Family Scapegoats Aunt For Niece’s Issues, Shocked When The Real Problem Turns Out To Be The Parents

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s completely normal to prefer some people over others in your life. Well, not in all situations, especially not those where family is included. For example, a parent or a relative favoring one kid over the other shouldn’t really be a thing. That’s why when things like that happen, drama is bound to ensue. 

Just like in this story, where the woman was accused of favoring her nephew over her niece. Only she didn’t know that this accusation didn’t really come from her actions – there was something deeper to it. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    While favoritism can be completely normal in some situations, in a family, that shouldn’t happen

    Family walking together in a field with sister accuse favoring nephew niece concerns about fair treatment.

    Image credits: Jessica Rockowitz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman was accused of favoring her nephew over her niece, but she denied it

    Sister accuses favoring nephew over niece in family dispute involving children’s attention and care concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing adoption and family dynamics involving a sister accusing favoring nephew and niece issues.

    Text discussing a sister accusing favoritism towards nephew Ben over niece Lily, mentioning shared interests.

    Text about a sister accusing favoring nephew and niece, with a personal story about a child’s love for Harry Potter audiobooks.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a sister accusing favoritism while discussing plans involving her nephew and niece, feeling upset.

    Text discussing a sister accusing favoritism toward nephew and niece over shared family activities and expenses.

    Young boy dressed as wizard holding feather and old book outdoors, symbolizing sister accuse favoring nephew niece theme.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman said there was no favoritism involved, as she simply has more in common with the boy

    Text showing a sister accuse favoring nephew niece by insisting on equal expensive gifts and questioning spending time with Ben.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing adoption issues and immaturity, relating to sister accuse favoring nephew niece family dynamics.

    Text showing a sister accuse favoring nephew niece conflict with Anna mad at Michelle over dissing her kid causing tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a sister accusing of favoring nephew and niece regarding an expensive gift and trip payment issue.

    Text about sister accusing of favoring niece over nephew and gifting an expensive birthday present to niece.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a sister addressing accusations of favoring her nephew and niece by explaining birthday gifts she already bought.

    Image credits: LindyG12

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman shopping in a toy aisle, highlighting sister accuse favoring nephew niece issues with family gift choices.

    Image credits: Ansarrio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This explanation didn’t sit right with the girl’s mom, and she kept going off about said favoritism

    Text message update about sister accusing favoring nephew and niece regarding birthday gifts and YouTube comments.

    Sister accusing of favoring nephew over niece after discussions about enjoying electronics at school.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about sister accusing favoring nephew and niece during a family gathering with grandchildren and pregnancy news.

    Text discussing a sister accusing favoring nephew niece after finding out the baby's gender early with a test.

    Text excerpt showing a sister accuse favoring nephew niece in a family dispute over the only granddaughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background discussing a sister accusing favoring nephew and niece during a family argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four children playing together on a trampoline by a lake, illustrating family dynamics with sister accuse favoring nephew niece theme.

    Image credits: Shalev Cohen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Yet, her constant talks about it started to shine a light on the fact that the issue might be something else

    Text excerpt discussing a sister accusing favoring nephew and niece, focusing on family dynamics and challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing concern about Lily’s attention problems linked to sister accuse favoring nephew niece issue.

    Text discussing sister accusing favoring nephew and niece, feeling competitive and second best in family relations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text snippet showing a sister accuse favoring nephew niece issue as emotions shift from anger to hugs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a sister who accuses favoring nephew and niece while planning a trip to an American Girl store.

    Woman looking frustrated while talking to her sister, accused of favoring nephew and niece during a family discussion.

    Image credits: LindyG12

    After some family fights, the mom ended up revealing that the girl might have some attention problems and that her being insecure about it resulted in the accusations of favoritism

    The OP’s older sisters have a total of four kids. Yet, in today’s story, two of them will take the spotlight. You see, the post’s author has quite a lot in common with her nephew Ben, while with her niece Lily, not that much. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For example, Ben loves Harry Potter, so the woman decided to take him to Universal Studios for his birthday. The thing is that Lily hates things like thrill rides and Harry Potter, so why should the woman spend her money on someone who would be miserable on the trip? Still, it didn’t stop family members from accusing the woman of favoring the boy over the girl. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It even went to the extent of causing a fight between family members, as they started dragging each other’s kids for their quirks. For instance, Ben’s issues that stem from the mistreatment he experienced before his adoption, or Lily’s lack of interests beyond YouTube and whininess. 

    Lily’s mom was especially pressed on defending her girl’s case, saying she doesn’t have a YouTube problem, as everyone, including her teachers, says. Well, turns out in this case, the mom was kind of wrong.

    Apparently, it’s suspected that the girl might actually have some attention problems. And the whole debate about the trip made her mother especially insecure about it, thinking the OP might actually prefer her sister’s kid instead of hers, and that’s why she lashed out. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young girl using smartphone in classroom while a sister accuses favoring nephew and niece in background discussion.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    After this whole family incident, Lily’s parents said that they would get the girl evaluated for any issues she might have. After all, the possibility of it having to do with attention is not unrealistic – in the United States, around 1 in 10 kids aged 3-17 have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). That accounts for millions of children solely in the US. 

    Just as the disorder’s name suggests, it’s a condition that affects a person’s ability to pay attention and can make them hyperactive and impulsive. In addition to that, it can cause a person, especially a child, to have low self-esteem, troubled relationships, and to do poorly in school. 

    Sounds a little similar to Lily, as far as we know her, doesn’t it? Of course, we’re far from being able to diagnose her properly, but we can speculate on the given information. And while there’s no definite cure for ADHD, luckily, there is treatment that can make it more bearable, so Lily’s situation seems to have a bright future if she’s diagnosed with it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After all, it’s pretty commonly agreed that receiving a proper diagnosis is the first key in dealing with mental health problems. Yes, there’s a risk of stigmatizing, which isn’t that nice.

    At the same time, it also provides a personal sense of belonging to a community of people who have similar mental health problems and possible treatment options. You know, it’s always better to tackle the problem than to ignore it – that’s something that today’s story is the perfect example of. 

    Netizens full-heartedly agree with this sentiment – in their eyes, the girl really needs therapy. But do you agree with it? We’re eager to hear all your takes in the comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens thought that the girl definitely has some kind of attention-related problems and urged that she see a professional

    Comment discussing parenting advice, mentioning sister accuse favoring nephew niece and concerns about phone use for children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter expressing relief about their family avoiding sister accuse favoring nephew niece drama online.

    Commenter expressing disbelief over a sister accusing favoring nephew and niece, highlighting family tension and emotional moments.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister accusing favoritism toward nephew and niece in a family debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on family fairness, discussing sister accuse favoring nephew niece in a thoughtful online forum post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing sister accuse favoring nephew niece, focusing on YouTube use and managing children's screen time.

    Commenter questions sister accusing favoring nephew, discussing family tensions and issues between niece and nephew.

    Online comment discussing sister accused of favoring nephew and niece, highlighting family favoritism and behavior issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the annoyance of a nine-year-old, reflecting tensions in a sister accuse favoring nephew niece family dispute.

    Comment reading middle child syndrome addressing sister accuse favoring nephew niece in an online discussion.

    Commenter discussing challenges of sister accused of favoring nephew and niece, highlighting family dynamics and interests.

    Comment discussing parenting challenges and exhaustion related to sister accuse favoring nephew niece in family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a sister accusing favoritism toward nephew and niece in a family financial dispute.

    Text post discussing a sister accuse favoring nephew niece over birthday gifts and parenting concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a horrible and exhausting family. I feel so badly for all the kids whose parents openly think that some are better than others and you should love people of your same gender more than those that aren't. But it was *my* thing to have a disabled kid, and she's ruined it! You should love girls more! Christ on a crutch, if that's the part they are saying out loud, I shudder to think what they actually believe. I think the best thing for OP to do is stay in touch with the kids and when they need to escape, facilitate that, but I would find an exciting job away from them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a horrible and exhausting family. I feel so badly for all the kids whose parents openly think that some are better than others and you should love people of your same gender more than those that aren't. But it was *my* thing to have a disabled kid, and she's ruined it! You should love girls more! Christ on a crutch, if that's the part they are saying out loud, I shudder to think what they actually believe. I think the best thing for OP to do is stay in touch with the kids and when they need to escape, facilitate that, but I would find an exciting job away from them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT