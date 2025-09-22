However, the significance of wise, beautiful, or simply catchy phrases can sometimes be far more important to people than any amount of money. Simply because such a phrase can often truly change a person's life. As it happened, for example, with the heroes of this collection of stories.

For Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger, already an established movie superstar , earned $17 million, which, given his character's laconicism, translated into roughly $21,000 per word. That is, for just one of his iconic phrases, "Hasta la vista, baby," the actor earned way more than for the entire first Terminator movie.

#1 When someone closed passed away, instead of the usual b******t like ‘they are i a better place now’, someone said: ‘they are worth every single tear’.

RELATED:

#2 When people would ask my science teacher a question, he loved to respond to them with more questions. He would lead you through a series of answers, leading up to the answer to the question that you initially asked. Then he would say, “See how smart you are, you knew the answer the whole time.” I always loved Mr. Leonard for that.

#3 When my dad was diagnosed with a terminal illness, everyone just kept saying everything would be okay. I had a customer at the time say with an online sale when we were chatting:



“Tough days ahead”



It was so simple but he was the only person who was honest with me. Everyone else was lying/trying to protect my feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a thread on AskReddit that was created a couple of months ago by the user u/Imaginary_Ride_6185, who asked netizens, "What's a single sentence someone said that stuck with you forever?" As it turns out, such situations happen quite often in people's lives, so the thread has become really popular. As of today, the thread has over 6K upvotes and nearly 4K various comments. The stories range from touching to funny, from sad to moralizing, and discussions of these stories unfold. Sometimes it even reaches the point of revelation, as people from different parts of the world were touched by roughly the same phrase.

#4 When I was learning how to drive some 35 years ago, an adult friend told me the most important thing was, "Always expect everyone else to do something stupid."



True to this day. Never forgot it.

#5 A lack of preparation on your part does not make for an emergency on mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 "The opposite of love is not hate but to be ignored." This will sit with me forever.

It so happens that many of the phrases you'll read or hear here are somehow related to death or some serious illness. This is not surprising, as anyone faced with the inevitable begins to think differently, reconsiders their own life, and perceives everything around them from a completely new angle. And along with them, we rethink the meaning of words, too. For example, as in one of the stories told here, a pre-med student automatically said to a terminally ill patient the "standard" words that they understood their suffering - only to receive a gentle but firm answer: "No, you don't understand..." So it's at this very moment that you involuntarily begin to reflect on the frailty of existence, and how far all our words, so beautiful and so empty, are from the truth in the face of the inevitable end. It's frightening, but it also makes us - even if only briefly - become more human. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I had a therapist tell me once “when you start to get healthy, people will start to get angry.” Mind blowing 🤯 truth right there! The minute I started setting healthy boundaries in my life the worst offenders, my family, got madddddd! But my life is better for it so thank you Rhonda!

#8 “ no one thinks about you as much as you do”

Sounds in text very rude but in context it was very loving. Genuinely changed my perspective on myself.



No one analyzes your actions and words and looks like we do to ourselves. No one thinks about the small things you don’t like, the embarrassing moments that keep you awake or the outfit malfunctions. You’re not that important. Thank god.

That means you aren’t that bad.

I’ve gained so much self love from thinking this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 “He’s not there.” My husband said this to me gently when I couldn’t leave my father’s casket. I will always remember that he’s not there, he’s in my heart and will be forever.

A separate category of stories from our collection contains motivational phrases that, in one way or another, encourage people to overcome life's various difficulties. But almost every motivational phrase is actually based either on completely empty "generalities" or on the speaker's personal experience - and this experience can be completely irrelevant. My favorite example is Thomas Edison and his classic phrase: "Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration." A formula that, by and large, worked perfectly for only one person - Edison himself. The fact is that the great inventor lacked theoretical education, which he always compensated for with numerous experiments and an absolutely superhuman work ethic and stamina. Competitors joked that just a year at university would’ve replaced Edison's decade of failed experiments - but then he wouldn't be Edison, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Be kind to yourself like you do for others.

#11 "You're smarter than everyone here. You shouldn't be working in a factory. Go to school, keep your head down and learn something."



Told to me by a factory collegue when I broke down from packing sausages the entire day when I was 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Not a sentence but a sound. The day I graduated from college. My dad cheered the loudest in the room. Still makes me beam years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humanity has wielded words for many thousands of years, and they’re truly one of the most powerful tools we've ever had. Words can be a weapon, and they can be a shield. They can lift you to the skies, or they can bring you crashing down to earth. Many people underestimate the power of words - and completely in vain. "Our words carry enormous weight. More than we sometimes think," says Michael S. Hyatt, a famous speaker, podcaster, and the author of books about leadership. "They often impact people for decades, providing either the courage to press on or one more reason to give up." By the way, here's another wise quote for you, in addition to those you've already read here.

#13 Roughly it was:



"You know those people who just light up your life and make you feel warm and fuzzy? You don't realise they do it till they're gone...



I'm so glad you're back".

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I can’t remember the exact words, but it was something my Home Ec teacher in high school said about her teaching style: “Some teachers think that you have to be harsh on students to teach properly, but I’ve always found kindness to be just as effective”.



For some reason it always stuck with me and reminded me that kindness isn’t a weakness, and shouldn’t be treated as such.

#15 My mom has Alzheimer’s and right before she lost the ability to speak she said with complete lucidity one day “you know, I’m not sure what’s going to happen but I’m not afraid.” I think about this every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, we do believe you'll find these three dozen or so stories very interesting and useful to read, so please feel free to scroll the list to the very end; it's truly worth reading, just believe me. And, well, if you have your own tale about the wisest or simply catchiest words you've ever heard, why not share it in the comments below?

#16 The day are long but the years are short.



So true, especially now that my children are grown.

#17 "Just cos the person you're with is the right person for you doesn't mean you're the right person for them" 🤯.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 You wouldn’t worry so much about what others thought of you, if you knew how seldom they did.

#19 "You're just too much of everything." As I was excitedly explaining how I was the first in 4 generations to seek higher education.



Never lost my twinkle so quickly. I was just excited to share some great news.



Edit: Thank you to everyone for their support. I am in a much better place and have been for a while now. I've graduated, and I'm extremely thankful for the journey that I've endured. Without it, I wouldn't be me. 🫶.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I was tied up and taken in the middle of the night to this Christian boys home/boot camp thing. Absolutely the most miserable time of my life. While I was there we had a flood and we were helping these coast guards fill these bags up with sand. I wasn’t allowed to talk to anyone in the boys home but I was allowed to talk to the coast guard I was helping. I ended up confiding in him about how I ended up there and how much I hated it. He told me he also hated where he was at and that he was stuck there too. It was nice to have something relatable with someone for once, but at one point he told me “Nothing lasts forever.” and that always stuck with me.

I feel like everyone thinks of good things ending when they hear “nothing lasts forever.” But to hear it in that context was actually reassuring. Knowing that no matter how much I hated where I was and how miserable I was, it wouldn’t last forever. I carried that quote with me the rest of the time I was at that place.



In case anyone is curious, the place I went to was called Anchor Academy. There’s actually a small documentary about it online called “The Anchor Home For Boys - Tough Love or A***e?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My girlfriend once said to me;



“I know things are tough, i know you are stressed and you can talk to me, but you can’t bring it home”



She was right. I owe her a lot.

#22 “Assume ignorance, not malice.”.

#23 I’m a mom of three young children. Going out by myself, I hear “you’ve got your hands full!” So so often. One time a guy told me, “you’re doing a really great job, being a mom is hard.” And dang, I needed that 😭.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 “A tree that has borne fruit cannot look like a sapling.”



Said, supportively, about unrealistic expectations for mothers’ bodies.

#25 ‘No you don’t understand’. I was a pre-med college student and volunteering at a hospital. A chronically ill patient was telling me about their pain and reflexively I said ‘I understand’. He said ‘no you really don’t’. That struck me and I’ve never said it again in all 10 years I’ve been in medicine. Now I say ‘I really can’t understand, but I want to help as best I can’.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 "And for God's sake, don't pay for it."



- My father, concluding the "s*x talk.".

#27 It wasn’t long ago, but it was one of the most impactful sentences of my life



she said, “there’s nothing wrong with you, you’re just different”



i’m bipolar and all my life i felt like there was something wrong with me, i just didn’t know what. that’s literally what i said to her. we haven’t been dating long, but i felt the need to tell her about my disorder and all i was met with was understanding and acceptance



it’s made me realise that i should try to love myself and accept this part of me, that im worthy of love and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "Dont worry about it. If this is the worst problem I have today, I am truly blessed. "

- when I said Sorry to the guy behind me in line at Lowes because my order had an issue, and they were having trouble ringing me up.

#29 "ive seen plastic bags go further in life than you".

#30 “you have a wonderful smile, i wish i saw more of it”, i was a depressed teenager and its the only “smile more” actually made me smile more 🤣.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My Mother said, when I was 11yrs old, that she was supposed to love me, but just didn't like me enough. We are no contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 "When you have a problem that can't be fixed with money, that's the moment you realize you have a real problem". - Grandma.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 “I’ve never understood you and I don’t think I want to either”



Said by my best friend of over a decade. We no longer speak.

#34 "I wish you didn't have to work so much" - my mom's last coherent words to me as I was having to rush downstairs to work in the ER.

#35 “The last guy who was perfect ended up getting crucified”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT