Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It
Couples, Relationships

“I’m Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people believe that dating as a single parent is just too complicated. And it’s true – it can be. However, as kids grow up and become more and more independent, the parents might find themselves with more time on their hands and maybe even a newfound curiosity to jump back into the dating pool.

This redditor only decided to jump in after her adult kids had a “come to Jesus” talk with her. They believed that their mother was spending too much time alone, so they encouraged her to start dating again; and she did. But despite being a single mom herself, she swore she wouldn’t date single dads.

If you’re wondering why the OP took such a stance regarding dating, scroll down to find her story in detail below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an award-winning relationship intelligence expert, Railey Molinario, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

You May Also Like:

Single parents of all ages might find themselves interested in dating again

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

This mom of two decided to start dating again but despite being a single parent herself, she swore off any single dads out there

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Image credits: AnnaStills / Envato (not the actual photo)

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ebelodedova / Envato (not the actual photo)

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Image credits: Professional-Pace416

Single parents might be hesitant to go back to dating for numerous reasons

There are many reasons why single parents might be hesitant to get back into the dating world; for instance, having to make sure there are no scheduling conflicts between date nights and soccer tournaments or having to cancel movie nights because of yet another virus the little one brought back from kindergarten. Needless to say, it can get pretty tiresome.

Discussing dating as a single parent, relationship intelligence expert Railey Molinario, too, noted that it can become quite a task. “It often requires balancing multiple responsibilities and making decisions with the children’s well-being in mind,” she pointed out in a recent interview with Bored Panda. “A single parent may face unique scheduling constraints, have less flexibility, and prioritize stability over spontaneity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing just how challenging parenthood—and dating as a single parent—can be, single moms and dads might choose not to double the trouble and look for partners without kids. “Many single parents hesitate to date others with children because parenting demands so much time, energy, and attention. They may recognize that adding another set of children into the mix could overcomplicate things, especially if they’re navigating co-parenting arrangements or limited availability,” Molinario said.

“Some people may want to keep their roles as parents and partners more separate, looking for a relationship that feels like a break from parenting instead of an extension of it,” the expert added. “This hesitation is usually a sign of self-awareness, where individuals understand what they need to feel fulfilled in both their family and romantic lives.”

“For single parents, the key is finding someone who respects their journey, shares their values, and can integrate into their life smoothly,” expert says

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to Molinario, childfree adults may have more freedom in terms of time, energy, and resources for dating; however, age and parental status don’t limit someone’s chances of finding a fulfilling relationship. Moreover, she believes that many people find greater clarity and confidence in their 40s and beyond, which can make dating even more rewarding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For single parents, the key is finding someone who respects their journey, shares their values, and can integrate into their life smoothly. While it may take patience, there are plenty of potential partners who value the life experience and wisdom single parents bring to a relationship,” the expert noted.

With or without children, it’s important for people to think long and hard about what they (don’t) want from a partner or the relationship. While she didn’t expand much on what she wanted in a potential partner, the OP made it pretty clear on what she didn’t, and that was a single dad. However, some of them tried approaching her nevertheless.

“Preferences in dating are deeply personal and shaped by our life experiences, needs, and boundaries. Pushing someone to date against their values can lead to misalignment,” Molinario pointed out. “With relationship intelligence, people honor not only their own preferences but also others’ autonomy and boundaries. True compatibility comes from respecting each other’s needs without forcing change—each person deserves to feel accepted as they are.”

Some people believe that the woman was in no way a jerk for knowing who she wanted and didn’t want to date

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Others, however, thought she was being hypocritical

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

“I'm Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Do you agree with the perspective of single moms in their 40s not dating dads?
Add photo comments
POST
stacys avatar
Stacy s
Stacy s
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why even put those few YTAs at the end of each of these? If anything, they're the minority, and could be mentioned first. Like the articles on here are set up to leave a bad taste in your mouth when you're done.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kaylacapps avatar
whiterabbit
whiterabbit
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I did my time. I'm on parole. I have reached the Promise Land." 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
stacys avatar
Stacy s
Stacy s
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why even put those few YTAs at the end of each of these? If anything, they're the minority, and could be mentioned first. Like the articles on here are set up to leave a bad taste in your mouth when you're done.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kaylacapps avatar
whiterabbit
whiterabbit
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I did my time. I'm on parole. I have reached the Promise Land." 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda