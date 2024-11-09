“I’m Not Looking For More Kids”: Mom Refuses To Date Single Dads, They Can’t Seem To Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people believe that dating as a single parent is just too complicated. And it’s true – it can be. However, as kids grow up and become more and more independent, the parents might find themselves with more time on their hands and maybe even a newfound curiosity to jump back into the dating pool.

This redditor only decided to jump in after her adult kids had a “come to Jesus” talk with her. They believed that their mother was spending too much time alone, so they encouraged her to start dating again; and she did. But despite being a single mom herself, she swore she wouldn’t date single dads.

If you’re wondering why the OP took such a stance regarding dating, scroll down to find her story in detail below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an award-winning relationship intelligence expert, Railey Molinario, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

Single parents of all ages might find themselves interested in dating again

This mom of two decided to start dating again but despite being a single parent herself, she swore off any single dads out there

Single parents might be hesitant to go back to dating for numerous reasons

There are many reasons why single parents might be hesitant to get back into the dating world; for instance, having to make sure there are no scheduling conflicts between date nights and soccer tournaments or having to cancel movie nights because of yet another virus the little one brought back from kindergarten. Needless to say, it can get pretty tiresome.

Discussing dating as a single parent, relationship intelligence expert Railey Molinario, too, noted that it can become quite a task. “It often requires balancing multiple responsibilities and making decisions with the children’s well-being in mind,” she pointed out in a recent interview with Bored Panda. “A single parent may face unique scheduling constraints, have less flexibility, and prioritize stability over spontaneity.”

Knowing just how challenging parenthood—and dating as a single parent—can be, single moms and dads might choose not to double the trouble and look for partners without kids. “Many single parents hesitate to date others with children because parenting demands so much time, energy, and attention. They may recognize that adding another set of children into the mix could overcomplicate things, especially if they’re navigating co-parenting arrangements or limited availability,” Molinario said.

“Some people may want to keep their roles as parents and partners more separate, looking for a relationship that feels like a break from parenting instead of an extension of it,” the expert added. “This hesitation is usually a sign of self-awareness, where individuals understand what they need to feel fulfilled in both their family and romantic lives.”

“For single parents, the key is finding someone who respects their journey, shares their values, and can integrate into their life smoothly,” expert says

According to Molinario, childfree adults may have more freedom in terms of time, energy, and resources for dating; however, age and parental status don’t limit someone’s chances of finding a fulfilling relationship. Moreover, she believes that many people find greater clarity and confidence in their 40s and beyond, which can make dating even more rewarding.

“For single parents, the key is finding someone who respects their journey, shares their values, and can integrate into their life smoothly. While it may take patience, there are plenty of potential partners who value the life experience and wisdom single parents bring to a relationship,” the expert noted.

With or without children, it’s important for people to think long and hard about what they (don’t) want from a partner or the relationship. While she didn’t expand much on what she wanted in a potential partner, the OP made it pretty clear on what she didn’t, and that was a single dad. However, some of them tried approaching her nevertheless.

“Preferences in dating are deeply personal and shaped by our life experiences, needs, and boundaries. Pushing someone to date against their values can lead to misalignment,” Molinario pointed out. “With relationship intelligence, people honor not only their own preferences but also others’ autonomy and boundaries. True compatibility comes from respecting each other’s needs without forcing change—each person deserves to feel accepted as they are.”

Some people believe that the woman was in no way a jerk for knowing who she wanted and didn’t want to date

Others, however, thought she was being hypocritical

