"Three months into tattooing, I was sitting in the studio, two in the morning, preparing a design for a customer. It was a three-headed deer design that I had to prepare. The result was not satisfying, and I ended up scribbling over the paper without picking up the pen. In the end, I had an average tattoo design and a scribbled version, which was the result of my frustration.

The appointment was the next day, and when I talked to Chris, my customer, about it, he saw the scribbled design in my folder and told me that that was fantastic. 'Can I have this instead of the original design?' That's how the single-line was born.

Chris came back multiple times for more tattoos, and with him came more and more people who asked for something that ended up being part of my artistic identity. The decision I made was just to start. Everything else was believing in the decision. With this belief, everything else came at the right time," Mo told us.