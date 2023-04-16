I Wanted To See What Characters From The Simpsons Would Look Like In Real Life: 19 AI-Generated Images
I used Midjourney to reinvent our favorite characters from the hit animated sitcom in human form. Of course, some family and town members are missing due to having difficulties generating them to any degree of accuracy.
These AI creations are people that could exist theoretically based on Simpsons characters fully created by Midjourney V5.
This post may include affiliate links.
Everything except Homer and Marge are good renditions. But Homer doesn't have a goatee, he has a permanent 5-O'clock shadow. And Marge doesn't have 4a curls, she has a beehive 'do.
Ok this was less creepy than the last one.
Everything except Homer and Marge are good renditions. But Homer doesn't have a goatee, he has a permanent 5-O'clock shadow. And Marge doesn't have 4a curls, she has a beehive 'do.
Ok this was less creepy than the last one.