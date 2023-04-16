I used Midjourney to reinvent our favorite characters from the hit animated sitcom in human form. Of course, some family and town members are missing due to having difficulties generating them to any degree of accuracy.

These AI creations are people that could exist theoretically based on Simpsons characters fully created by Midjourney V5. 

#1

Ned Flanders

Accurate but Ned, on the show, hasn't aged since 1988.

#2

Groundskeeper Willie

#3

Waylon Smithers

#4

Milhouse Van Houten

#5

Nelson Muntz

#6

Dr. Hibbert

#7

Barney Gumble

#8

Moe Szyslak

#9

Edna Krabappel

#10

Sideshow Bob

#11

Mr. Burns

#12

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

#13

Lisa Simpson

#14

Principal Skinner

#15

Homer Simpson

#16

Marge Simpson

#17

Bart Simpson

#18

Ralph Wiggum

Smells like burning.

#19

Chief Wiggum

How come all of them look realistic and then you get this one?

