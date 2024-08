ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles have shown Team USA they will always have their back.

The gymnasts took a moment to celebrate their accomplishments from the balcony of what seemed to be the Olympic Village.

In a group of photos shared on Instagram on Sunday (August 4), the teammates posed in sports bras and red and white booty shorts that said “Team USA” across the back.

Simone won gold in team all-around, individual all-around, and vault events in the 2024 Olympics.

Simone and Jordan concluded their Olympic journeys with silver and bronze in the floor exercise final.

The post caption reads, “red, white, biles&chiles” with a heart emoji.

“Team USA? More like team USSlay,” a fan commented.

“So proud of you girls and so thankful for you, Simone. You truly have changed the games and we are forever thankful for you,” another person wrote.

Image credits: Simone Biles

“Your sporting journey is beautiful and iconic. Congratulations on your strength, beauty, and humility,” a third person penned.

Already the most decorated American gymnast, Simone won gold in team all-around, individual all-around, and vault events during the 2024 Olympics.

Last Tuesday (July 30), the 27-year-old and the United States team, nicknamed the “Golden Girls,” took the biggest prize of the night in their “redemption tour” after winning silver in Tokyo four years ago.

The powerful duo posed in sports bras and red and white booty shorts, seemingly from the Olympic Village in Paris

Image credits: Simone Biles

No gymnast has ever achieved so much: Simone’s collection includes seven Olympic golds, two silvers, and two bronzes, which she won at Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

This morning (August 5), the gymnast was unexpectedly left off the podium after suffering a fall during the women’s balance beam event.

In the individual beam final, the Columbus, Ohio native lost her balance and fell, costing her the chance to claim another gold in France.

The gymnastic powerhouse did not make it to the podium as she came in fourth place during the event with a score of 13.100.



She narrowly missed out on her 11th Olympic medal as Italian gymnast Alice D’Amato seized the gold with a commanding performance, while China’s Yaqin Zhou and Italy’s Manila Esposito claimed the silver and bronze respectively.

Image credits: Simone Biles

Simone has openly talked about her mental health struggles stemming from being under the scrutiny of millions of eyes and how she has sought professional help to manage her stress.

“We’re taking it day-by-day to see if I need extra therapy while I’m here, but so far, so good,” she said.

“The Olympics is such a draining process for the athletes when it’s multiple days of competition, so you definitely have to be on top of your mental, as well as your physical.

“So as long as we’re doing that, then we’re good.”

Simone, the most decorated gymnast in history, leaves Paris with three gold medals and one silver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Simone and Jordan bowed to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won gold in the floor exercise final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter ESPN (@scespn)



Simone, who is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, withdrew midway through the women’s team final in Tokyo as she dealt with a case of the “twisties,” what gymnasts call when the body and mind fall out of sync.

Now, the 27-year-old is feeling more confident about stepping onto the world stage.

“After all these years of putting the mental work in, it’s paid off,” she added.

Today, Simone and Jordan concluded their Olympic journeys by winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the floor exercise final.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won gold, beating Simone by only 0.033 points. Standing on the podium, the Americans bowed to her in a gesture of respect.