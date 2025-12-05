ADVERTISEMENT

The weekend is almost here, but in the meantime, while we wait for it, we have some great entertainment for you! 'The Laughing Hippo Studio' never disappoints when it comes to delivering humor and moments of laughter, so we thought you might enjoy this selection of the newest cartoons by Doug Hill and take a moment to relax.

If it’s not enough, check out our previous posts, where we’ve featured a huge (by now) collection of earlier works from the series. For now, scroll down and see what we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man and woman discussing online shopping and health checks.

I'd get a notification if I'd missed a day

    #2

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing humor in a man losing appetite after watching the news.

    #3

    Two girls in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio, chatting in a school hallway with lockers behind them.

    #4

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a bride telling her mom to let her answer for herself at wedding.

    #5

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a courtroom scene with humorous identity exchange dialogue.

    #6

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing humorous street scene with a man asking for help without cash.

    He doesn’t have a credit card scanner on him?

    #7

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows two stranded people humorously appreciating a new cell tower on a small island.

    #8

    One-panel comic showing a humorous office scene with two men discussing a risky habit by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    #9

    Two men talking over drinks in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio with silly situations.

    #10

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a doctor humorously surprised by a patient's unusual test results.

    #11

    Two elephants talk to a penguin in a forest in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    #12

    One-panel comic of a job interview showing humor and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    This is my dream

    #13

    Two exhausted men in torn clothes crawl through a desert in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    #14

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man warning not to touch a computer button humorously.

    #15

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows a woman surprised by a child’s unexpected Halloween costume humor.

    #16

    One-panel comic showing a Sunday school teacher humorously explaining the Ten Commandments to children.

    Bobby " Do you have proof that he didn't? "

    #17

    Lost poster on a tree showing an empty fishbowl with a note about answers to Goldie in a humorous one-panel comic.

    #18

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a king rejected in a job interview, highlighting humor and silly situations.

    #19

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio featuring a clown at a table telling a waiter the food tastes funny.

    #20

    Golf comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing humorous one-panel cartoon with silly golf situation and two players on course.

    #21

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two humorous ghost characters in a silly situation.

    #22

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a robot at an employment agency with a humorous job form.

    #23

    Cartoon by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous one-panel comic with a priest praying in a church setting.

    #24

    One-panel comic humor by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two men admiring a woman walking by on the sidewalk.

    #25

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two guards and a prisoner with humor and silly situations.

    #26

    Two animated pine trees reacting to a cracking log in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    #27

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a startled chef and a man hanging on a stone wall.

    #28

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two snowmen, one with a pumpkin head, in a snowy outdoor scene.

    #29

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous ghost husband surprising a couple in bed.

    #30

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio featuring humorous Halloween costumes and silly situations at night.

    #31

    Two men in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio discussing a divorce lawyer in a silly situation.

    #32

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous license plate office scene with a quirky customer.

    #33

    Fortune teller with glowing crystal ball predicting a turkey’s short lifeline in a humorous one-panel comic.

    #34

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man surprised by smoke coming from an oven while cooking a turkey.

    #35

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a bartender angrily ending happy hour at a crowded bar.

    #36

    Elderly woman consulting doctor in a comedic one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio with humor and silly situations.

    #37

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing an angel questioning a golfer about holes-in-one claims in humor-filled scene.

    #38

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a doctor humorously telling a turkey its condition is terminal.

    #39

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two men in matching football jerseys discussing Thanksgiving humor.

    #40

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous medieval scene with two characters chained to a stone wall.

    #41

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous hotel scene with a surprised couple in bed.

    #42

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man sneezing and hitting the stone wall in a humorous scene.

    #43

    Two men chained to a stone wall in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

