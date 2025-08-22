ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Hill is back on Bored Panda with the newest batch from his ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ series. His one-panel cartoons capture everyday life’s quirks in a way that feels both familiar and unexpected. With clever wordplay and playful twists, Hill never fails to make us laugh.

Drawing from decades of experience, teaching art, raising a family, and simply observing the world around him, Doug’s humor blends nostalgia with fresh wit that resonates across generations. And if you missed our previous posts featuring his work, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Without further ado, scroll down and enjoy a selection of his latest strips.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Two women outside with laundry, one holding shorts, in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

laughinghippostudio Report

nilsskirnir avatar
Nils Skirnir
Nils Skirnir
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Works great due to climate change. Especially in the 7 months of Summer that we now get in Virginia

    #2

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a couple at a table discussing humorous meatloaf concerns.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #3

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two turtles in a desert, one with a snail passenger and Uber sign.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #4

    Two cats surrounded by open cardboard boxes in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #5

    Two tired people in a desert setting in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #6

    Two dogs on a sidewalk in a humorous one-panel comic with playful and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #7

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows a parent upset about a D- grade given to their son’s paper.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #8

    Three men boarding a plane with a flight attendant, from a one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #9

    Two men at a backyard barbecue, one grilling burgers while the other criticizes, in a humorous one-panel comic.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #10

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows a humorous desert island scene with two stranded characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #11

    Mermaid trapped in a fishbowl, realizing she is swimming in her own waste in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    If you were in the sea you'd be swimming in other people's pooop, so there's that.

    #12

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows a dog with head in toilet, humor and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #13

    Two women stranded on a tiny island take selfies, highlighting humor in one-panel comics by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #14

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man telling Pinocchio the jury didn’t believe him in a cell.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #15

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a prisoner and a man in a suit humorously discussing unemployment.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #16

    One-panel comic showing a humorous job interview scene with silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #17

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two dogs in office attire during a humorous business meeting.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #18

    Couple at dinner table in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio, featuring silly eating and dieting situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #19

    A one-panel comic showing a man in pajamas praying by a bed, part of humorous one-panel comics by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #20

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two sweating men in hell humorously discussing cremation.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #21

    Two women smiling and drinking wine in a comic panel illustrating humor and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #22

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows dogs in a humorous situation with one painted green for St. Patrick’s Day.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #23

    Cavemen in a stone cave with fire, illustrating humorous evolution advice in a one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    No Gorg! Don't do it, I've seen your future and it's not good

    #24

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing penguins with name badges in a humorous and silly situation on ice.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #25

    Couple in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio discussing a funny situation with skin cream application.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #26

    Man and snake sitting at a bar in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #27

    Two older women in coats and hats looking at a red foreign car in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #28

    Man in suit in art gallery looking at a humorous one-panel comic with silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #29

    Two squirrels on tree branches in a humorous one-panel comic about ordering acorns online by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #30

    Couple outside church in one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio illustrating humor and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #31

    One-panel comic shows a businessman offering auto insurance to a sage on a mountain cliff in a humorous situation.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #32

    Child asking librarian to explain what a book is in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #33

    One-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio showing a patient humorously talking to a therapist about mismatched socks.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #34

    Two men at a bar in a humorous one-panel comic about funny and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited)

    The way things are escalating rapidly at the moment you'll probably find out that you are

    #35

    Couple outside a museum exhibit on 20th-century toys, depicted in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #36

    Police officer writing a ticket for driver in car in one-panel comic filled with humor and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #37

    One-panel comic showing a surgeon talking to a woman in a surgery waiting area with humor and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #38

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows two women in a fitting room with humorous oversized pants.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #39

    Two businessmen in suits at a personnel office desk discussing student debt in a humorous one-panel comic.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #40

    Elderly couple sitting on purple couch in humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #41

    Two young men in a dorm room with college decor, humorously discussing silly situations in a one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #42

    One-panel comic showing a humorous church scene with a girl thanking the reverend for a short sermon.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #43

    Two men sit on a small island with a palm tree in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #44

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows passengers boarding plane with wing patched humorously as a safety measure.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #45

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two dogs watching a cat with humorous and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #46

    Cartoon from Laughing Hippo Studio showing two men at a bar in a humorous one-panel comic with silly dialogue.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #47

    One-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man negotiating with a devil in an office with flames in the background

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #48

    One-panel comic showing a restaurant server collapsed on the floor, humorously illustrating silly situations and humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #49

    Comic scene showing people eating oversized tacos, a humorous one-panel comic filled with silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #50

    Cartoon from one-panel comics by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man excited about a used car at a dealership.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #51

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two workers surprised by a devil in a fiery pit during excavation.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #52

    Couple humorously driving a car in a river, illustrating funny and silly situations in one-panel comics by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #53

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a flower telling a bee it needs permission to pollinate it.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #54

    Bank teller cartoon with a line including a robber, humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #55

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing humorous church scene with priest and woman discussing decaf coffee.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #56

    Doctor using stethoscope on patient at stop smoking clinic in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #57

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing pigs in an insurance office with a humorous situation.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #58

    Two anthropomorphic toilets with faces in a humorous one-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #59

    One-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man asking a police sergeant about identity theft consequences.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #60

    One-panel comic showing a man on fire at a grill in a humorous and silly situation by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #61

    One-panel comic with humor showing two fast food workers reacting to a customer’s request to hold the onions.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #62

    One-panel comic showing a humorous kitchen scene with a mother and child by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #63

    Two bearded men in robes holding staffs in a desert, part of a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #64

    One-panel comic showing a girl selling lemonade for 25 cents with a happy hour sign, humor and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #65

    One-panel comic showing a desert scene with humor and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #66

    Two women at a bar in a one-panel comic discussing a humorous situation by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #67

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous wedding scene with diverse characters in a church setting.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #68

    Two Native American characters watching smoke shaped like a stock market chart in a humorous one-panel comic.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #69

    Man relaxing with snacks in living room while a surprised couple talks in this humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #70

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two men in suits discussing voters near government building.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #71

    Patient in hospital bed talking to nurse in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #72

    One-panel comic showing a boy holding a baseball bat and an angry man looking at a broken window humorously.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #73

    Two women carrying many shopping bags in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio about silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #74

    Man laughing with baby and toys in a humorous one-panel comic featuring silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #75

    One-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous wedding scene with a bride, groom, and guests.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #76

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a father reducing his son's allowance due to tariffs humorously.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #77

    Two seagulls on a beach in a humorous one-panel comic with silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #78

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows Grim Reaper telling a woman she’s dead to him in a humorous cafe scene.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #79

    One-panel comic showing a Sunday school teacher and children, humor and silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #80

    Woman angrily pointing at a grave in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #81

    Mother talks to son holding one Easter egg and basket in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #82

    Man reading humorous rejection letter by mailbox in one-panel comic with silly situations by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #83

    Two turtles in a desert one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio, featuring humor and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #84

    Woman playing golf with dog holding flag in its mouth in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #85

    Cartoon from 100 new one-panel comics showing a humorous conversation between a mother and daughter about birds and bees.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #86

    Cartoon from one-panel comics showing a father consoling his bruised son after standing up to a class bully.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #87

    Cartoon from Laughing Hippo Studio showing three birds on a telephone wire with one bird shocked and singed in a humorous comic.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #88

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a man in a sombrero ordering whiskey without ice from a bartender.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #89

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio shows a man in pajamas humorously asking a reverend for help to sleep.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #90

    Man in summer clothes talks to woman bundled up in winter clothes in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #91

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a couple holding hands with humorous dialogue about a gun collection.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #92

    Two birds on a tree branch looking at a black egg in nest in a humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #93

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a child shouting symbols at a man while a woman pours coffee.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #94

    Man driving car notices fish swimming outside windshield near road flooding sign in humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #95

    One-panel comic showing humorous scene with a solar powered hearing aid, highlighting humor and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #96

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a humorous courtroom scene with a witness and fabric samples.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #97

    One-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio featuring a hippo and man drinking beers with humorous dialogue.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #98

    Pregnant woman reading summer vacation report to shocked teacher in humorous one-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #99

    One-panel comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two clouds with faces in a humorous and silly situation.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #100

    One-panel comic from Laughing Hippo Studio showing two news anchors humorously switching from man news to woman news.

    laughinghippostudio Report

