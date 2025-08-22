ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Hill is back on Bored Panda with the newest batch from his ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ series. His one-panel cartoons capture everyday life’s quirks in a way that feels both familiar and unexpected. With clever wordplay and playful twists, Hill never fails to make us laugh.

Drawing from decades of experience, teaching art, raising a family, and simply observing the world around him, Doug’s humor blends nostalgia with fresh wit that resonates across generations. And if you missed our previous posts featuring his work, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Without further ado, scroll down and enjoy a selection of his latest strips.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com