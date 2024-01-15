ADVERTISEMENT

If you are looking for some funny comics to share with your grandparents, look no further! Doug Hill is a 75-year-old comic artist who, to this day, continues illustrating semi-realistic one-panel comics that over 5000 followers on Instagram enjoy.

Doug's comics, also known as the Laughing Hippo Studio, are full of puns, wife-husband jokes, and other real-life-based humor. In a previous interview, the artist told us a bit more about his preferred topics: "I do a lot of family-related cartoons since I have 3 kids, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Other ideas come with what is popular with people or in the news. Everyday situations taken out of context are a favorite of mine. I love coming up with an idea, creating the cartoon, and seeing people enjoy it."

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com