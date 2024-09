ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always reassuring to know your family has your back when you’re in a tough spot, but that doesn’t mean you should take their kindness for granted.

This is a lesson one woman learned the hard way after her sister and brother-in-law welcomed her into their home to help her get back on her feet. They generously let her stay for months, but when it was time to leave, she refused and caused quite a stir.

Frustrated, the brother-in-law came up with a clever and petty revenge plan to encourage her to pack her bags. Keep reading to find out how he made it happen.

More info: Reddit

This woman refused to move out of her sister and brother-in-law’s house for months

So, her brother-in-law came up with a petty revenge plan to get her to leave

People in the comments praised the man’s creative way of kicking his sister-in-law out

