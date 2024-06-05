“She Is An Attention Seeker”: SIL Regrets Wearing Blush Pink Dress To Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Achieving a cohesive theme for a wedding is a challenging task, especially if many people are involved. Chances are, not everyone will be able or willing to stick to “beach formal” or “Western” attire, and some may even have strong opinions about it. But if everyone manages to be on the theme, a guest who doesn’t is bound to stick out, and not in a good way.

Just like what happened to this SIL, who refused to abide by the couple’s ‘faerie court’ vibe of the wedding, characterized by rich, jewel colors. Instead, she showed up in a pale pink dress and her partner in a cream suit. However, their need to stand out majorly backfired when they saw the wedding photos.

This bride’s SIL showed up completely off the theme, ruining wedding pictures

Sticking to a dress code shows respect and how much the couple means to their guests

“How important is the dress code, anyway?” you must be wondering. Well, for weddings, it’s all about the happy couple. Most likely, they put a lot of thought and detail into their special day, and sticking to their wishes shows respect and how much they mean to their guests. The overall idea of a wedding, especially a themed one, is to look well-dressed and put together without drawing any unnecessary attention.

Usually, dress codes are there to guide the guests and help them not get overwhelmed with so many wedding attire options. Indicated colors or styles aid in narrowing down such a wide selection and ensure that everyone will look great together and feel like they are at the right event.

However, the main worry about having a wedding dress code is making sure that everyone takes it seriously and follows it. Something that can help is to eliminate any confusion that might be associated with it. Some guests might not know what “black tie” or “festive attire” means. These terms are also easy to misinterpret, as for some, “business casual” might indicate a pair of jeans and a top, which probably isn’t what the couple has in mind.

Therefore, when making a clothing request for guests, it needs to be extremely clear. If the couple wants to stick to a certain color palette, they should list acceptable colors, and even provide pictures. International event planner Nadia Duran even suggests, “Create a mood board, which is uploaded on the website, that includes images to help guests visualize and understand what they could wear.”

Writing a ‘cheat sheet’ for invitees explaining the dress code in detail and adding it to invitations can be extra helpful. This way, guests have an even better idea of the direction the celebration is going to take.

It’s important to give guests as much time as possible to choose the right attire

To have an even higher chance of having a cohesive wedding theme, it’s important to give guests as much time as possible to choose the right attire. So sending out the invitations and descriptions of what clothing is expected should be done at the earliest notice.

It’s also beneficial to keep in mind that there’s nothing wrong with being straightforward. If there are certain clothing pieces or colors that aren’t exactly desirable for the celebration, let your guests know. Mentioning your no-nos will help the guests find their attire quicker and save them from awkward situations.

Some guests will inevitably feel doubtful about very specific color requests, so leaving a bit of room to wiggle may be a good idea. This way, guests can find something appropriate to show off their personalities. Asking everyone to wear shades of blue, soft pastels, or even black, burgundy, or gold feels more appropriate than requesting everyone to come in a bright shade of yellow.

If the dress code is important to the couple and has a big role in their wedding concept, then it’s advised to be honest and tell their invitees about it. They can write a few sincere words in the invitations or explain everything in person. In fact, encouraging guests to discuss their wardrobe choices with others may provide them with a better idea of how their outfits could better coordinate with the crowd.

The bride provided more information in the comments

Some readers crowned her as not wrong

Meanwhile, others thought they both were acting inappropriately