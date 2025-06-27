We Visited The #1 Beach In The US, And Here’s My Foodie’s Guide To Siesta Key’s Hidden Gems

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled along the stunning Gulf Coast of Florida, Siesta Key has an irresistible charm that extends beyond those powdery white sands and turquoise waters. And don’t just take it from me, TripAdvisor named this mesmerizing place the best beach in the country for 2025.

Beyond the sun-drenched shores, Siesta Key boasts a diverse culinary scene that caters to all tastes. From quaint cafes with views of the Gulf of Mexico to upscale fine dining spots, the island offers a gastronomic adventure that mirrors its laid-back yet cosmopolitan ambiance.

Whether you’re a seafood enthusiast craving the catch of the day, seeking a casual beachside bite, or prefer something more sophisticated, Siesta Key’s restaurants promise to satisfy your every culinary desire.

We’ve rounded up our favorite spots to explore the flavors, ambiance, and unique experiences that make dining in Siesta Key an integral part of the island’s allure. So after you spend some time on one of the gorgeous Siesta Key beaches, head to one of these fabulous local restaurants for lunch or dinner. We can’t wait to hear what you think!

More info: KellyStilwell.com | Facebook | Instagram

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Theodore Poncet / Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

From wine caves to handcrafted pasta: a night to remember at Café Gabbiano

Cafe Gabbiano won me over with its enchanting wine cave, and there’s also an equally charming wine room.

Whichever you choose, you’ll find yourself surrounded by a selection of wines curated by Marc Grimaud, one of the proprietors, who also happens to be a skilled sommelier. Just make a request, and Marc will expertly match a wine to complement your meal.

The head chef, Paola Di Constanzo, originates from a quaint island off the shores of Naples, Italy. Infused with creativity, he selects only the finest ingredients. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor their handcrafted pasta dishes, such as the Parmigiana di Melanzane or the Linguine Pescatore.

Craving gnocchi? Prepared by hand and served fresh daily, the chef’s special gnocchi dish is a treat not to be missed.

Our culinary journey began with the Chef’s Choice Formaggi & Salumi Plate, featuring an assortment of cheeses: Burrata, Parmigiano Reggiano, and the most exquisite goat cheese we had ever tasted.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

These cheeses were paired with prosciutto and speck, complemented by warm olives, bread, and a tantalizing drizzle of honey truffle.

Don’t miss the artichoke hearts, battered and fried golden brown, served with a lemon aioli. This is another of my favorites at Cafe Gabbiano.

You’ll find ten desserts on the menu, not including the ones of liquid variety. We had no room for dessert, but the house-made Limoncello was fabulous.

If you want to take a basket to the beach, reserve a Sunset Basket packaged to go.

Location: 5104 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota, 941-340-1423

Hours: daily 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tip: Make a reservation if you’d like to sit in the wine cave or wine room. There is also a bar area where you can enjoy Siesta Hour appetizers and drinks from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Signature drinks are also available for $10.00.

Dock, dine, and chill: Turtles Restaurant serves up classic Florida vibes

Right across from Turtle Beach, this spot screams Florida vibes! Arriving at Turtles Restaurant by boat (find it at marker 48 on the Intracoastal Waterway) is the ultimate way to spend an afternoon, but you can also pull up in a car if you’re not spending the day on the water. Either way, you can chow down in the open air while enjoying live entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But let’s talk about the real star here – the food. Seafood lovers will want to order the Gulf Grouper (prepared your way) or coconut-crusted mahi mahi. Prefer your seafood fried? There’s a whole section on the menu for that, too.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Start with an appetizer, like the calamari or sweet and spicy shrimp. Both are so good! Be sure to order one of their specialty frozen drinks, perfect for cooling off on a hot day.

Share icon

Location: 8875 Midnight Pass Rd, Sarasota

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two patios, one perfect menu: The Cottage is always a good idea

The Cottage is an upscale restaurant in Siesta Key Village. With two outdoor patios, it’s the perfect relaxing spot on a nice day. There’s also plenty of seating inside if you happen to arrive during a summer downpour (it happens!) or if it’s just too hot outside.

We always order appetizers, like the Tuna Tacoshimi or Peruvian Ceviche. Both are unique, creative recipes and so delicious.

Share icon

If you’re too hungry to graze on appetizers, the beef short rib is excellent, and you can’t go wrong with the forbidden salmon.

Location: 153 Avenida Messina, Siesta Key

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where cocktails meet Cuban sandwiches: South Siesta Daiquiri Deck delivers budget-friendly bites by the beach

There are actually five Daiquiri Deck locations, two of which are in Siesta Key. We visited the South Siesta Daiquiri Deck, located right across the street from the beach, perfect for lunch or dinner after spending the day on that white powdery sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Famous for their frozen concoctions, we do recommend you try one. You’ll find the typical pina colada and margarita, but you really should have a Mandango. The combination of strawberry and mango is so refreshing!

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

If you need a caffeine boost, try the Beach Coffee. The combination of coffee, coconut, chocolate, and gold rum is pretty epic.

And if you get hungry, Daiquiri Deck has a menu full of perfect pairings. We ordered the Mojo Cuban Sandwich, and it was full of pulled pork, salami, ham, and melty Swiss cheese on fresh Cuban bread.

Share icon

Another thing we love about the Daiquiri Deck is that the prices are super reasonable, especially for a popular beach spot. You’ll definitely be visiting again!

ADVERTISEMENT

Location: 1250 Stickney Point Rd., Siesta Key

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday open until midnight

From seafood cravings to short rib dreams, The Hub Baja Grill has tasty surprises for everyone

You’ll find The HUB Baja Grill right on the corner next to The Cottage. With a relaxed atmosphere and off-the-hook food, The HUB Baja Grill is the perfect spot for a meal before or after the beach.

We’ve been to this spot a few times and have loved everything we’ve ordered. You can’t go wrong with Blackened Grouper Tacos or Mahi Mahi Fish & Chips. The last time we ordered the Tuna Poke Tacos. The tuna was so fresh and perfectly seasoned.

Share icon

Don’t love seafood? Try the Tajin Chicken Bowl or the Birria Short Rib.

Location: 5148 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday open until 11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casual, crowd-pleasing, and open late: why locals and visitors alike flock to Siesta Key Oyster Bar

Siesta Key Oyster Bar, locally known at SKOB, is one of the most popular restaurants in Siesta Key. The food is casual and the drinks are always flowing! This is one of the few spots that will be open late, and will be crowded once the season begins, from around October through Easter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seafood at Siesta Key Oyster Baris amazing. We love the steamed clams, baked oysters, fish tacos, and grouper sandwich. Start with a Skobetizer like the Grouper Bites, which is easily shareable.

Share icon

Note: Service was a bit slow the last time we were there, so be patient and enjoy the vibe. You’re on vacation, after all!

Location: 5238 Ocean Boulevard

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday open until midnight, and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sweetest way to end a beach day in Siesta Key: the best gelato might be here

After spending a day in the sun, we all scream for… gelato! I have been to Rome and tasted gelato at a couple of places there, but this gelato was actually even better!

Share icon

With 45 scrumptious flavors made with organic ingredients, Made in Rome Gelatois a must after dinner in Siesta Key. Just say no to that dessert menu at whichever restaurant you chose for dinner. I doubt you’ll find anything better than this gelato, and you can walk around the Village while enjoying your treat.

Location: 5204 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where sweet cravings meet craftsmanship: don’t leave Siesta Key without a treat from here

The Fudge Factory is another great spot for a sweet treat. Pick up something to take home or to gift your hosts if you’re staying with friends while exploring all the things to do in Siesta Key here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The homemade brittle is probably their most popular item and it travels well in your packed bag! Try the chocolate-covered bacon while you’re there.

Location: 5263 Ocean Boulevard

Hours: 9 a.m. until midnight every day

Now that you know where to eat when visiting Siesta Key, you can start planning your vacation! Let us know if you find a great restaurant we missed!

Here are some more local restaurant suggestions you might enjoy:

Best Restaurants in Sarasota, Florida – (Explore the list here) Top Dining Spots in St. Armands Circle – (Discover them here) Best Restaurants on Anna Maria Island, Florida – (Check them out here) Top-Rated Restaurants in Bradenton, Florida – (View the recommendations here)