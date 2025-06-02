Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sick Husband Refuses To Use Trash Can To Throw Up, Vomits On Floor, Demands Wife Clean It Up
Sick husband wrapped in a blanket, holding a cup, looking unwell and exhausted on a couch indoors.
Couples, Relationships

Sick Husband Refuses To Use Trash Can To Throw Up, Vomits On Floor, Demands Wife Clean It Up

20

When people vow to stand by their partner in sickness and in health, they usually mean what they’re saying. Weathering those difficult situations is exactly what can make a couple so strong. Sometimes, though, one partner’s stubbornness can make this exceptionally difficult.

This is what one woman faced when her husband got sick. She had to juggle caring for him along with their house and kids, so when he blatantly disregarded her request to puke in the designated trash can and did it on the floor instead, she had just about enough.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes, silly misunderstandings and stubbornness can cause the biggest rifts in relationships

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her husband had been dealing with a stomach bug for a few days, which is why she had to take care of him, their house, and the kids

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Since the man had been getting sick so often, they had kept a trash can ready that he could use to puke in, but he didn’t use it and instead threw up on the floor

    Image credits: Matilda Wormwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Since the woman had already told her husband to use the trash can, but he didn’t listen, she refused to clean up the mess he made, which left him feeling annoyed

    Image credits: AmphibianBulky2296

    The husband also made snide comments about how his partner wasn’t being a “good wife” and that she was punishing him while he was sick

    It’s clear to see that the OP had been slogging away all weekend, looking after her family and making sure that her husband was well taken care of. She also mentioned that having two children under the age of five made it much tougher to manage everything. Despite that, she was keeping things under control and making sure everyone’s needs were met.

    According to experts, caring for someone can take a huge toll on a person’s mental and physical health. If they don’t have any other support system, they might find themselves overwhelmed with a lot of responsibilities. This is probably what the woman was facing because she had to manage everything on her own.

    Despite having so much going on, the woman still made breakfast for her husband. While eating, he began gagging, so she told him to use the trash can or bathroom rather than make a mess in the living room. Even though he heard her instructions, the man ignored them and puked all over their floor and couch.

    Although it might seem extremely insensitive of the man to make a mess in the living room although the bin was nearby, this might be due to the effect of his sickness. Even when people get common colds, their illness can impair a person’s working memory, alertness, mood, and energy level. This would probably explain why the man acted so callously. 

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After the vomiting incident, the woman refused to clean up her husband’s puke because she felt he had plenty of time to use the trash can. He tried justifying the mess by saying that he was sick and that she should have had a better bedside manner. This obviously led to a big disagreement between them.

    In such conflicts, people often struggle to see their partner’s point of view and get caught up in being right or wrong. When we are in a particular situation, we technically only see our side of things and not what’s happening with the other person. That’s why immediately jumping to conclusions might cause more harm than good.

    The poster’s husband shouldn’t have continued to make snide comments about her behavior. Instead, he should have tried to understand that she had been managing everything on her own and was feeling exhausted. She should have also tried to think from his point of view and realize that he was feeling ill after days of intense sickness. 

    No couple wants to keep butting heads over such trivial matters, but sometimes long-held resentment can come bursting out like this. Hopefully, in this situation, both partners are able to calm down and see each other’s side and realize that they were both doing their best.

    Whose side are you taking in this situation? Do you think the OP should have been more understanding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

    Folks were shocked by the man’s behavior and felt that he was acting entitled by demanding his wife clean up after him

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    I can't help but be on her side and admire that shiny backbone. Maybe more people need to see this. I know I did.

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    I can't help but be on her side and admire that shiny backbone. Maybe more people need to see this. I know I did.

