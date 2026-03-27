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sibling-rivalrySiblings exist in this dual state of being some of the closest allies one can have, through thick and thin, while also being the object of constant pranks, jokes or worse. Even in the best of times, it’s still a friendly rivalry.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most accurate posts about what it’s really like to have siblings and the consequent rivalries that emerge. Get comfortable as you scroll through, check for a whoopie cushion placed there by a brother or sister first, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.

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#1

Child taped to chair by sibling and kids sitting around a large floor covered with trading cards depicting sibling rivalry moments.

My two older children were trying to lay out all of their Pokémon cards, but the youngest kept intervening, so they duct taped him to a chair.

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    #2

    Tweet showing a humorous example of sibling rivalry with kids arguing over who the cat loves more early in the morning.

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I also don't love people who wake me up at 6 am (which is no one because the people I know value their lives)

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    #3

    Screenshot of a heartfelt sibling rivalry story where an older brother tricks his younger sister with a fake movie promise.

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    #4

    Tweet showing a humorous sibling rivalry conversation about a bruise and fighting between a 7-year-old and their sister.

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    #5

    Comment about sibling rivalry where one tricks colorblind brothers by peeling crayon labels in childhood memory.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who is red/green colourblind, this is both diabolical and genius.

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    #6

    Tweet about sibling rivalry showing a kid's humorous way of comforting a sibling after a fight, capturing childhood moments.

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    one time I knocked my brother out with a chair and convinced him not to tell my mom with a single starburst

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    #7

    Tweet by James Breakwell about his kids’ imaginary pool argument leading to a real slap fight, illustrating sibling rivalry humor.

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just imagine you broke it up...

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    #8

    A father and two kids playing a board game at home, capturing a funny moment of sibling rivalry and childhood memories.

    My three year old finally beat her brother at Candy Land. He was not okay.

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    #9

    Comment describing a funny sibling rivalry story involving tickling and an unexpected reaction during childhood.

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So she was pïssed off...

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    #10

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a humorous example of sibling rivalry between identical twin brothers.

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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once heard a "yo mama" joke when I was really young, and repeated it to my brother before realization hit

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    #11

    Sibling rivalry example where one sibling blasts music late and the other cuts power as a prank.

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    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE the descriptions of their differences. So relatable.

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    #12

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy about kids arguing over who gets to use a Swiffer first, illustrating sibling rivalry humor.

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    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My toddler fought me the other day for the right to vacuum his own food crumbs...obviously I relented and he won

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    #13

    Two footballer brothers in rival club jerseys on the field, showing a classic example of sibling rivalry during a match.

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's a familiar facial expression lol

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    #14

    Screenshot of a humorous sibling rivalry story describing a wrestling and biting incident during childhood.

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    #15

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a humorous example of sibling rivalry with kids arguing over bouncy balls and laughing loudly.

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my little sister called airheads lickers because they looked like tongues, and one time at a concession stand when my mom said she couldn't have one she threw an epic fit and now there's an incredible video of her screaming "I WANT MY LICKER I WANT MY LICKER" and my dad laughing in the background and saying "don't worry you'll have this exact same breakdown in college"

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    #16

    Toddler wearing a wolf mask holding a baby on a colorful pillow, capturing a funny moment of sibling rivalry.

    This is how my 2.5 year old niece insists on holding her new baby brother. We worried that she might be jealous and have a tough time with the new baby but she has been nothing but THRILLED to have him around (this is subject to change, of course...)

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contrary to what people might think, this is not a childhood photo of me. I do not have a brother, alas.

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    #17

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously highlighting sibling rivalry as kids argue about who starts arguments first.

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    GalPalAl
    GalPalAl
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that wasn't even reverse psychology and gave them the idea to do so anyway

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    #18

    Comment about surpassing older brother in height and retaining hair as a funny example of sibling rivalry from childhood memories.

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    Anonymouse
    Anonymouse
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Went to a family gathering recently, all my brothers have snow white hair, but not me. My younger brother was convinced I was dying it...

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    #19

    Sibling rivalry example where a brother’s prank backfired after jumping on a weakened bed, causing it to break.

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    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lying was always the biggest thing for my parents too.

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    #20

    Screenshot of a tweet showing sibling rivalry as kids argue about whose blood tastes better based on mosquito bites.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I imagine blood clots are like boba for mosquitoes, leeches, and vampires.

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    #21

    Sibling rivalry humor showing playful biting and teasing between brother and sister during a childhood family moment.

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    #22

    Two children in car seats with hooded jackets covering their faces, capturing a funny moment of sibling rivalry.

    My friend’s kids were mad at each other on the ride home from school.

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    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine does this when he's in a snot after school. I have to try hard not to laugh, because he looks just like me when he does it.

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    #23

    Comment about sibling rivalry with humorous story of older brother feeling a silent victory over younger brother's past claims.

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    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dial has been set back to zero

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    #24

    Text post about sibling rivalry involving playing Mario Kart and the chaos it causes between brothers.

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    #25

    Comment describing a sibling rivalry story about fighting over computer use, sparking a memorable childhood moment.

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad apparently once threw his little brother through a window. He was tossing my toddler uncle above his head, and I don't even know how, but I guess he misthrew, or my uncle moved or something, and he went through one of the windows. He's completely fine now, but I bet my dad felt awful

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    #26

    Screenshot of a humorous sibling rivalry story about fighting over phone use and revenge with a broken foot cast.

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    #27

    Comment about sibling rivalry involving a brother inserting a twig into a bumblebee nest and facing consequences.

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    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    What if he was allergic? He could have died.

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    #28

    Screenshot of a sibling rivalry story about clever computer prank improving grades, highlighting funny childhood rivalry moments.

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    #29

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment showing sibling rivalry involving a metal ruler and a fountain pen incident.

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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once brushed my teeth beside my brother as kids. While I had been taking karate class. He tried the "made you flinch" in the mirror. I had been taking drills that taught how to turn flinch into smack. Predictable results occur

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    #30

    Text post showing a funny example of sibling rivalry about graduating university early to one-up a sister.

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In many US colleges, a degree in accounting has gone from four years to five. Three years learning how to balance the books and two learning how to juggle them.

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    #31

    Text post showing a funny example of sibling rivalry where an older sibling tricks the younger one by unplugging the phone cord.

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    #32

    Sibling rivalry story about brothers racing from one end of the yard to the other and back again as a playful childhood challenge.

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    #33

    Comment about sibling rivalry where an older brother replaces Oreo cream with toothpaste as a childhood prank.

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    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait. OP actually ATE the toothpaste? That's a lot of toothpaste and that sh​it isn't healthy.

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    #34

    Comment story of sibling rivalry about racing bikes and finally beating a brother after many losses during childhood.

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    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you broke your... nevermind

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    #35

    Text showing a humorous example of sibling rivalry where a 4-year-old dumps brown sugar on their 2-year-old sister’s head.

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    #36

    Screenshot of a funny sibling rivalry story about tricking a brother with bike reflectors that led to a broken arm.

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    #37

    Comment about sibling rivalry involving jealousy and playful but risky pranks between siblings during childhood memories.

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    #38

    Comment describing a childhood memory of sibling rivalry involving toy cars and playful retaliation between brothers.

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    #39

    Comment describing a childhood prank involving sibling rivalry with hiding, turning off lights, and throwing golf balls.

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    #40

    Comment describing a funny sibling rivalry story about a sister trapping her brother in a basement, showing childhood rivalry humor.

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    #41

    Text conversation showing a humorous example of sibling rivalry during a car ride with an older sister.

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    #42

    Funny example of sibling rivalry showing a locked little brother in a plastic chest during childhood prank.

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    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Luckily it wasn't a tight seal!

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    #43

    Sibling rivalry story of an older brother blowing pepper into his younger sibling’s eyes during a staring contest.

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    #44

    Comment sharing a funny example of sibling rivalry involving teasing and playful revenge between brothers.

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    #45

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing childhood sibling rivalry over a video game leading to parental restrictions.

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    #46

    Screenshot of a funny sibling rivalry story where one convinces the other of a bizarre childhood lie online.

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    #47

    Comment about a funny sibling rivalry moment with brothers wrestling for attention and causing family laughter.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? How was OP involved in this in a manner that would make their parents think they were an "evil genius"?

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    #48

    Comment about brother’s funny sibling rivalry prank shaving dog’s coat while owner was at school.

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    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is disgusting. Poor dog. I would have tied brother down and shaved not just his head but every hair on his body.

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    #49

    Comment about sibling rivalry where one poured hot sauce down brother's nose at a sleepover causing him to scream.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because aspirating hot sauce in your sleep is so hilarious. It's dangerous and could have done serious harm. Di­ck.

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