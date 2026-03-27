49 Hilarious Pics That Prove Sibling Rivalry Is Like No Other
sibling-rivalrySiblings exist in this dual state of being some of the closest allies one can have, through thick and thin, while also being the object of constant pranks, jokes or worse. Even in the best of times, it’s still a friendly rivalry.
So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most accurate posts about what it’s really like to have siblings and the consequent rivalries that emerge. Get comfortable as you scroll through, check for a whoopie cushion placed there by a brother or sister first, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.
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My two older children were trying to lay out all of their Pokémon cards, but the youngest kept intervening, so they duct taped him to a chair.
As someone who is red/green colourblind, this is both diabolical and genius.
My three year old finally beat her brother at Candy Land. He was not okay.
I once heard a "yo mama" joke when I was really young, and repeated it to my brother before realization hit
I LOVE the descriptions of their differences. So relatable.
My toddler fought me the other day for the right to vacuum his own food crumbs...obviously I relented and he won
my little sister called airheads lickers because they looked like tongues, and one time at a concession stand when my mom said she couldn't have one she threw an epic fit and now there's an incredible video of her screaming "I WANT MY LICKER I WANT MY LICKER" and my dad laughing in the background and saying "don't worry you'll have this exact same breakdown in college"
This is how my 2.5 year old niece insists on holding her new baby brother. We worried that she might be jealous and have a tough time with the new baby but she has been nothing but THRILLED to have him around (this is subject to change, of course...)
Contrary to what people might think, this is not a childhood photo of me. I do not have a brother, alas.
Went to a family gathering recently, all my brothers have snow white hair, but not me. My younger brother was convinced I was dying it...
My friend’s kids were mad at each other on the ride home from school.
Mine does this when he's in a snot after school. I have to try hard not to laugh, because he looks just like me when he does it.
My dad apparently once threw his little brother through a window. He was tossing my toddler uncle above his head, and I don't even know how, but I guess he misthrew, or my uncle moved or something, and he went through one of the windows. He's completely fine now, but I bet my dad felt awful
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What if he was allergic? He could have died.
I once brushed my teeth beside my brother as kids. While I had been taking karate class. He tried the "made you flinch" in the mirror. I had been taking drills that taught how to turn flinch into smack. Predictable results occur
In many US colleges, a degree in accounting has gone from four years to five. Three years learning how to balance the books and two learning how to juggle them.
Wait. OP actually ATE the toothpaste? That's a lot of toothpaste and that shit isn't healthy.
What? How was OP involved in this in a manner that would make their parents think they were an "evil genius"?
That is disgusting. Poor dog. I would have tied brother down and shaved not just his head but every hair on his body.
Most of these are not even slightly funny. Cruel and sometimes potentially seriously harmful.
You're so right - these stories might be funny only for an adult who thinks it is "cute", "innocent", and "it's only play". But for that bullied child everything is so real and it might have influence at its life. I was that younger sister who was bullied by my brother and my parents did nothing with it. Now my brother is succesful and confident in life yet I'm miserable and made many wrong choices because I've always felt inferior and not enough. Childhood experiences influence our later life more than we might think.Load More Replies...
Eh...who amongst us didn't dabble in a little semi-psychopathic behavior as a child? The point is we (hopefully) aren't those people anymore, so we can look back and laugh at how awful we were. It's how we grow.
Ummm....no! My brother is 7 years older than me and he used to beat the shìt out of me for no other reason than I existed. I hated him then and I still hate him now! I wouldn't cross the street to pìss on him if he were on fire!! I endured his daily tortures for over 15 years (started round about when I was 5), that kind of mental and physical abùse doesn't just go away because he became an adult - not going to say grow up, because he never did. The only time I might think about going back to the states is for his funeral so I can dance on his grave!
I'm sorry that happened to you, but I simply do believe that these stories are reflective of that type of sibling relationship. Most of us had a fight with our sibling as a child, most of us teased each other on occasion, most of us probably did something we regret, and most of us grew up, made up, learned our lessons, and have fine relationships with our brothers and sisters today. I am sorry that your brother did those things to you though. If you have kids, I hope that - even though I know they will likely have a story or two to tell about each other! - they ultimately treat each other better than your brother treated you. :)
Most of these stories break my heart, because they're not funny at all - there are examples of bullying and cruelty. It's a shame that very often parents do nothing with it.
Most of these are not even slightly funny. Cruel and sometimes potentially seriously harmful.
You're so right - these stories might be funny only for an adult who thinks it is "cute", "innocent", and "it's only play". But for that bullied child everything is so real and it might have influence at its life. I was that younger sister who was bullied by my brother and my parents did nothing with it. Now my brother is succesful and confident in life yet I'm miserable and made many wrong choices because I've always felt inferior and not enough. Childhood experiences influence our later life more than we might think.Load More Replies...
Eh...who amongst us didn't dabble in a little semi-psychopathic behavior as a child? The point is we (hopefully) aren't those people anymore, so we can look back and laugh at how awful we were. It's how we grow.
Ummm....no! My brother is 7 years older than me and he used to beat the shìt out of me for no other reason than I existed. I hated him then and I still hate him now! I wouldn't cross the street to pìss on him if he were on fire!! I endured his daily tortures for over 15 years (started round about when I was 5), that kind of mental and physical abùse doesn't just go away because he became an adult - not going to say grow up, because he never did. The only time I might think about going back to the states is for his funeral so I can dance on his grave!
I'm sorry that happened to you, but I simply do believe that these stories are reflective of that type of sibling relationship. Most of us had a fight with our sibling as a child, most of us teased each other on occasion, most of us probably did something we regret, and most of us grew up, made up, learned our lessons, and have fine relationships with our brothers and sisters today. I am sorry that your brother did those things to you though. If you have kids, I hope that - even though I know they will likely have a story or two to tell about each other! - they ultimately treat each other better than your brother treated you. :)
Most of these stories break my heart, because they're not funny at all - there are examples of bullying and cruelty. It's a shame that very often parents do nothing with it.