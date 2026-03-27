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sibling-rivalrySiblings exist in this dual state of being some of the closest allies one can have, through thick and thin, while also being the object of constant pranks, jokes or worse. Even in the best of times, it’s still a friendly rivalry.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most accurate posts about what it’s really like to have siblings and the consequent rivalries that emerge. Get comfortable as you scroll through, check for a whoopie cushion placed there by a brother or sister first, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.