Lady Lies To Fam That Sis Wants To Steal Her Newborn, Gets Dramatic As She Won’t Babysit The Kid

Taking care of a newborn is a lot of work, and postpartum moms have to do it all while also looking after their mental health. Even with family support, it can be a tough situation to handle, which is why some new mothers might even cave under the pressure.

This is what a woman realized after her postpartum sister rudely accused her of wanting to steal her baby and told their whole family about her “suspicions.” The woman was shocked when her sister later had the audacity to ask her to babysit the newborn.

New moms might struggle with their mental health in the first few months after pregnancy, which is why they need support and care from loved ones

Woman gently holding a newborn baby nephew, reflecting sibling refuse newborn nephew care concerns in a bright kitchen.

The poster shared that her sister had her first baby two months back, but that she was still struggling to get enough sleep and manage everything

Text post discussing conflict about sibling refusing newborn nephew care due to misunderstandings and strained family relationship.

Text message about family conflict describing sibling refusing newborn nephew care due to obsession and unwanted attention.

Text excerpt showing a person explaining accusations of replacing motherly roles and excessive connection related to sibling refusing newborn nephew care.

Woman looking at camera while holding a toddler, illustrating sibling refuse newborn nephew care and family challenges.

The sister ended up telling their whole family that the poster was obsessed with her newborn, as she didn’t have kids of her own

Text excerpt describing sibling refusing newborn nephew care and asking for a break from babysitting duties.

Person explaining refusal to care for newborn nephew due to family conflict about taking the child.

Text excerpt about a sibling refusing newborn nephew care, highlighting emotional family conflict and lack of support.

Sad young woman wiping tears while holding phone, reflecting sibling refuse newborn nephew care emotional distress.

Despite telling everyone that the poster wanted to kidnap her child, the woman still asked her sister to babysit, as she needed a break

Text about a sibling refusing newborn nephew care, causing family tension and blame over stress and responsibilities.

Text discussing family conflict over sibling refusing newborn nephew care due to mistrust and past grudges.

Person explaining being accused by sibling and refusing to care for newborn nephew, causing family conflict.

The poster refused to babysit for her sister after the lies she had spread, but her family accused her of holding a grudge against her struggling sibling

It’s clear that the OP’s sister was finding it tough to look after her health while also caring for a newborn. She was not getting enough sleep and also seemed overworked with all the new responsibilities she had to handle. Her sister realized that things were tough for her, which is why she also tried to help out whenever she could.

This is something that many new moms experience in the first few months of having a baby, and research shows that they might be sleep-deprived and also anxious about their ability to manage it all. Since there are so many new things to learn about their baby on the go, many postpartum mothers might feel like they’re constantly juggling too many tasks and too much information.

All of these changes in the sister’s life were obviously getting to her, and she began taking it out on the poster. It started with a few comments about how the OP apparently stared at the baby too much, asked too many questions, and seemed to be obsessed with the newborn, as she had no kids.

Even though the poster had done none of the things that her sister described, the other woman kept feeding into her lies. According to experts, postpartum moms might experience unwanted and intrusive thoughts about their baby, themselves, or the people around them. This is probably what was happening to the OP’s sister, which is why she was making such absurd claims.

Woman holding a newborn nephew closely in a kitchen, showing emotions related to sibling refuse newborn nephew care.

Despite essentially accusing the OP of wanting to steal her baby away, the new mom ended up calling her crying, begging for help with babysitting. She did not seem to realize how much pain her actions had caused her sister, and kept demanding the poster help her out without even giving her an apology.

These kinds of extreme shifts in emotion and possible delusions might also signal that a new mom is dealing with postpartum psychosis. Medical professionals state that this is a serious illness wherein a person might have fears, thoughts, or suspicions about things that are not likely to be true.

That’s why doctors advise family members to be on the lookout for concerning behavior from postpartum mothers and to seek professional mental health help for them immediately. Loved ones should also help out with overwhelming tasks like household chores, errands, or cooking that might be difficult for the new mom to manage.

Unfortunately, in this case, it seems like the poster’s sister didn’t have much support and that her family was enabling her odd behavior. Hopefully, the OP taking a stand against this makes people question what’s going on, and they’ll seek help for the new mom, who clearly seems to be going through a lot.

What do you think might be going on in this situation, and do you think the OP was wrong to refuse to babysit her sister’s kid? We’d love to hear your opinion on this story.

Most people sided with the poster, and they told her to get help for her sister

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing sibling refuse newborn nephew care and protecting personal peace.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a sibling refusing newborn nephew care, highlighting family conflict.

Reddit comment discussing sibling refusing newborn nephew care, highlighting family tensions and babysitting conflicts.

Comment advising family to seek professional help for a sibling refusing newborn nephew care due to possible postpartum issues.

Commenter suggesting contacting sister's maternal nurse due to possible mental fracture connected to sibling refusing newborn nephew care.

Comment discussing concern about sibling refusing newborn nephew care, mentioning CCTV and doorbell video for safety.

Comment text on a forum about sibling refuse newborn nephew care, urging family to step up and provide help.

Comment text on a social platform discussing a sibling who refuses newborn nephew care, warning about possible overreaction.

Comment on a forum post about a sibling refusing newborn nephew care, discussing family conflict and responsibilities.

Comment about sibling refusing newborn nephew care, warning to avoid being alone with the baby and questioning the father’s role.

Comment advising to protect peace and consider helping when sibling who refuses newborn nephew care apologizes in family setting.

Comment on a forum discussing sibling refuse newborn nephew care, advising to keep distance from family drama.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a sibling's refusal of newborn nephew care and advice on handling family guilt trips.

Screenshot of a forum comment addressing sibling refuse newborn nephew care, suggesting other family members may help.

Comment about a sibling refusing newborn nephew care, highlighting family tensions and immaturity.

Comment advising to discuss with family to address sister's possible mental health crisis related to sibling refusing newborn nephew care.

Reddit user advises low contact and setting boundaries when a sibling refuses newborn nephew care and trust is lacking.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing sibling refusal to care for a newborn nephew in a family dispute.

Comment urging urgent mental health help for a sibling refusing newborn nephew care, mentioning postpartum depression signs.

Comment advice on social media apology and family chats related to sibling refuse newborn nephew care situation.

Comment advising caution and safety when a sibling refuses newborn nephew care due to mental health concerns.