Friend Agrees To Babysit Overnight, Mom Can’t Help But Panic Call Every 30 Minutes
Mom with young kids showing emotion while friend babysits overnight and mom makes frequent phone calls
Lifestyle, Parenting

Friend Agrees To Babysit Overnight, Mom Can’t Help But Panic Call Every 30 Minutes

oleksandra.k
Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
When you become a parent, you often need all the support you can get from the people around you. And when there are two kids in the picture, that help becomes even more important.

That’s why this Redditor agreed to babysit her friend’s 4-month-old overnight—so the mom could spend some much-needed time with her older child, who was feeling jealous of the new baby. But despite their arrangement, the night didn’t go as planned. The babysitter ended up returning the baby early, not because he was difficult, but because of the mom herself.

Let’s just say, the mom wasn’t too happy about it. Scroll down to read the full story.

RELATED:

    The woman kindly agreed to babysit her friend’s newborn so she could enjoy some one-on-one time with her older child

    Mom holding newborn while young boy in pajamas leans in, capturing the anxiety of babysitting overnight and frequent calls.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But the night took an unexpected turn, and she felt she had no choice but to return the baby

    Text excerpt about a mom panicking and making frequent calls while a friend babysits overnight, highlighting babysit panic calls.

    Mom panics and makes frequent calls while friend agrees to babysit overnight, showing anxiety and care during babysitting.

    Mom panics and calls every 30 minutes while friend agrees to babysit overnight during Halloween trick-or-treating.

    Young woman babysitting overnight, sitting on couch and holding phone, capturing a selfie with a calm expression.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Mom panics and makes frequent calls to friend who agrees to babysit overnight, checking on the baby regularly.

    Mom panics with constant calls while a friend agrees to babysit overnight, showing anxiety over the young baby’s care.

    Text excerpt describing a mom panicking and calling every 30 minutes while a friend babysits overnight.

    Woman lying in bed looking worried, illustrating mom's panic during overnight babysitting by a friend.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Mom panics and makes frequent calls while friend agrees to babysit overnight, struggling to settle the baby back to sleep.

    Babysitter struggles as mom keeps panic calling every 30 minutes during overnight babysitting with a tired child unable to sleep.

    Text discussing a mom panicking and making frequent calls while her friend babysits overnight.

    Image credits:

    The author later shared more details in the comments

    Text conversation about babysitting a newborn, where friend explains not putting phone on silent to hear emergency calls.

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a friend agrees to babysit overnight, causing the mom to panic call frequently.

    Readers felt she was right to handle things the way she did

    Comments from a friend babysitting overnight, highlighting mom's anxiety and frequent panic calls during the night.

    Screenshot of a parenting forum discussing a mom repeatedly calling her friend who babysat overnight, showing mom's panic and concern.

    Screenshot of online comments about babysitting a newborn and answering panic calls every 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of a forum conversation about a friend babysitting overnight and a mom's panic calls every 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a friend agreeing to babysit overnight and a mom's panic calls every 30 minutes.

    Comment about friend agreeing to babysit overnight while mom panics and calls frequently, showing concern and support.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom’s panic calls to a friend babysitting overnight.

    Commenter discussing a mom panicking and calling frequently while friend agrees to babysit overnight.

    Text comment on a forum discussing a friend agreeing to babysit overnight while the mom experiences panic and frequent calls.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom’s panic and worry during overnight babysitting.

    Comment discussing a friend agreeing to babysit overnight while the mom panics and calls frequently.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom’s worry and difficulty adjusting while a friend babysits overnight.

    Comment on a forum post about a friend agreeing to babysit overnight and the mom frequently making panic calls every 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a friend agreeing to babysit overnight while the mom makes panic calls every 30 minutes.

    Friend babysitting overnight, while worried mom makes frequent panic calls to check in on the child’s well-being.

    Screenshot of a forum comment about a friend agreeing to babysit overnight while the mom panics and calls every 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom’s panic calls while her friend babysits overnight.

    Screenshot of a comment about a friend agreeing to babysit overnight while a mom makes frequent panic calls.

    Comment discussing anxiety and feelings related to a friend agreeing to babysit overnight and a mom's panic calls.

    Comment discussing babysitting challenges and a mom’s panic during overnight childcare by a friend.

    Friend agrees to babysit overnight while mom struggles with postpartum anxiety and makes frequent panic calls.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom’s panic and frequent calls during an overnight babysitting by a friend.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom’s panic calls while her friend agrees to babysit overnight.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing babysitting challenges and a friend's inattentiveness while watching a child.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a friend agreeing to babysit overnight and a mom’s frequent panic calls.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a difficult choice, related to friend agrees to babysit overnight concerns.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a friend agreeing to babysit overnight while mom panic calls every 30 minutes.

    Screenshot of a forum comment about a friend agreeing to babysit overnight and a mom’s frequent panic calls.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
