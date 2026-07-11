What began as an ordinary argument between two sisters ended in one of Australia’s most heartbreaking family tragedies.



On October 10, 2008, Sydney father John Worrall received a phone call that changed his life forever. His 20-year-old daughter Kathleen was on the other end of the line.



"Daddy," she said. "I've stabbed Susan. I've got blood all over me."



Susan Worrall, 18, was Kathleen’s younger sister and a Year 12 student preparing for her final HSC exams.



When emergency responders arrived at the family’s Strathfield home, they found Kathleen in a hysterical state. Susan had suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her neck and back and died at the scene.



Just a week earlier, the sisters had argued over a hair straightener, leaving each other with scratches and bite marks.



While it seemed like the kind of sibling fight many families experience, investigators later uncovered evidence that the fatal attack had been planned long before that morning.



Court documents revealed that Kathleen had searched online for quick ways to k*ll someone and bought three kitchen knives from Kmart in preparation.



On the day of the attack, she reportedly approached Susan twice with the intention of carrying it out but lost her nerve both times.



The final confrontation began over something surprisingly ordinary.



Katheen wanted to use the family computer but discovered Susan had changed the Wi-Fi password. She waited until her sister came out of the bathroom before attacking.



As Susan tried desperately to stop the a*sault, she pleaded with her sister.



"No Kathleen! I love you, I love you, please stop!"



The investigation also revealed the sisters’ relationship had become deeply strained.



Kathleen later described Susan as “Little Miss Cute and Popular” and claimed she believed her younger sister looked down on her.



She also alleged Susan had once threatened her by saying, "I could m*rder you, Mum and Dad would stick up for me."



In the house after the k*lling, Kathleen reportedly told a friend, "I'm glad the b*tch is d*ad."



Although she was initially charged with m*rder, Kathleen later pleaded guilty to manslaughter after psychiatrists concluded she was suffering from substantial mental impairment at the time of the attack.



Kathleen had congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a rare hormonal condition that affects the body’s hormone production.



She had stopped taking her prescribed medication in the months before Susan’s passing because she hoped to lose weight. She later described herself as a "a 20-year-old girl who looked like a gladiator."



Doctors explained that stopping the medication caused a major hormonal imbalance, but the court found that her existing mood disorder, worsened by stopping treatment, was the key factor behind her impaired mental state.



Justice Elizabeth Fullerton stressed that Susan’s “horrific d*ath” would not have occurred without Kathleen’s medical condition and the psychiatric deterioration linked to ending her medication.



Advocacy group Intersex Human Rights Australia also emphasized that congenital adrenal hyperplasia itself does not cause violent behavior or homicidal thoughts.



During sentencing, Kathleen broke down in tears and mouthed, "Thank you. I love you," to her parents as she was led from court. She received a maximum sentence of six years in prison.



For John and Maureen Worrall, the tragedy was far from over.



Less than two months after Kathleen entered Dilwynia Women’s Correctional Centre, the couple arrived for a prison visit only to be told their only surviving daughter had passed away.



Kathleen, just 22 years old, had been found unresponsive in her call. A coronial inquest later determined she passed away from pulmonary thromboembolism, with obesity contributing to her passing.



Speaking during the inquest, Deputy State Coroner Scott Mitchell acknowledged the unimaginable grief the family had endured.



“Mr and Mrs Worrall have been through the most horrendous things," he said. "It is a tribute to their love of their daughter that they are here today, faithful to her memory."



Fighting back tears, Kathleen's mother made one final heartbreaking statement before the hearing began.



"I just want her to be alive so much."

