Have you ever stopped for a moment and let your brain generate some truly strange, yet intriguing concepts? Well then, the “Random Shower Thoughts” Instagram page might be for you. It’s dedicated to funny, relatable and thought provoking ideas that people randomly had.

We got in touch with Emma N Cahill, PhD, Lecturer in Neuroscience at the University of Bristol to learn more about ideas and memory. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

What’s Your Favorite Movie?

Funny and random shower thoughts about how movie deaths impact viewers differently in action versus horror genres.

leza.nk Report

    #2

    What’s Your Dog’s Name?

    Funny and random shower thoughts about pets trimming nails with teeth, shared on a popular IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #3

    Praying mantis holding a fly, humorously captioned as a funny and random shower thought on an IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    Bored Panda got in touch with Emma N Cahill, PhD, who is a Lecturer in Neuroscience at the University of Bristol, and she was kind enough to share some details on how memory, ideas and human attention spans work. In this day and age, we were curious to learn if people can actually do something to improve their attention spans.

    “Yes, we can retain more information for longer if we try to make links across ideas. This is called “Elaboration”, where we make multiple associations between things that you want to memorize. Our attention span depends on a lot of factors, including how we are feeling at the time, the most robust approach is probably to remove distractors rather than trying to increase focus. Put the phone away!”

    #4

    Funny and random shower thoughts illustrated by a humorous bar cutoff note asking someone to leave quietly.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #5

    Wow

    Funny and random shower thought about a doppelganger becoming famous and ruining your private life shared on this IG page

    leza.nk Report

    #6

    This Is Kinda True

    Text image showing a funny random shower thought about personality and body in a humorous social media style.

    icantbelocal Report

    Of course, memory doesn’t necessarily have a “silver bullet” solution, she shared. “Some types of memory are prone to interference by information that comes shortly afterwards, like how it is difficult to remember a numerical code when a few are presented in a short space of time, that relies on short term memory. Being accurate at remembering is really pretty tricky because memory is a reconstructive process.”
    #7

    They’re Mad Annoying Fr

    Funny and random shower thought about house flies unable to find the open window they entered through shared on IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #8

    Just Another Random Shower Thought

    Text on a white background with a funny and random shower thought about feeling lonelier with people who don’t listen.

    icantbelocal Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yes! There is nothing more annoying or rude than someone who completely ignores you when you ask them a question.

    #9

    Funny and random shower thought meme about being put on parchment paper at the doctor's office on a medical exam table.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom, once you start to figure out how your memory actually works. “People can be better at remembering certain types of information because they have practiced techniques in how to encode the information in a richer way by using associations or thinking of memory triggers,” she shared with Bored Panda.
    #10

    Fr

    Funny and random shower thought about Homer Simpson reflecting on his unusual life shared on an IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #11

    Funny and random shower thoughts meme with a classic oil painting and humorous text about art rejection

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #12

    Cow riding skateboard with text overlay showing a funny and random shower thought about not thinking of past, present, or future.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    This raises the question, why exactly are we struggling with remembering things and connecting ideas these days? “There are many distractions in everyday life: open tabs on the computer, the bleep of a phone, advertisements, doom scrolling and click bait headlines. These tend to be designed with noises or stimuli that are ‘salient’ and sensational, and so attention grabbing.”
    #13

    Outdoor grill cooking eggs, cheeseburgers, and pancakes with a humorous caption about hungover people, funny shower thoughts theme.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #14

    Funny and random shower thoughts questioning if cold-blooded vampires can still be classified as mammals.

    painnful Report

    #15

    Facts

    Funny and random shower thoughts about airport security being strict until baggage claim where rules disappear.

    icantbelocal Report

    “How prone we are to fall for their temptation is probably a combination of how we are feeling and whether you have learned what you want to ignore. Thankfully we can become desensitized to many of those stimuli, so we are not just doomed to react under their control,” she shared.
    #16

    Where Are You From?

    Funny and random shower thought about every big city having a time with only one high-rise building looking awkward.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #17

    Cartoon man with receding hairline and smile, paired with a funny shower thoughts meme about not seeking anything serious.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #18

    Goodnight

    Funny and random shower thoughts about the uncertainty of waking up after sleep shared on an IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #19

    😂

    Funny and random shower thought about a movie where a mermaid wants to be a girl and girls want to be mermaids.

    icantbelocal Report

    #20

    I Need To Start Working Out

    Funny and random shower thought text about the human body’s efficiency working against calorie burning on an IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #21

    Blurry dancing green character meme representing funny and random shower thoughts at 2am on IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #22

    Shopping cart with bread, toaster, and bathtub plug illustrating a funny and random shower thought shared on an IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #23

    Round cake in a takeout box with funny text and drawing, a random shower thought shared humorously on an IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #24

    Meme showing funny shower thoughts about tomatoes turning into pasta sauce and pizza, illustrating random humor.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 12yo is the opposite. They HATE tomato based sauces (yes, even pizza!) but LOVE raw tomatoes. I have to buy 3 things of cherry tomatoes: one for each of my kids (they'll eat a whole container ina single sitting if I don't pay attention!) and one for meals!

    #25

    Camel hooves in the sand with humorous caption, illustrating funny and random shower thoughts shared on social media.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #26

    Baking fail with muffins overflowing from the pan, featured as a funny and random shower thought on IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #27

    Meme with a blurred baby face and funny and random shower thoughts about singing to cheer up mom.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #28

    Cat wearing a black wig resembling a bobcut, featured in funny and random shower thoughts shared on Instagram.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #29

    Bring This Man His Job!

    Rejection email humor showing a witty job application response, part of funny and random shower thoughts shared on Instagram.

    painnful Report

    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The company doesn't seem to realize how thoroughly they were burned here.

    #30

    Do You Agree?

    Text image with a funny and random shower thought about the satisfaction of the night before a day off.

    icantbelocal Report

    #31

    Someone Cash App Me $100 I’m Tryna See Something

    Funny and random shower thought about realizing the true value of 100 dollars as we get older shared on an IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #32

    Thoughts?

    Funny and random shower thoughts about schools preferring punctual but half-asleep students over fully awake latecomers.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #33

    Thoughts?

    Text post about therapy dogs and medical marijuana showing a funny and random shower thoughts shared on this IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #34

    Text post about sign language differences in every country, a funny and random shower thought shared on this IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #35

    I’ve Thought About This Before

    Funny and random shower thought about color blindness and perceived normality shared on an IG page.

    icantbelocal Report

    #36

    Text image with a funny and random shower thought about faces taking up a small percentage of heads.

    icantbelocal Report

    #37

    Close-up of a kitten’s face with a funny caption, a humorous example of random shower thoughts shared on Instagram.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #38

    Meme showing a blurred character looking out a car window at a cow in a field, funny and random shower thoughts.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #39

    Person walking on city street with large cloud of steam around head, illustrating funny random shower thoughts concept.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #40

    Cartoon spider with a funny shower thought text about climbing up the spout despite the rain, from IG shower thoughts.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #41

    Bottle of Sprite Ginger soda in a fridge, featured in funny and random shower thoughts shared on social media.

    PercThaGoat Report

    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounded so wonderful in theory, was pretty disappointing in reality. Meh.

    #42

    That’s A Vibe

    Funny and random shower thoughts about cuddling and falling asleep on crochet crab Rangoon pillows on a sofa.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #43

    I’m Forgetting Something

    Text image displaying a funny and random shower thought about the brain remembering forgetting but not what was forgotten.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #44

    Cartoon characters from Land Before Time compared humorously to various motor oil containers in funny and random shower thoughts.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #45

    Boiling hotdog water poured into ice cube tray as a funny and random shower thought shared on an IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #46

    Baby in a diaper holding a cell phone on a couch illustrating funny and random shower thoughts humor.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #47

    Grilled cheese sandwich melting in a pan with a humorous shower thought about making one at 3am.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #48

    Hand holding miniature patio set pieces in a bag, with small wicker chairs and table displayed, funny shower thoughts meme.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #49

    Funny and random shower thoughts meme featuring food items including Kentucky Fried Chicken, grape soda, and watermelon.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #50

    Thoughts?

    Funny and random shower thoughts comparing going to bed to rebooting a device shared on an IG page.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #51

    Two snowman shaped pizzas holding hands in the oven, a funny and random shower thought illustration.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #52

    Funny and random plush pillows shaped like dinosaurs and a Heinz ketchup pillow on a couch, humorous shower thoughts theme.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #53

    Minimalist text post expressing frustration humor, reflecting funny and random shower thoughts shared on social media.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #54

    Three white cars with different wheel designs, illustrating a funny and random shower thought about perception.

    randomshowerthoughts Report

    #55

    Spam 1 In The Comments

    Funny and random shower thought about the number 1 being the only number equal to its digit count.

    icantbelocal Report

