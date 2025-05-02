55 Funny And Random Shower Thoughts Shared On This IG Page (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Have you ever stopped for a moment and let your brain generate some truly strange, yet intriguing concepts? Well then, the “Random Shower Thoughts” Instagram page might be for you. It’s dedicated to funny, relatable and thought provoking ideas that people randomly had.
We got in touch with Emma N Cahill, PhD, Lecturer in Neuroscience at the University of Bristol to learn more about ideas and memory. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
What’s Your Favorite Movie?
What’s Your Dog’s Name?
Bored Panda got in touch with Emma N Cahill, PhD, who is a Lecturer in Neuroscience at the University of Bristol, and she was kind enough to share some details on how memory, ideas and human attention spans work. In this day and age, we were curious to learn if people can actually do something to improve their attention spans.
“Yes, we can retain more information for longer if we try to make links across ideas. This is called “Elaboration”, where we make multiple associations between things that you want to memorize. Our attention span depends on a lot of factors, including how we are feeling at the time, the most robust approach is probably to remove distractors rather than trying to increase focus. Put the phone away!”
Wow
This Is Kinda True
Of course, memory doesn’t necessarily have a “silver bullet” solution, she shared. “Some types of memory are prone to interference by information that comes shortly afterwards, like how it is difficult to remember a numerical code when a few are presented in a short space of time, that relies on short term memory. Being accurate at remembering is really pretty tricky because memory is a reconstructive process.”
They’re Mad Annoying Fr
Just Another Random Shower Thought
Oh yes! There is nothing more annoying or rude than someone who completely ignores you when you ask them a question.
Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom, once you start to figure out how your memory actually works. “People can be better at remembering certain types of information because they have practiced techniques in how to encode the information in a richer way by using associations or thinking of memory triggers,” she shared with Bored Panda.
Fr
This raises the question, why exactly are we struggling with remembering things and connecting ideas these days? “There are many distractions in everyday life: open tabs on the computer, the bleep of a phone, advertisements, doom scrolling and click bait headlines. These tend to be designed with noises or stimuli that are ‘salient’ and sensational, and so attention grabbing.”
How do they shave if they have no reflection in a mirror?
Facts
“How prone we are to fall for their temptation is probably a combination of how we are feeling and whether you have learned what you want to ignore. Thankfully we can become desensitized to many of those stimuli, so we are not just doomed to react under their control,” she shared.
Where Are You From?
Goodnight
😂
I Need To Start Working Out
My 12yo is the opposite. They HATE tomato based sauces (yes, even pizza!) but LOVE raw tomatoes. I have to buy 3 things of cherry tomatoes: one for each of my kids (they'll eat a whole container ina single sitting if I don't pay attention!) and one for meals!