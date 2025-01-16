ADVERTISEMENT

Office life doesn't have to feel like a scene from a monotonous movie where everything is beige and joy goes to die. We've uncovered 25 workplace heroes that transform your desk from a productivity prison into a personal theme park of subtle rebellion. Picture this: taking notes with pens that speak the sarcastic thoughts you can't say out loud, or organizing papers with scissors that look like they escaped from Tim Burton's supply closet. These aren't just office supplies; they're tiny acts of resistance against the corporate beige, proving that professionalism doesn't have to mean sacrificing your personality or your will to live.

The secret to surviving the 9-to-5 grind might just lie in surrounding yourself with items that make you snort-laugh during serious meetings. Whether it's a UFO eternally abducting a cow on your desk (because sometimes you wish they'd beam you up too), or a desktop punching bag for those moments when "reply all" strikes again, these finds understand that work doesn't have to feel like work all the time. From passive-aggressive sticky note holders to "employee of the moment" certificates you can award yourself, each item serves as a reminder that while you might be adulting, you don't have to grow up completely.

This post may include affiliate links.

Colorful keyboard shortcut sticker for Word and Excel on a laptop, enhancing office supplies for fun work.

Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
$5.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Quirky office supplies featuring a mini ticket dispenser and electronic display for fun workspace engagement.

    Review: "This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!" - M. Miller

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    $12.95 $10.36 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    malsumis avatar
    Malsumis
    Malsumis
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and the pic on the title of this article shows this broken. great "recommendation"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    There Is No Time For Bad Vibes At The Office With This Friendly Flower Vase Keeping Things Cheerful

    Fun office supplies: quirky vase shaped like a character, holding yellow daffodils, placed on a windowsill.

    Review: "This is a cute and whimsical vase. Seems well constructed." - Campfire Connections

    amazon.com , Susy Lundy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    $19.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Fun office supplies: a keyboard with playful keycaps and a baguette wrist rest beside a mouse on a desk.

    Review: "My goodness the bread is so freaking cute! They came NOT shrunken down so there’s no issues to structure like some other bread wrist rests listings I’ve seen. They’re soft yet well structured enough and support the wrist very nicely. My coworkers all love it haha!" - Annie

    amazon.com , Annie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    $9.69 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are just repurposed prop food items... and sold for a steep markup too!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fun office supplies featuring "Employee of the Moment" awards with humorous text for workplace recognition.

    Review: "I've used these for a few years. The ability to thank an employee for the little things, builds confidence in staff and assures them that they are seen." - CMS

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    $7.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meaningless c**p that would indicate you don't take people's efforts seriously, and you are too much of a cheapo to do some effective rewarding. This is effectively even worse than the proverbially bad "free office pizza to share".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Humorous office supplies with cat images and fun captions on a flip calendar.

    Review: "Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!" - Katie D.

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    $12.88 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the most boomer c**p I saw since the late 1990s.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand holding a cute fox-themed office mouse, showcasing fun office supplies.

    Review: "I am in love with this mouse. It is so cute 🥰 it fits in my hand nicely and scrolls smoothly." - Coco Terry

    amazon.com , Coco Terry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    $16.99 $14.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Clean Up Your Act With This Adorable Ladybug Desktop Vacuum

    Ladybug-themed desk vacuum cleaner, a fun office supply enhancing work enjoyment.

    Review: "It works pretty well. Ideal for table and counter top. Easy to disassemble and clean the storage case." - Marcella

    amazon.com , david Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    $9.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Office survival requires more than just coffee and deadlines – it demands strategic deployment of items that keep your spirit alive during endless email chains. Our next selection of workplace companions proves that professional efficiency and playful personality can coexist beautifully.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Take Out Your Office Frustrations On The Desktop Punching Bag . It's A Stress Ball On Steroids

    Red desktop punching bag next to a computer monitor, showcasing a fun office supply.

    Review: "Works well great fit for my workspace. Tested it out the other day." - Charleen Allen

    amazon.com , Samantha Rudolph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    $29.95 $24.95 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Innovative pencil holder shaped like a mini crossbow, showcasing unique office supplies that make work fun.

    Review: "Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it." - Janet Aschenbrener

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    $12.99 $11.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fun office supplies with cartoon dumpster fire designs, featuring the text "It's fine, I'm fine. Everything is fine."

    Review: "This mouse pad is so fun and quirky. I love having it at my office desk to give some personality to my space. It’s got great coloring and the design printed really well." - Annaka King

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    $7.98 $5.94 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Wall-E themed planter office supply, making workspaces fun and lively with green leaves sprouting.

    Review: "I purchased this product because I really like Wall-E. I love having planters like this one." - Season

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    $22.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cut Through The Monotony Of Office Work With These Adorable Mini Cloud Shaped Utility Knives . They're A Cut Above The Rest

    Colorful cloud-shaped box cutters and a keyboard on a desk, showcasing fun office supplies.

    Review: "I was really impressed on how small and how sharp this is!" - ISA331

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    $12.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Fun office supplies: UFO-shaped lamp with a cow figurine on a small grass patch, adding a whimsical touch to the workspace.

    Review: "This was my coworkers “funny” gift in her bag this year and the whole office got a kick out of it! Very cute and well made." - Bailee Nester

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    $12.95 $11.39 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Colorful pens with humorous office-related phrases proving work can be fun.

    Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    $8.48 $7.95 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Source: coworkery

    Unique office supplies: gold scissors with a fun design, colorful pens in a holder on a desk.

    Review: "I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth." - AliD

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    $13.95 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Productivity meets personality in these following finds, where standard office supplies get delightfully reimagined. Because sometimes the best way to tackle serious work is with a side of whimsy that reminds you not to take everything quite so seriously.

    Knight figurine holding a pen, showcasing creative office supplies that make work fun.

    Review: "Looks cool! Bigger than I thought and good detail. Happy!" - Clint Ryan

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    $47.88 $43.09 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cat-shaped tape dispenser, a playful office supply adding fun to workspaces.

    Review: "The tape dispenser part is fairly sturdy and not wobbly to my pleasant surprise. Other than that it just looks super cute next to my sticky note holder cat." - Kelly

    amazon.com , Sandi M Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    $24.91 $18.85 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Koala figurine wearing glasses, showcasing fun office supplies on a desk.

    Review: "I love this!! I can’t see without my glasses and this gives me a set place to put them for the night — plus it’s super cute!" - Raechel LaMaster

    amazon.com , Raechel LaMaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    $14.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Quickly Get Rid Of The Evidence With Your Very Own Portable Paper Shredder

    Mini paper shredder in action, shredding documents with ease; a fun office supply for daily tasks.

    Review: "This is a great product for shredding small paper notes. It’s sturdy and works very well." - Estefania

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    $12.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Pick A Note From The Tree Of Productivity With This Charming Apple Sticky Note Dispenser . It's A Fruitful Way To Stay Organized

    Red apple-shaped sticky note dispenser on a desk, illustrating fun office supplies.

    Review: "Wow the appearance, color, value of money, versatility is amazing and it looks so cute and handy when I need a post it. Ease of removal is quick." - BDP BILLUPS

    amazon.com , Jocaste Canuto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    $14.9 $11.19 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, You Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At

    Quirky office supplies: a camper-shaped holder with colorful pens and scissors on a desk.

    Review: "This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!" - Devin

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    $13.33 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Colorful cat-themed pens showcasing fun office supplies.

    Review: "These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing." - Denise

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    $13.98 $12.98 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Frog-shaped pen holder with colorful office supplies on a desk, making work fun.

    Review: "Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk." - jason

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    $9.99 at Amazon
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!