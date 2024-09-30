ADVERTISEMENT

Is your fridge looking a little... meh? Leftovers haphazardly stacked, condiments in a conga line, and that one mystery Tupperware container you're too afraid to open? It's time to give your fridge a serious glow-up and transform it into the coolest spot in the house (pun intended).

We're talking about 23 fridge finds that will make your kitchen the envy of the appliance neighborhood. From organizational wonders that bring order to the chaos to clever gadgets that will have you saying, "There's the relish!", these accessories are about to make your fridge so cool, you might just find yourself hanging out in there more often than your actual living room.

This post may include affiliate links.

Refrigerator Mats Are Like A Superhero Cape For Your Fridge Shelves, Protecting Them From Spills And Sticky Situations

Review: "Got these when I moved into a new place. Super easy to place and size into your fridge and easy enough to take out and clean when needed." - melanie

amazon.com , Jennifer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Your Fridge Is About To Become The Most Organized (And Entertaining) Spot In Your Kitchen! This Magnetic Clear Dry Erase Board Is Perfect For Grocery Lists, Doodles, And Passive-Aggressive Reminders To Your Roommates

Your Fridge Is About To Become The Most Organized (And Entertaining) Spot In Your Kitchen! This Magnetic Clear Dry Erase Board Is Perfect For Grocery Lists, Doodles, And Passive-Aggressive Reminders To Your Roommates

Review: "Way bigger than I expected, good quality, and the markers are really bright!" - karen m gremillion

amazon.com , karen m gremillion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
$16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Say Goodbye To Wilted Herbs And Hello To Fresh Flavors! These Prepara Herb Savor Pods Keep Your Herbs Perky For Weeks, So You Can Ditch Those Sad, Soggy Bunches And Elevate Your Cooking Game

Review: "I have had parsley in this thing for weeks and it’s still fresh! I can’t believe how long it’s lasted with this product - highly recommend!" - J. Roth

amazon.com , Bertha Alicia Hernandez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
$44.93 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

This Moo Moo Sliced Cheese Storage Container Keeps Your Cheese Slices Fresher Than A Grazing Pasture

Review: "Absolutely love it works so good & looks so cute closes & opens very easy had it for over a month still works good keeps cheese slices fresh & clean." - CK

amazon.com , Courtney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
$10.99 $7.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Say Goodbye To The 'Mystery Meat' Lurking In The Back Of Your Fridge! These Organizer Bins Will Keep Your Food Fresh And Your Shelves Tidy.

Say Goodbye To The 'Mystery Meat' Lurking In The Back Of Your Fridge! These Organizer Bins Will Keep Your Food Fresh And Your Shelves Tidy.

Review: "These are great for organizing the fridge and they look good too. They are sturdy and so easy to clean." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
$28.78 $18.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

A Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer Will Make Finding That Elusive Jar Of Pickles A Breeze And Banish "Fridge Blindness" Forever

Review: "Great addition to the fridge. Cuts time having to take multiple things out just to get to something in the back." - T.A. Helton

amazon.com , Donna Jean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Wilted Lettuce? Soggy Strawberries? Not Anymore! These Fresh Containers With Their Clever Double Layer And Ventilation Holes Will Keep Your Produce Crisp And Delicious For Days

Review: "I wanted an organised fridge and I got it! It also doubles up as extra storage as you can remove the white trays and use them to store other things - so from 3 containers - you get 6! Also love that it has the holes at the bottom so that your vegetables don't get soggy!" - Cynthia Kimola

amazon.com , Cynthia Kimola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
$36.99 $30.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

But don't put your ice trays away just yet, folks, because we're just getting started on this fridge-tastic journey. We will discover even more clever contraptions and stylish solutions that will make your fridge the coolest kid on the block. You might even find that long-lost bottle of salsa along the way, but we aren't making any promises.

Leftovers Deserve A Second Chance! These Reusable Food Storage Bags Will Keep Your Snacks Fresh, Your Fridge Organized, And Your Eco-Conscience Happy

Review: "I've been using these for about a month now and these bags have had no disappointments from the start. These bags are so easy to clean and any smell of previous food comes right out with one quick wash. They're very durable and thick, I've stuffed food in them multiple times and they always go right back to their shape and don't get stretched out. The seals do a great job of keeping food fresh, in my experience they keep food fresher than ziplocks or plastic wrap." - Tiana

amazon.com , Tiana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
$13.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

No More Freezer Tetris! This Ice Cube Tray With Lid & Bin Keeps Your Cubes Fresh And Organized (And Saves You From That Awkward Ice-Tray-Juggling Act)

Review: "The mini ice trays are awesome they fit nicely in my fridge they also fit perfect in my RV fridge easy to use without a doubt." - Bobbie

amazon.com , Bobbie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$9.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Spice Up Your Fridge Game (Times Four)! These Magnetic Spice Racks Will Turn Your Cluttered Door Into An Organized Spice Paradise

Review: "Stays put for real! I have a textured fridge and was concerned about this working. Alas, these shelves attach and hold a lot!" - Tammy Bailey-Probasco

amazon.com , Tammy Bailey-Probasco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$24.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

These Food Huggers Will Give It A Cuddle And Keep It Fresh Until Its Other Half Returns

Review: "These food savers are easy to use. The material is durable and washable. I love that they fit on fruits and vegetables. Good seal, better than saran wrap. Great value for these." - Amerie1826

amazon.com , Higgie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$17.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Tired Of Playing Egg Roulette Every Time You Open The Fridge? This Egg Holder Will Keep Your Eggs Safe And Sound

Tired Of Playing Egg Roulette Every Time You Open The Fridge? This Egg Holder Will Keep Your Eggs Safe And Sound

Review: "We eat a lot of eggs so this is perfect for us. It doesn't take up too much room either so that's a bonus. When you take one from the front the others roll down gently. Never broke an egg." - Marietta H

amazon.com , He Said ~ She Said Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$28.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Source: reddit.com

Wilted Lettuce Got You Feeling Blue? The Bluapple Produce Saver Will Keep Your Fruits And Veggies Fresh And Crisp, So You Can Finally Enjoy That Salad Before It Turns Into A Science Experiment

Review: "I was skeptical but looking for something that would keep fruits and veggies from going bad so quickly. This really does the trick. Fruits and veggies lasting much much longer than normal. I am very happy with this product." - Tammy F.

amazon.com , Connie , BlondieGal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$17.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your Fridge Will Literally Be The Coolest Place In The House WITHOUT These 23 Accessories, Too

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

A Yogurt Organizer Frees Up Some Valuable Fridge Real Estate So You Can Keep Your Probiotics On Hand Without Sacrificing Space

Review: "This is a simple gadget that goes a long way toward fridge organization! No more towers of yogurt containers getting knocked over and rolling around, and it frees up shelf space." - Megan

amazon.com , Jarline Fardales , Kelly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$13.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, I would not drill holes in the walls of the fridge.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Think you've seen it all when it comes to fridge accessories? Think again! These next few finds are so innovative and unexpected, they'll have you questioning why you ever settled for a boring, disorganized fridge in the first place. So throw out that old asparagus, fill up your water bottles, and let's get organized!

Soggy Pickle Fingers? Not Anymore! This Pickle Jar With Strainer Flip Lets You Grab Your Pickles Without Swimming In The Juice

Review: "I love pickles and this is the perfect gadget. Just flip it over and the juice drains to the other side. Seals up and no leaking. Going to get another one for olives." - A-G

amazon.com , Savannah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$22.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Leftovers Gone Rogue And Turning Your Fridge Into A Game Of "Where Is The Smell Coming From?" Refrigerator Deodorizer Will Neutralize Those Funky Smells And Restore Order To Your Kitchen!

Leftovers Gone Rogue And Turning Your Fridge Into A Game Of "Where Is The Smell Coming From?" Refrigerator Deodorizer Will Neutralize Those Funky Smells And Restore Order To Your Kitchen!

Review: "The high-quality material ensures it lasts a long time, and it really helps to decrease odors effectively. I love the stainless steel finish; it looks sleek and modern. It’s also compact and easy to fit into the refrigerator." - Dang Pham

amazon.com , S , KT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$27.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

A Soda Can Organizer Will Keep Those Cans In Line And Your Thirst Quenched

Review: "Use this for sodas in my fridge so that they’re not just all over the place. Works as intended." - mads james

amazon.com , Brian M Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$17.99 $12.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

A Meat Container For The Fridge Will Keep Your Valuable Proteins Fresh And Ready For The Grill

Review: "I got this recently and it has perfect size with 3 layers, fitting up to 6 NY strips in total, each layer also has good seals, so no more zip bags need 😆" - Speed Light

amazon.com , Speed Light Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$26.77 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Finally, A Way To Keep Your Vino From Rolling Around Like A Bowling Ball In Your Fridge! This Fridge Wine Rack Will Keep Your Bottles Organized And Chilled To Perfection

Finally, A Way To Keep Your Vino From Rolling Around Like A Bowling Ball In Your Fridge! This Fridge Wine Rack Will Keep Your Bottles Organized And Chilled To Perfection

Review: "It allows me to have 3 bottles chilled without taking up shelf space. It is sturdy enough to hold the bottles securely." - Lorraine Martin

amazon.com , anonymousSA29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$24.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

This Glass Pitcher Isn't Just A Pretty Face! From Ice-Cold Lemonade To Refreshing Cucumber Water, It's Got Your Beverage Needs Covered

Review: "Lovvvve !! I have out on my countertop cause it is filled with summer tea!! Easy to use and wash. Love the pourable top. The quality of the glass is amazing with a sturdy handle. Takes hot water being poured right from kettle." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Katara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$26.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

This Reusable Pizza Storage Container Keeps Those Leftover Slices Fresher Than A Friday Night Delivery

Review: "I eat a lot of pizza and was looking for a smarter storage solution vs traditional rectangular tupperware. Tested this product out with a frozen Kirkland Signature pizza that's about 9 inches in diameter. MORE than fit, with two extra trays and additional vertical space that easily collapsed to be more compact. I'm confident that this can hold a larger pizza with thicker slices. Overall, I'm happy with the quality of the product and see it lasting a long time. A good gift idea for a pizza lover too!" - Kevin

amazon.com , Kevin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Leftovers Looking Sadder Than A Monday Morning? Not Anymore! This Porter Seal Tight Glass Lunch Bowl Keeps Your Lunch Fresh, Stylish, And Leak-Proof, So You Can Ditch Those Flimsy Plastic Containers For Good

Review: "This bowl holds a large amount of food for great portability. I’ve never had a leak and the outside cover protects the glass and makes for a good grip to open the lid. The design is very aesthetic, functional, and it feels great in my hands. Great for hot or cold lunches, or overnight oats. Comes in a nice box for wrapping as a gift." - jchrisman

amazon.com , kara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
$30 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

An Automatic Drink Dispenser - Ditch The Heavy Lifting And Let This Gadget Pour Your Drinks With A Touch Of Magic (And Zero Spills)

Review: "I love being able to get a glass of milk, or squirt milk on my cereal without having to pull out a gallon jug." - Debbie

amazon.com , Alex Doleski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
$20.42 $17.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!